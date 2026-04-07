Colorado Transparency Online Project (TOPS) scraper





I have mentioned (and used) the TOPS system, our state's online checking book register, multiple times. It's a great way to see who our state is paying and for what.



I noticed recently (within the last 6 months) that the people who run it made it significantly harder to use: I'm not sure why, but at some point they made it so you can only go month by month.**



I had a reader kindly volunteer his time and skill at computer programming to come up with a way to automate TOPS searches so I, and now you since the program is public, don't have to click and wait month by month to find what we need.



The program this person came up with lives online and is linked first below. They titled it a TOPS scraper. It's pretty intuitive to use.



I'll walk you through an example. Let's say I wanted to know all the things Governor Polis' Office was spending money on for the whole of 2025.



For that you'd choose ...



"Expenses Scraper" (Revenue Scraper lets you see who is paying money to the state and for what, not taking money from the state).



"Start Year" and "End Year" are both set to 2025



"Office of the Governor" for "Department Filter"



Then hit Initiate Data Extraction (leaving the last two blanks empty to get all results and since I don't care what name it gives the file holding the results).



The results of this search are tabulated into a spreadsheet by the scraper. The link to the public copy of the search I ran above is put second below if you want to see the results.



Happy searching and another big thank you to the reader who did the programming.



If you find something worth sharing in a search, please give me a heads up. If you find a bug or have feedback for the developer, there is a button and they requested that people use it!



**A not at all uncommon search window in the past for me has been to search for expenses over the course of a year, or to search for a particular payee from 2014 (the year TOPS began) forward.





https://cotopsscraper.com/





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HqpVujorM-yj2A-3e74CIswUpUsg_8ck/view?usp=sharing

When first degree murder . . . isn’t.





HB26-1281, linked first below, makes some changes to criminal law. Because it is change to criminal law, it also provides an opportunity to talk over how the fiscal note differs from the ones you normally see here.



Let's start there. Quoting from the bill's fiscal note: "Legislative Council Staff is required to include certain analysis in the fiscal note for any bill that creates a new crime, or that either reclassifies or creates a new factual basis for an existing crime."



This analysis starts on p 3 of the fiscal note and begins with a look at the current state of things. What kinds of comparable crimes and convictions are there for current law? This section is attached as screenshot 1. And, because this is Blue Colorado, it just wouldn't be complete without racial data.





The next section is where we start speculating: it's hard to know what decisions prosecutors and judges would make. The analysts look ahead at what the likely rates of charging and conviction would be if these new charges were put into law. They do this by looking at current convictions/charges and reassessing them under the proposed law. That's attached as screenshot 2.



Returning to the bill itself, it's not an easy one to pigeonhole. On the one hand, it decriminalizes some conduct, on the other, it reclassifies some crimes as worse than under current law and creates an entirely new crime related to drunk driving.



Some quick, non-contiguous quotes from the fiscal note flesh this out.



"This bill creates a new factual basis for the existing offense of first degree murder by extreme indifference by having it apply in an expanded set of circumstances."



The expanded list of behaviors that could result in this charge are (per the fiscal note): killing more than one person; killing one person and also causing serious bodily injury to two or more persons by means of a deadly weapon; killing a child who is under 12; and/or killing a first responder engaged in the performance of their duties.



"This bill reclassifies the existing offense of attempted first degree murder by extreme indifference from a class 2 felony to a class 3 felony."



If you only kill one individual, this bill would reduce the crime you can be charged with from First Degree to Second Degree murder. Going up in numbers for felonies (class 2 up to 3) means to lighten the charge and any potential sentence.



"This bill makes vehicular homicide a crime of violence under certain aggravated circumstances and creates a new class 5 felony of negligent vehicular homicide."



When you see "aggravated circumstances" on crimes, what that means is the crime you commit is worse in the eyes of the law. It was bad enough that you killed someone else while driving drunk, but if you do so after already having two DUI's, you've committed a worse crime with higher penalties.



The full list is: killing someone driving drunk after having twice been convicted for driving under the influence or while ability impaired; killing someone driving drunk after having been previously convicted of vehicular homicide or vehicular assault; killing someone driving drunk while eluding or attempting to elude a peace officer; killing someone driving drunk while fleeing from the commission of another felony offense; and killing someone driving drunk while driving at a high rate of speed creating an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury to another.



The last one is a wholly new charge created by this bill. Quoting the fiscal note: "The bill also creates the crime of negligent vehicular homicide when a person drives a motor vehicle with conduct amounting to criminal negligence and the conduct is the proximate cause** of the death of another person, a class 5 felony."



This bill is definitely a grey area to me. I have to admit to some ambivalence. If you have strong feelings about it, you can follow it in the usual way via the link below.



**A legally defined term. See the second link below for more.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1281



https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/proximate_cause