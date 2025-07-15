Rulemaking in Colorado.**

Rulemaking is the process by which our legislature delegates the task of regulating specific actions and behaviors.

In a rough sense it works like this. Say the legislature wants to make a law so that building owners don't scrimp on elevator expenses to the detriment of public safety. The legislature, rather than directly telling landlords what to do, will task an executive agency with a general set of constraints, telling the agency to come up with rules and regulations that "protect the public safety" or other such phrases. The executive agency then sets the actual policy: what does safety look like for elevators, how is it checked?

If this strikes you as not being too far from having unelected bureaucrats writing law, you're not alone. I see it this way and others have too over time--rulemaking is actually a pretty old legal process.

Now, technically the bureaucrats can't act without the legislature telling them to, what they do is (more in a sec) subject to public input and legislative review, but as we'll see oversight of rules is effectively meaningless in the tidal surge of them that our state produces on a yearly basis. The lofty rhetoric of our state's administrative procedures law (see screenshot 1 attached) is more, shall we say, aspirational than reality. A look at recent rulemakings, delving into what the agencies actually write to justify their actions, is evidence enough. Check back at last Thursday's newsletter on landfills for an example.

Concerns over unelected officials making law (while being unaccountable to the people who should be sovereign in our system) has been a problem at both the Federal level and the State level--as the Feds did with rulemaking, so followed states--and thus efforts to rein in the problem were also undertaken at the Federal and State level. The first link below provides an informal history on the law around rulemaking here in Colorado along with a brush up on our state's Administrative Procedures Act, a copy of the Federal law with the same intent.

Despite attempts to check the writing of law by bureaucrats and the administrative bloat in this state, the number of regulations and regulating bodies has grown steadily over time.

If you are curious to follow the rules adopted in any given year, the best place to look is at the Secretary of State's webpage for the Colorado Register. That site is linked second below. It offers monthly updates on proposed rules, adopted rules, emergency rules, etc. and is published online on the 10th of each month.

The third link below is for the 1/10//2025 html version of the register. Screenshots 2 - 4 show some of the proposed rulemakings from that time, adopted rules, and emergency rules respectively. Note that in each, you have links which you can follow to get all the information on all of the rules you could want.

I used the Colorado Register to make an approximate count of our state's regulatory and rule burden vs. time. I checked the year-end notice (12/10/YEAR) of rules for the years from 2006 to 2024, counting the number of adopted rules plus emergency rules. I then asked a spreadsheet to make a graph of rules adopted vs. year. A copy of that scatterplot is attached. It shows new rules adopted by year.

You can clearly see that agencies were quite busy in the early 2000's and then mostly quiescent until 2019 when they got busy again before quieting down.

Care should be taken here to note that (despite Colorado having a legislature solidly in Democrat control and mostly gubernatorial control since 2006--see the screenshot of a party control table from the Ballotpedia site linked fourth below), the legislature abdicating its lawmaking role is not a party issue. It's a laziness and expedience issue. Again, rulemaking has been around a while and has grown under all kinds of administrations.

I want you to look again at screenshots 2 - 4 and the graph attached. These are snapshots from a point in time, they are not a cumulative total. Now reflect on this: despite the supposed safeguards in law, do you have any effective say in our state's policy with this much activity happening OUTSIDE the legislative process?

Do you have any illusions that you have effective control over your government when this is how we decide on what's okay and what isn't?

Some groups do, the ones with the resources and time to follow particular issues (be watching for a future post on "regulatory capture"), say environmental groups who get grants and make watching rulemakings their full time occupation, but the idea that the public has any kind of say is ludicrous.

There were 15 proposed rulemakings between end January and mid April of this year, one of which (psychologist examiners rules and regulations from 1/31/2025) stretches to a whopping 28 pages and 11,500 words. One of the 15.

I daresay that the same claim could be made for our elected officials. Agency reviews, the SMART acts at the start of every session are so brief and the rules so numerous, that assuming any sort of legislative oversight or control is just as ludicrous. Just revisit the statistic right above this.

Our State legislature, like the Federal one, Republicans and Democrats both, have sold control of your government down the river for the ease of not taking up time to decide important matters.

They have ceded your ability to have a more direct hand in policy to so-called "experts" and boards which all too often are filled with political cronies.

This should not be the case. Whether you approve of any given rulemaking is immaterial. Sooner or later, some rule, made by some unelected body will rub you raw. Wouldn't you want to have a more open and vigorous debate then? Even if it came at the cost of "legislative efficiency"?

If you haven't yet, I urge you to start speaking up at board meetings. I make it a habit to try and speak at a few every year and often the substance of my comment is as much about attacking the rulemaking process as it is about the rule itself. I also urge you to speak to your elected representatives.

This is a problem that will only continue to get worse without your voice and a serious effort at reform.

**This is another post inspired by listening to the audiobook version of Justice Gorsuch's "Overruled" book. Highly recommended.

https://legisource.net/2019/10/03/legislative-review-of-administrative-rules-a-history-of-oversight-part-1/#:~:text=Since%201976%2C%20the%20Administrative%20Procedure%20Act%20(APA)%5B5%5D,rules%20to%20the%20General%20Assembly%20for%20review.&text=The%20General%20Assembly%20first%20provided%20for%20the,to%20review%20both%20new%5B9%5D%20and%20existing%20rules:

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/info_center/laws/Title24/Title24Article4.html

https://www.sos.state.co.us/CCR/RegisterContents.do?publicationDay=01/10/2025&Volume=48&yearPublishNumber=1&Month=1&Year=2025

https://ballotpedia.org/Party_control_of_Colorado_state_government

Related:





For another example of rulemaking in action, consider the below.



Quoting the article (with links intact):



"The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission approved a requirement this spring that at least 4% of water that operators use in extraction by Jan. 1 be recycled produced water — a percentage that will grow to 10% by 2030, 20% by 2034 and 35% by 2038. The rules stem from a 2023 law seeking to cut down on fresh water used at drilling sites in this dry state and boost reuse of produced water that is brought up from underground formations but then typically buried in disposal wells."



More in the article.



https://tsscolorado.com/oil-and-gas-producers-prepare-to-meet-new-mandates-on-recycled-water/

Rep Lorena Garcia's nonprofit gets lots of taxpayer money





And the bulk of it since she was appointed and then reelected.



More details on how much, from where, and where her nonprofit's money is going in my op ed linked below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/

Creatine and the brain.

It's that time again. I need some more time off to take care of things outside of the internet and so this will be the last post til next Sunday (7/20). As is often the case, that means this last post today will be something interesting, not related to politics.

Creatine is one of a very few supplements to have repeatedly shown itself to be beneficial to athletes; it's supported by a large body of research and has been shown to benefit strength athletes, bodybuilders, and others.

Like all supplements, including the pharmaceutical kind (anabolic steroids), taking it doesn't mean you don't have to put in the work. You don't ingest the powder and have muscles popping out like in the cartoons.

Rather, taking creatine simply lets you work harder. The ability to work harder means you can add muscle/strength better. In my own personal experience, if you can do 5 reps without creatine on a given exercise, you can do 6 to 7 with (all other things like effort, tiredness, etc. being constant). You get bigger/stronger and you do it faster.

As a quick aside, it will cramp you up like no one’s business if you don’t take adequate water! Make sure you drink plenty after taking unless you enjoy feeling like your innards are getting twisted and wrung out like a dishrag.

An emerging body of research (see the two NIH papers linked below) seems to point to creatine working similarly for your brain. This seems especially to be the case for older people (along with vegetarians and vegans--meat is a natural source of creatine).

I first saw this on a video on YouTube where the gentleman talking about it mentioned that, in his opinion, the effect would be similar to the one I mention above. Rather than taking creatine and turning back the clock 20 years on your brain, taking it would mean that things might be slightly easier to recall and you'd be less apt to tire (mentally) at the end of a long day than you would without it--the mental equivalent of those extra couple reps.

Interesting concept. I'll be curious to see more as the body of evidence develops.

In the meantime if you do decide to take creatine for mental, physical, or both reasons, prepare yourself to take it for some time before you try and assess. It does take some time to load up in your body for even the (acknowledged) benefits. I.e. creatine has no acute effects.

That's it til Sunday! Have a good rest of the week. Time for me to hit the weights and the chores.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6093191/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8912287/