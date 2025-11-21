Colorado Times Recorder hit piece





A reader sent me one of Colorado Times Recorder’s (CTR) recent hit pieces** and I thought I’d share with you by way of illustrating some features common to hit pieces, as well as appearing in other media outlets (Kyle Clark is especially good at the first on the list, raising it to a subtle art). I link to it first below.



The first thing I want to bring to your attention is loose language and too-simple associations, done without actually established a genuine connection.



You won’t have to read far into the CTR piece to get a handle on what readers are supposed to take away. The writer is trying to tie attendees at a fundraiser (including Colorado GOP big wigs) to extremists.



The writer makes repeated reference to the Boogaloo Movement. He included a link to the Wikipedia explainer page. For convenience’s sake, I excerpted the link and put it second below.



I’d not heard of this group or movement before; prior to reading this, if you’d asked me what boogaloo was I’d have told you about the movie “Breaking 2: Electric Bogaloo” and breakdancing.



Reading the Wikipedia article, to the extent that there is a movement (this strikes me as barely clearing the hurdle to meet the definition of a movement frankly), there do appear to be some extremists involved. Reading deeper into the Wikipedia article, however, you notice a disparity between what CTR seems to draw from this link and what Wikipedia actually has in it.



The writer of the CTR piece characterizes the movement as a (quoting with link intact): “... far-right anti-government “Boogaloo” movement, in which armed activists attended pandemic lockdown protests wearing Hawaiian shirts and tactical gear. The term ‘boogaloo’ is a slang reference to an upcoming second civil war.”



That is indeed one of the ways to define it, but there are more ideologies and ways to view this movement/group as noted in the very link he used. A couple of non contiguous quotes (with links intact) from the Wikipedia article flesh this out.



“In June 2020, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tweeted in reply to a Politico[47] article about the boogaloo movement that an intelligence bulletin released by the agency “does NOT identify the Boogaloo movement as left-wing OR right-wing” and stated that “they are simply violent extremists from both ends of the ideological spectrum”.[20]“



and



“While boogaloo groups are often described as a part of a larger boogaloo movement, J. J. MacNab, a George Washington University fellow researching anti-government extremist groups, has said that she does not agree with this characterization: “since the majority of participants were radicalized elsewhere prior to donning a Hawaiian shirt—either in anti-government militant groups such as the Three Percenters or the militias, or in white supremacy groups—the Boogaloo shouldn’t be considered an independent movement at this time”.[36] “



To be clear, I’m not trying to minimize the extremists that align themselves with this sort of ideology. Nor am I trying to say (there seems ample evidence to show that at least some believe this way) there are no right-wing extremists involved.



What I am trying to get at is what makes this a hit piece: it is the writer’s simplification of a more complicated reality. He’s erroneously trying to draw a direct throughline from what appears (Appeared? Is this even still a thing?) to be a loosely-connected group of extremists from different ideologies to people with guns wearing Hawaiian shirts to something called a luau. People wearing (and here I quote an Instagram post advertising the fundraiser from the CTR piece) their “best tactical Hawaiian”.



It’s too simple, it’s too easy, and it’s clear that the intent is to tie this event to white, right-wing extremism without having to actually contend with what this movement is and/or whether or not anyone at this fundraiser holds views like it.



The other common feature of hit pieces relates to something in the image at the top of the page. Quoting from that: “Despite their malicious intent, hit pieces are crafted to appear like credible, objective journalism ....”



You see over and over in the article how the writer reached out for comment on this event, culminating in the following: “Neither [Colorado Republican Party Chair Brita] Horn nor [House Minority Whip Carlos] Barron responded to email requests for comment to confirm their participation and to say whether they had any concerns over speaking at an event with a ‘tactical Hawaiian’ theme, invoking the anti-government ‘Boogaloo’ movement from 2020.”



Mr. Jones, when did you stop beating your wife?



Further, thought it’s not explicitly stated in the piece, I would bet my lunch that the writer also asked about Boogaloos and tactical Hawaiian when he contacted the Arapaho County Sheriff, who was supposed to have had representatives coming to the event.



I say that because the advocacy hidden as journalistic fairness, is the point. CTR, following their cousin Media Matters (see the third link below) makes a show of contacting people for their statements when really they’re contacting them to embarrass them or scare them from participating (or endorsing or supporting).



The gloss of journalism, not actual journalism.



If the job of a reporter is to relay facts to you so you are informed, the job of someone writing a hit piece is to take those facts, sift through them, and present some of them to you in such a way as to shape your opinion. It’s job is to make someone look bad.



Not all hit pieces are this obvious, this blatant, but keep your eyes open for the techniques of hit piece journalism because you will see them in other places besides CTR. When you do, I encourage you to call it out.



**CTR has a bit of a cottage industry in hit pieces. This is one of many.



https://coloradotimesrecorder.com/2025/09/co-gop-leaders-speaking-at-gun-group-fundraiser-with-boogaloo-dress-code/72807/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boogaloo_movement



https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/22/media/ftc-media-matters-ad-groups-elon-musk-retribution

Reality, as sometimes happens, slaps the Polis administration upside the head





As winter approaches and as we get closer to action, not words, on closing power plants in this state, reality starts to creep in. Climate action, in the form of words in the state capitol, are one thing. Actual climate action, where we start shuttering baseline generation are another.



Quoting from the CPR article linked at bottom:



“Gov. Jared Polis has spent most of his time in office pushing to accelerate Colorado’s transition away from fossil fuels in favor of more climate-friendly ways of generating electricity. His administration, however, is now intervening to keep a coal-fired power plant running in Pueblo.”



Keeping one of the two coal plants in Pueblo going for a little longer than planned (about one year longer per the governor’s, Xcel’s, and the Colorado Energy Office’s plan) comes against the backdrop of calls on the Trump administration to intervene and keep some of Colorado’s coal plants going both in Pueblo and out in NW Colorado.



Those calls are being couched in terms of insufficient generative capacity if the state doesn’t have coal, but Colorado regulators insist that keeping Pueblo’s coal rolling has nothing to do with that. Quoting again (with link intact):



“Some have called for a similar action to save Pueblo’s coal-fired power plants. On Oct. 31, Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd, who represents the city, asked the Trump administration to use emergency powers to keep Comanche 2 open indefinitely, saying Colorado might face an ‘energy emergency’ if the plant was shuttered. [Colorado Energy Office Director Will] Toor insists Colorado doesn’t face an energy emergency, justifying federal action. He also added the state found no reason for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to delay its plans to close a coal-fired generating unit in Craig, Colo., at the end of the year. At the same time, Toor said losing both Comanche 2 and 3 simultaneously could force Xcel to purchase high-cost natural gas over the winter, which could result in a sudden spike in energy bills.”



Energy emergency or not, I think that everyone got a look at things in the cold grey light of dawn and said to themselves, “you know, maybe not yet”. I don’t think they’ll depart largely (certainly not in a large way publicly), but I think the Polis administration will delay and delay in the face of the cost and difficulty of our glorious transition to renewables.



That has all the hallmarks of Gov Polis solution: he can continue to talk about the environment to environmentalists and then affordability to everyone else.



God save us if we get a dyed-in-the-wool progressive like Weiser in the office who will call for full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes, if he sits in the chair. He’s shown little to no restraint when it comes to pleasing his base at the expense of everyone else.



https://www.cpr.org/2025/11/10/polis-pueblo-comanche-coal-plants-moves-to-stop-closure/

Last post til Sunday and thus it's time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

After what seemed like a Fall that wouldn’t end, we finally got a real, actual freeze up here. Not a frost, a mid-twenties overnight low. Having achieved a couple of those, I finally decided to pack in the blackberries for the season.

The longer I garden out here in the Plains, the more I’m convinced that plants that fruit on this year’s growth are a much better fit for this area. I can’t tell you how many years I’ve spent trying (in vain) to fight winter dieback to get a crop off of something that fruits on year-old plant. I’ve had some limited success, but it’s constant effort.

The blackberry plants you see heading this post are the plants that taught me this lesson. Prior to buying, I did some research and figured that primocane varieties** might be good ones for my climate zone and weather. Blackberries barely fit up here as-is; forget about trying to overwinter sensitive canes.

The beauty of primocane brambles for growing zones like the Plains (you can, and I have, get raspberries that are primocane fruiting too) is that at the end of the season, you simply cut the canes off at ground level and mulch them heavily for next season. Since you needn’t overwinter anything above ground, you’re free to put a heavy “blanket” over the crown of the plant to keep it safe from winter’s extremes and then pull it off come spring.

So, I waded into the tangle and started cutting. Pictures 1 and 2 were of some fruit that didn’t quite make it before the freeze or that I somehow missed (and somehow also didn’t get super damaged either, oddly), respectively.

I stopped cutting at picture 3 so you could get a look at my simple trellis system. It’s really just some horizontal cables which I put turnbuckles and removable connectors on in order to make them easy to install and remove.

You’ll note too that there are no diagonal braces on the wooden uprights. The uprights do go down a fair bit on the raised bed, but there is a definite limit to the tension I can put on the cables. Not a huge problem since a lot of tension isn’t needed to corral (or train, I am still experimenting with the horizontal training for my canes) them, but don’t think that a thin stake in the ground will be enough to hold wire.

Lastly, picture 4 shows the crown of the plant after its final trim. You can probably gauge the amount of time spent pruning by noting the amount of light at various stages; all these pictures were taken on the same day.

After a cold snap, we warmed back up significantly and it seemed the warmer temps stayed around a while. The crowns are still not covered. In between the writing and the posting, we’re supposed to have a settled pattern of mid to low 20s overnight and after a few days of that I’ll go out and put on about 6 to 8 inches of straw.

One last interesting tidbit. Brambles have adopted a rather aggressive reproduction strategy. They spread by sending out stolons (suckers), they can spread by seed, and they’re quite easy to layer.

Layering is where you take and bury some part of an established plant which causes it to grow roots. After a while (the length of which depends on the plant though you’re probably safe waiting a year), you can cut the connection to the mother plant and dig up to replant or pot up the layer. My favorite way to do this is to bury a layer in Spring, then cut it off and dig it up next Spring. This gives time for a healthy amount of roots to form and Spring is a great time for replanting.

If you want to learn more or read up on it, I put a couple of references at bottom.

Brambles cannot only be layered mid-stem, they can also “self-layer”. Picture 5 shows the end of one of the longer canes I found while pruning.

The idea’s obvious: a cane gets long enough to flop over. It grows a tip like this which is all ready to root. The tip falls over into the dirt, roots come out, bramble spreads.

Like I said, pretty aggressive spreaders.

That’s it for today. Have a good rest of your Friday. Back at it Sunday!

**Primocane varieties will produce fruit on the canes it grows in any given season. This is in contrast with floricane fruiting varieties where they grow the canes in year 1, you have to overwinter them, and then the 1 year old canes produce fruit in year 2.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Layering_(horticulture)

https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/layering-propagation-for-the-home-gardener.html