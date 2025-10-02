Colorado’s Judicial Branch is not subject to CORA, part 1.

I was recently poking around in the TOPS Expense report site (see the first link below if you’re interested in looking some yourself).

I ran a report to see what expenses were charged to Marriott Inc (the hotel chain) and noted some pretty big expenses for the judicial branch. There are a few things I learned in this process that I think are worth sharing. I’ll cover the results and some additional information in this post. The second post today will be about the Judicial Branch and CORA.

Since seeing it a while back on social media, I have made a habit of occasionally checking TOPS for expenses related to various for profit businesses. TOPS is great for finding information on NGO’s and nonprofits.

If you are interested in following money around Colorado, however, it’s also a good idea to look for expenses paid to service providers. Think catering companies. Think hotels. What spurred my looking into the Judicial Branch in the first place was a TOPS report run for Marriott Inc.

After running the report, I contacted the Judicial Branch (see the second post today for more detail) to see what the expenses were for. It turns out (see the second link below) it was a hefty hotel bill for the Colorado Collaborative Justice Conference. I was not able to find a huge amount of material online about the conference (and didn’t ask for more), so you will have to be satisfied with what one of the attendees posted to LInkedIn. That is attached as screenshot 1. From my perspective, it looks like a pretty typical conference about criminal justice in a Democrat run state.

There was one other thing that popped out of trying to find information about the conference: I found yet another of Colorado’s copious boards: the Correctional Treatment Board.

Their site is linked third below if you’d like to dig deeper and/or attend a meeting. A couple of non-contiguous quotes flesh out what this board does:

“The Correctional Treatment Board is a seven-member statewide board that was created pursuant to HB12-1310. This legislation consolidated the statewide substance-abuse treatment funding previously appropriated from the Drug Offender Surcharge cash fund, SB03-318, and HB10-1352 into the Correctional Treatment Cash Fund. The oversight bodies for each of those funds were consolidated into one statewide oversight board created to manage the disbursement of the treatment funds as well as address policy issues as they pertain to the effective treatment of offenders with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.”

and

“The legislation also created a local treatment board within each judicial district across the state to act in an advisory capacity to the statewide board. These local boards have representation from Parole, Probation, Community Corrections, District Attorney, Public Defender, local Sheriff, Drug Court, and Juvenile Services.”

According to the site, the board holds meetings every third Tuesday via Webex. If what they do is an interest or a passion, go check out how to sign up to watch. Remember that these tiny, seemingly-meaningless boards often make big decisions and, since no one ever shows up to their meetings, your voice generally carries well with them.

In the second post today, I’ll give some history on the Judicial Branch and CORA along with what you do if you’re seeking administrative records from them.

https://data.colorado.gov/stories/s/TOPS-Expenses/pqw4-6m8r/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E0QHtlkOQqi9jb-weO_wENnzDLQ5Nn6z/view

https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/probation/correctional-treatment-board

Colorado’s Judicial Branch is not subject to CORA, part 2





This second post today is about CORA requests (well, the inability to do them) and the Judicial Branch. In the process of trying to find what some Judicial Branch expenses were about, I found out that the Judicial Branch is not subject to the Colorado Open Records Act.



Before moving on, a quick and important distinction must be made. There are two broad categories of records that you can seek in Colorado. The first is a record pertaining to the justice system. Such records fall under the law and rules of the CCJRA (Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act). This is a much more complicated type of record with a lot more rules.



The second type is a CORA request. The rules here are simpler, and, I think, more in your favor as a requester. There are cases where you might be putting in a request for records to an agency whose work involves the courts or justice system, but what you’re after is more administrative in nature. Those records would fall under CORA.



The example in the last post was my trying to get records for some big bills paid by the Judicial Branch to Marriott Inc. (see the first post today for that context if you’ve not already). That is not a CCJRA request, it’s CORA. Another example which is upcoming is some expenses paid by the Department of Corrections to a company owned by a state senator’s wife. Again, it’s a governmental agency dealing with the justice system, but I’m not seeking criminal records, I want to know about expenses.



There is one wrinkle in all this that I happened to plant my feet into this last week, however. The Judicial Branch is not subject to CORA requests.**



After hearing from the media person at the Judicial Branch that they aren’t subject to CORA, I reached out to CFOIC for some context and got the following back in an email (quoted here with link intact):



“Gleason v. Judicial Watch is one of two high-court rulings that exempted the judicial branch from CORA. There were several legislative attempts to make the judicial branch subject to CORA but they failed because the of the argument that the state constitution gives the supreme court justices the power to make judicial branch rules. The judicial branch made PAIRR 2, which covers judicial branch administrative records.”



We’ll come back to PAIRR 2 and what you do when you want administrative records from the Judicial Branch in a second, but first some more context on the Judicial Branch’s exemption.



Shortly after the case law began to build where the Judicial Branch exempted itself from CORA lawmakers (with the support of the CFOIC) tried to rewrite the CORA laws to include them. That effort failed, more than once. If you want to read up on that effort, check out the CFOIC article linked first below. A quote from the story gives plenty enough context for our purposes:



“For the third consecutive year, a committee of lawmakers discussed whether the administrative records of the state’s judicial branch should be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act.”



To my knowledge, the effort has not been revived since this last failure.



None of this is to say that the administrative records of the Judicial Branch can’t be seen. It just a different name, somewhat different rules, and one other wrinkle which I’ll get to soon enough.



The second link below is to CFOIC’s tipsheet on Judicial Branch administrative records. It has a link to a form you can fill out and submit, but you can also use their online form (linked third below -- be prepared for some scrolling, you will have to go all the way to the “Other Documents” box and enter your request).



The last thing to share with you is next another case of Colorado’s Judicial Branch carving out special rules for themselves. Before mentioning the specific example I wanted to talk about, I point you to the fourth link below which are the official rules for the Judicial Branch records requests.



The last thing to make special note of is that, while CORA requests have specific deadlines, the PAIRR 2 requests do not. Quoting from CFOIC’s guide linked second below (with link left intact):



“’P.A.I.R.R. 2 provides no cause of action when all responsive records have been made available for inspection, even if the production of those records was delayed.’ Warnick v. Court Administration (Colo. Court of Appeals, 2025).”



This link is to a 2025 decision where the Colorado Court of Appeals said that there is no legal right to sue the Judicial Branch for holding records as long as they’re eventually given over. The case in the appeal involved a man waiting about a month for his records, which he eventually received.



If you want more context there, see the fifth link below for a more approachable (than the court ruling) story by CFOIC on the topic.



There you have it. You now have a full primer on the topic of seeking administrative records from the Judicial Branch. I hope you find it helpful!



**Golly, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to exempt yourself from things? Like if the legislature wrote a law and then you were able to say it didn’t apply to you. I mean, I get the separation of powers argument, but still.





https://coloradofoic.org/state-lawmakers-consider-whether-cora-cover-colorados-judicial-branch/



https://coloradofoic.org/open-government-guide/#Administrative_records



https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/recorddocument-request-form



https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/sites/default/files/2025-03/Colorado_Supreme_Court_Rule_Chapter_38_Rule_2-P.A.I.R.R_2-Effective%203_13_2025_A11Y.pdf



https://coloradofoic.org/court-of-appeals-requesters-cant-sue-judicial-branch-over-delayed-response-if-records-eventually-provided/