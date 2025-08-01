Colorado's Medicaid bloat under Obamacare

In the first post of this series, I briefly went over Colorado's Medicaid financing (how much and on what). If you want or need that context, it's the first link below.

In the second part of the series, I want to talk about how Medicaid got expanded by the Feds--allowing more people to get on government-funded healthcare-- and how Colorado leapt at the expansion like a shot.

There were two recent (and big) expansions of Medicaid: the first was the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) which expanded Medicaid coverage to people (including those without any disability or children)making up to 138% of the Federal Poverty wage. Screenshot 1 is a summary of the changes, it comes from the second link below, a government site explaining coverage eligibility.

The other expansion came about in the Biden Presidency. This one came about as a result of multiple executive actions and rulemakings. Since it's a little more complicated, I offer you two resources linked third and fourth below. One is from Paragon Health Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank which is against Medicaid expansions in general, and the other is an NPR interview with Biden's Medicaid director. Read both, you won't have a full understanding without having done so.

Colorado wasted absolutely no time in expanding Medicaid, they expanded it per Obamacare almost as soon as it passed. Our Medicaid program in Colorado has been expanded since 2014, I couldn't find a reference to share, but I would bet my lunch that they also took every expansion and/or extension of benefits that Biden could dish out.

Let's put some numbers to this, because seeing them will give you a perspective words alone cannot.

The most reliable stats I can offer come from the Federal Government's own page on the topic. That is linked fifth below. That will take you to the MACPAC (Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission) statistics page. The current year's stats are on that page. To see the archived data I pulled, you need to scroll down to the link labeled "MACstats Archive Page" and click there.

Note: "current" is something of a misnomer. The data lags behind the calendar date, with the most current data available (Dec 2024 is the label) actually being from 2022.

As such, when you look in links 6 - 8 below, you might see the MACstats reports being for 2024, 2022, 2020 respectively. Due to the time lag, however, the data dates from 2022, 2020, and 2018. Don't worry if you're confused, there will be labels in the screenshots to help you.**

The first set of data comes from the table in each report labeled "Medicaid Full-Year Equivalent Enrollment by State and Eligibility Group" and I attached them as screenshots 2a, 2b, and 2c. I cut off the table at Colorado and included the footnotes in the first screenshot so that you could see the relevant definitions of "new adult group" and "other adult".

Roughly speaking, the Medicaid expansion, at least the relevant part for this post, falls under the heading of "new adult group" in these tables. Some summary numbers are illuminating. from 2018 to 2022, the total number of new adults on Medicaid with full benefits went from 412 to 672 (all numbers quoted here will be in thousands of individuals). This is an increase of 63%.

Over that same time period, the number of children on Medicaid in Colorado went from 435 to 517, an increase of 19%. Disabled 92 to 91, a decrease of 1%. Elderly 48 to 55, an increase of about 15%.

Let's turn to a different set of tables now. Screenshots 3a - 3b go in the same order by date as the previous set, but this time they cover Medicaid as a share of state total (State plus Federal money) and State-only budgets. For comparison, the authors also included education up to high school and higher ed budgets for those same totals. I included the footnote in 3a so you could see the important context.

Let's look again at summary numbers for 2018 to 2022. Medicaid as a share of total budget went from 24 to 38 percent in that time span, an increase of about 14%. Education went from about 24 and 15 for up to high school and higher ed in 2018 to 18 and 13 in that same time frame, a decrease of 6 and 2 percent respectively.

For the State-only contribution, the numbers similar. Medicaid went from 14 to 20, education up to high school 30 to 25, and higher ed 19 to 20. This is an increase of 6%, a decrease of 5%, and an increase of 1% respectively.

Before wrapping up, I want to point out that this data only covers fiscal years 2018 to 2022. As I pointed out earlier, out state expanded Medicaid in 2014 and likely took every Biden expansion and extension they could. If we had access to those numbers, my guess is that the increases you see above would only be bigger.

Let's wrap up with some patterns.

Our state increased the number of Medicaid enrollees, people who could receive full, government-subsidized healthcare by a large amount relative to other demographic groups; while our state's population grew, we weren't just enrolling more traditional Medicaid patients, we were adding government dependents.

The numbers tell the story. Compare how many "new adults" joined the rolls between 2018 and 2022 and compare that increase to the number of children, elderly, traditional Medicaid patients.



While we did that, we started spending (both in terms of what we got from the Feds + the state contribution and also in terms of what we had to spend as a state) a lot more money on Medicaid. This is especially striking when you look at other, competing interests like education.



Not just that, however. We started leaning more and more on Federal dollars. Again, our state share rose slower than the state + Federal money.



Keep this in mind when you hear the rhetoric coming from those in the media and the Colorado Democrats. The numbers cannot be clearer. Healthcare is expensive and we have chosen to burden ourselves by including more people in subsidized care. We have chosen to do so by leaning more and more on Federal taxpayers. We have done so at the expense of other equally worthy groups.



While you might see lots of stories about people who would struggle without Medicaid due to Republican policy, I want you to remember that there while we had more insured Coloradans, we also have students with less money because Colorado's Democrats chose to invest more there than in schools.



In future parts we will look at why "new adults" cost more in Medicaid and some of the ways Colorado is playing the system to get more Federal dollars.



**Note: the formatting of the tables changed slightly over the years. This triplet of reports were some of the first with consistent labels and columns. I also skipped odd years to save space.



Polis appointee Rosmarino lies and the Colorado Sun lends her their podium to spread them farther.

I have to wonder whether the reporters at the Colorado Sun (or CPR for that matter) ever ask themselves why it is that so many political appointees and Democrats in Colorado are willing to sit down with them.



It ain't their pretty faces.



It has everything to do with the fact that they know these outlets are friendly and will soft pedal them. The Colorado Sun profile of animal rights and environmental extremist Nicole Rosmarino (linked below) is certainly a great example.



If you read it, you'll note all kinds of things where the Sun let her and her cheerleaders tell us all about how wonderful she is, but you will not see a single thing Rosmarino said put to any serious scrutiny.



A couple examples illustrate what I mean.



Quoting the piece:



"Rosmarino said her comments in the Mother Jones article are true and attributable to her [comments such as calling the arson in Vail beautiful, and celebrating same by jumping up and down], but added the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote 'The years teach much that the days will never know' exemplifies how she’s lived her life since then and that her earlier comments 'do not reflect how I think currently.'”



You know what that would be for an honest interview? That would be a great chance to ask her just which parts of her thinking changed and how she views it now.



You know, holding her to her words then and now, not merely swallowing what she's serving whole.



Further down, we have this (again, quoting):



"And she [Rosmarino] calls claims that she’s opposed to agriculture, 'a complete mischaracterization' born of the fact that none of the outlets reporting them 'ever actually talked to me directly,' she said.' So when she offered an interview ostensibly to clear the record, The Colorado Sun accepted — and solicited input from others on how they think she’ll do as Colorado’s newest state land landlord."**



What Rosmarino says here is inaccurate. I have spoken with Rachel Gabel of the FencePost, and Ms. Gabel has shown me the emails where she repeatedly tried to get a sitdown with her.

Perhaps no one "directly" talked to Rosmarino (save for friendly outlets like the Sun) because she avoids them.



This was another opportunity for the Sun to have checked out Rosmarino's claims. Another opportunity they let slip by.



This is why she spoke with them.



Would that everyone, and not just people whose politics and ideology match those of the Sun's reporters, could have had this chance.

Would that they would be generous enough to lend their microphone and podium to people of all political bends, not just the ones they sympathize with.

Well, that or, you know, they could check the claims everyone makes, not just some.



**Note: there really is very little text from "others", some, but not a lot. Plenty from supporters though.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/07/31/colorados-new-state-land-board-director-supports-agriculture/

Don't think that the irony of the Sun's little trustmark thing at the end of the Rosmarino article is lost on me.

Old King Coal was a merry old soul ...





That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday and thus will be something interesting, something not related to (in this case current) politics.



I recently listened to the audiobook version of Upton Sinclair's King Coal. I put a Wikipedia link at bottom if you're curious to learn more; it's of a similar vein to The Jungle if you're familiar.



Instead of abuses in the meatpacking industry, this one is about abuses in the coal mining industry. At the end of the audiobook, there was an afterword by the author. Sinclair mentioned that one of the things that happens after he puts a new book out is a flood of letters asking some version or another of "are you making up the horrors in your books or are they based on reality?"



Sinclair mentioned that he wrote the afterword, in part, to forestall such letters. He then proceeds to go into detail about sourcing of the various horrors and abuses he writes about in his story.*



I didn't want to delve into detail on that, however. What I do want to delve into was the Colorado connection**: Sinclair references a 1916 Colorado State Supreme case as one of the things he used in writing King Coal.



I won't go into a lot of detail on the case. If you'd like more, you can read the second and third links below. One is a blog post on the topic (by an obvious fan of labor), and the other is the actual decision from 1916.



In brief, what happened (and I think it's probably reasonable to assume that this happened more than once in various coal camps and not just in Colorado) was that miners in SE Colorado--Huerfano County--were basically disenfranchised. They got to vote, but the set up and the process, even the ballots themselves, were a joke. There was no actual choosing involved.



The election for sheriff in their coal camp was so damn crooked that the CO State Supreme court invalidated the election and gave the office of sheriff to the candidate that lost. This was, as many court decisions are, years after the fact.



Back in those times, the coal companies owned the land around the mines, and their camp was essentially a private town. If you were a miner there, you rented or bought your house from the company, you had to buy your groceries there, etc.



The coal company went so far as to convince the Huerfano County Commissioners to declare that the boundaries of the coal camp were a political district so that the coal company could also have control over elections too.



This enabled them to oversee the balloting for races like the aforementioned sheriff's race and have their sham election.



Uncanny. Not quite exactly what I see on social media, but you now at least have one solid, historical case of election meddling in Colorado to mention at parties.



That's it for now. Have a good rest of your Friday and see you back at it Sunday!



*And believe you me, they were just as bad here as in The Jungle. I do not have any love for modern unions, but that doesn't mean I feel they've never had a place. Prior to unionization coal mining was (if you can imagine it) even more dangerous than it is now. Protections for workers was an afterthought to profitability. There was no safety net. Workers were essentially debt slaves to the company. The law was tilted in the company's favor since they had the money and the influence. If you skipped down here before continuing on with the rest of the post, you'll also see how the company even disenfranchised workers.



**There is more than this, there were multiple labor and management struggles in Colorado that could also furnish Colorado connections here. See, for example, The Ludlow Massacre and/or the history of the Consolidated Fuel and Iron company (CF&I).



