Colorado Supreme Court updates the right to cure.

I have been watching a case percolate through the court system and we now have the final word from our state’s highest court. Per the CFOIC article linked below, the Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled that public bodies can “cure” (in the legal sense) a break of the Colorado Open Meetings Law at subsequent meetings where they do more than simply rubberstamp the earlier decision.

At the same time, they also allowed for a plaintiff to recover court costs provided a violation was proven in court.

Both seem reasonable to me. One pretty consistent burr under my saddle has been the attorneys (and I’m pointing toward Pagosa Springs as I write this) who have made a cottage industry of suing for Open Meetings law violations in districts that are 100s of miles from their homes.

They get pretty sizeable settlements or awards for attorneys fees and costs by watching for what I might term relatively minor errors made by small (often rural) boards staffed by volunteers. The decisions made, the harm done to the attorney suing is imaginary. The cash they take out of the district is not.

Having small errors be something that can be cured is (the ability to still get court costs notwithstanding) a step in the right direction to either dampen or disincentivize this kind of behavior.

I am glad to see the ruling. More details in the link below.

https://coloradofoic.org/colorado-supreme-court-upholds-cure-doctrine-for-open-meetings-law-awards-attorney-fees-to-plaintiff-in-woodland-park-school-board-case/?fbclid=IwY2xjawM1TuFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETF0SUpVeEF6UmRXblBTNE41AR5VI9jieurPHCPHTK3x73Al3AC1aSWF9MS9TD_hNOsW2TbSHyHVXDm13StczQ_aem_5BpHyKrZQlQEcZ4WaUXXXQ

With a wave of a wand, the Sun changes news to opinion!

One of the basics of media literacy (and one of the repeated themes I see when the media write about trust in the media) is the importance of distinguishing opinion writing from news writing.

This is indeed important. Almost all news reporting has elements of opinion in it (to varying degrees depending on the writer and the outlet), but opinion writing such as I do is entirely different. You might liken it to an elephant and a mouse, they might share some things in common--e.g. a startling amount of DNA--but they’re not the same.

I think the Sun may need a quick refresher. I read the piece linked below early-early in the morning and remember thinking to myself that it felt like an op ed and not news. If you read it yourself, you’ll likely think the same.

The difference for you might be that you’d note the piece is in the opinion section. Screenshot 1 shows it tucked nicely away down there.

Thing is, it wasn’t always that way. I have learned to, when I notice something unusual, take screenshots in case there is some stealth editing, and so I took a picture of the Sun’s front page not too long after reading the piece. Screenshot 2 shows it originally right up there at the top alongside the other news, not marked as anything other than news.

At some point after I saw it, it migrated down to where it rightly ought to be in the opinion section. In the move, however, one thing didn’t change. At some point in the fairly recent past, the Sun ostentatiously announced how they would help assure readers of the quality and trustworthiness of their work by joining in the Trust Project program. If you want to learn ore about that project, check out the second link below.

Since joining, you frequently see what I attach as screenshot 3 appended to their articles. The screenshot I took here is the one that still remains on the Sun article below, despite its move to the opinion section.

If you read the piece, if you read the bio blurbs for the folks that wrote it, you’ll notice that none are journalists and the work is not from a news service. The writers might be analyzing, but the rest of the verbiage there doesn’t seem to add up.

Beyond the fact that the Sun, which makes such a to-do about their editorial processes and journalistic training/ethics, would blithely label academics as journalists, this raises legitimate questions about just how valuable this Trust Project stuff is.

If the Sun can label anything as anything, what meaning would the label carry? I might label myself as a trim 180 pounder with 10% bodyfat, but that doesn’t mean I am. If no one comes and checks my label, offering their thoughts, who could say different?

You as the reader one one who could say different. Don’t be wowed by certifications, ethics policies, or protestations. You might find that at bottom they don’t mean much.

I’m glad that the Sun fixed the categorization of this piece. That is to their credit. In not amending their labels and in not acknowledging the move, they revealed, however, that trust is not something you can slap on with a label.

It’s something earned.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/09/15/wildfire-federal-timber-harvest-forests-colorado/

https://thetrustproject.org/trust-indicators/