Colorado’s diminishing returns on K-12 education spending





The topline of today's post is the same as the headline of the Complete Colorado op ed linked below. It's apt; why remake the wheel?



As you might imagine from the title, the piece is a refutation of several canards that you hear bandied about regarding education funding, among them that more money equals better educational outcomes and that TABOR is the reason Colorado's education system is underfunded (and thus lagging, see the previous canard).



I'll leave it to you to read the op ed in full. The reason for sharing it here is precisely because of the author's refutation of the claim about TABOR. Quoting with embedded links intact:



"According to Colorado Total Program Funding on education from the state’s appropriation reports, and according to school enrollment counts from the Department of Education, Colorado’s funding has continued to grow faster than inflation and school population (see Chart 1). This is incredibly ironic, as it is often the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) that is blamed for 'underfunded' Colorado schools, even though education spending (along with the rest of the state government) has grown beyond the limits of population growth plus inflation. Colorado is spending almost more than ever, and nearly 2.5 times what the state paid in the 80’s, when adjusting for population and inflation. However, and conveniently enough for legislators, Proposition NN’s newly retained funds would not count toward the state’s Total Program Funding—which is what studies look at when considering Colorado’s education system as 'underfunded.'"



For convenience, I attach a copy of Chart 1 here.





Let me reiterate: school funding has grown faster than inflation and population (two of the things a TABOR calculation takes into account), and the way Prop NN's money grab is set up means that the door's left open for future money grabs, as our system is still underfunded after you throw your money in the hole now.



I have written in the past that I think there are areas where more money in education might be able to help. There are areas where it clearly won't.



Wherever you land on the issue of money and educational outcomes, I hope you take a second to give the above the thought it deserves. The problems our schools face now is not TABOR, and you can be almost certain (because it's a continuation of past behavior) that passage of Prop NN won't end cries of underfunding our schools.



If you vote yes on this measure do it with your eyes open regarding the above.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/08/04/colorado-diminishing-return-education-spending/

Heads up El Paso County: you've got a tax to vote on in November and I believe you can speak up about it in your local Grey Book!





Per the Tribune article linked at bottom, El Paso County Commissioners approved a ballot measure to extend a sales tax whose proceeds go to help fund the sheriff's office.



The tax originally started in 2012 and has been extended a few times since. In its current iteration, it is slated to end in 2029, but commissioners approved a ballot measure which would extend it to 2037.



If you live in El Paso County, take a minute to carefully review the ballot measure. There were a couple things in the article that would have raised an eyebrow for me if I were voting on it. Quoting:



"Current language gives the Sheriff’s Office wide latitude for the funding’s use, from hiring staff to buying new vehicles to operating the county jail. The newest version would make one change, omitting a special advisory group to track collection and the use of the tax money. Instead, the county commissioners would fill that role."



I am not a huge fan of the wide latitude (though voters seem okay with it so far because it's not new), and I'm not so sure about the advisory group being disbanded. Not knocking the commissioners here, but we are all finite beings and for a county like El Paso, I'm guessing the commissioners have plenty on their plates.



If you live in El Paso County, and have thoughts on this, please feel free to add them to the comments. Can I offer a suggestion, however?



Comments here are great, but a better way to use your time is to add your thoughts (pro or con) to your county's Grey Book, the local equivalent of the state's Blue Book on voter issues. I wrote a guide a couple years back on how to do that. It's in the second link below. Take careful note of the deadlines and/or contact your El Paso County Clerk to ask about dates (that's what I did here in Logan for mine).



If you choose to write something for your Grey Book and feel brave enough, send it to me. I'd love to put it up as an example of being involved.



https://gazette.com/2026/07/28/el-paso-county-forwards-ballot-measure-to-extend-public-safety-sales-tax-1/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/my-settlement-with-the-state-of-co?utm_source=publication-search