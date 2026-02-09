Colorado’s crime problem isn’t just due to our laws





As I've written before, our troubles with crime involve more than just the laws on the books.



There are a few steps in the criminal justice process where someone has discretion. Discretion means the ability to be too hard, or too soft.



District Attorneys decide on whether to charge and what charges to bring. Judges decide on bail, and the trial judge passes sentence.



Each step a chance to be too harsh or too easy.



The Complete Colorado article at bottom details a new effort by some lawmakers and talk radio host Jeff Hunt. Their website is linked below the story for convenience.



I'll leave it to you to read either, but in brief, their effort is intended to bring public attention so as to hold (quoting their site): "...pro-crime judges, DAs, and lawmakers accountable and restoring public safety for Colorado families."



https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/15/colorado-non-profit-soft-on-crime-judges-das/



https://cololawaction.org/about

“Prison Population Management”

I wanted to offer an update on prison policy from under the gold dome. At our last check in the Democrats on the Joint Budget Committee were initially balking at giving the Department of Corrections more money to meet their increased need for prison beds, but then caved and allocated the money.

The budget process has a long ways to go before it’s finalized, but that doesn’t mean that some more policy about prison populations can’t come out in the meantime. To wit, I present you SB26-036 linked first below.

The first part of the bill’s summary strikes me as a response to the earlier fuss at the Joint Budget Committee; if you read the summary and read the last update I posted, you’ll note all kinds of heartburn about notice and updates.

Thus the bill adds to the list of people who should be notified when prison beds get scarce.

Moving on from the intraparty drama, however, shows the reason I wanted to call this bill to your attention. That is later in the bill’s summary, and I took a picture of it to attach as screenshot 1. If you took note of the sponsors from the image heading this post, I think you already know where this story is heading.

There is existing law in Colorado regarding what the state has to do if we run short on prison beds. You’ll note in the screenshot that SB26-036 adds significantly to that list.

The overall theme is, of course, not to allow more space in jail. It’s to let more people out:

--It lets some offenders out of halfway houses and into nonresidential programs.

--It encourages parole officers to find other ways to punish inmates who break parole (besides sending them back to jail). Same for those who might otherwise have gone from a halfway house back to jail.

--Speed up early release.

--The last one is put so well by the sponsors, that I’ll just quote the summary here and let that sink in: “identify eligible inmates who are past their parole eligibility date and review each application for parole on an expedited basis.”

In short, it gets people out on the streets and gets them out faster.

Ignoring the increased amount of administration and paperwork so some Democrats can show Polis what they think, parts of this bill are fine and others, not so much (regardless of intent).

The parts aimed at speeding up what I might characterize as existing eligibility for early release or downgrading to a halfway house are fine. If someone meets the legal criteria for transfer, and all we’re after is trying to speed that transfer up, okay.

Speeding up decisions to run people through the mill faster puts us at the risk of making ill-considered, hasty decisions. Letting people out early solely because we don’t want to pay for more beds (or don’t believe criminals belong in prison) is a bad idea. Letting parolees think that there is anything other than certain and swift punishment for breaking parole is a bad idea.

I wrote in the first post of the 2026 legislative session that one of the approaches to solving the prison population problem will be “why grow the jails when we can let the prisoners out”. SB26-036 sure seems a walk down that path.

As of this writing, I don’t see a committee hearing for the bill, but if you want to follow it you can do it through the link below.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-036

Heads up El Paso County: speak up on land use!

A reader tip pointed me to the first link below. El Paso County is starting what will be a lengthy (about year-long if I understood correctly) process to rewrite their zoning and land use.

If the last year or so has taught us anything, it’s that these seemingly mundane, often boring issues, have an immediate and tangible impact on your life.

Consider the fight in Lakewood. Consider the fight in Elbert and El Paso Counties over power lines. Consider the fight in Littleton.

I’d offer this last little bit if you’re not convinced. The Democrats in the Capitol are not pushing top-down land use and zoning laws for nothing. They see its value and they are merely reaching into their bag to pull out a time-worn trick.

They’re quietly rewiring things so that what they want happens now and can’t easily be changed in the future.

If you live in El Paso County and/or know someone who does, the time to be involved is now. The first link below is to a site where you can offer feedback on draft plans. The second site is to the El Paso County Commissioners page where you can find meeting agendas, contact info for commissioners, etc.

The antidote to policy crammed down on you from above is to be watchful and involved. Do so.

https://elpasocountyldc.konveio.com/

https://bocc.elpasoco.com/