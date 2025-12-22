Colorado Supreme Court defines “public interest” for our anti-SLAPP law





Thought you might be interested in an update to Colorado's anti-SLAPP law as some recent case law was just made by our state's supreme court.



Some quick context if it's needed. From the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition article linked at bottom (quoted with link intact):



"Colorado’s anti-SLAPP statute established an expedited process for dismissing civil actions, known as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, filed against people or news organizations for exercising their First Amendment rights about matters of public interest. When a libel claim fits that criterion, a court can be asked to rule on whether the plaintiff has established 'a reasonable likelihood' of prevailing on the claim, potentially halting the case (although an appeal is allowed) before the expenses of the discovery process are incurred."**



There's written law, and there's case law. The first is what gets passed in the legislature. The second is part of our common law tradition. Judges can shape law too. By deciding, for example, what a "reasonable likelihood" of prevailing might mean in practice. Whether or not such definitions, or tests as sometimes happens, clarify things is another matter; the courts often add to existing law by interpreting it with those interpretations then being used by other judges.



That's what the Colorado Supreme Court did with our anti-SLAPP law. They provided a test for the "public interest" part of the law.



Quoting again from the article:



"First, a court must first determine whether an objective observer could reasonably understand that the challenged speech or conduct was made in connection with a public issue or an issue of public interest, even if it also involved a private dispute. Second, it must 'ask whether the challenged activity contributed to public discussion or debate regarding that issue.' A speaker’s motive is not relevant to deciding whether the challenged speech or conduct relates to an issue of public interest, the Supreme Court added."



This test reverses a lower court decision, and, to me at least, tilts things in favor of those doing the speaking or writing. That is, it makes it harder to bring a claim against a news organization or individual for something they wrote.



If you're curious to learn more, or to read about the specific case that spurred this new definition, you'll find that info in the article below.



**I've long argued for something similar when it comes to CORA requests: I'd love to see a law in place that offered a cheap, quick resolution to legal challenges around CORA requests. I think it would be of benefit to custodians and requesters both.



https://coloradofoic.org/colorado-supreme-court-interprets-public-interest-parameters-of-states-anti-slapp-law/?fbclid=IwY2xjawOj_8JleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFJQTQydENicUlvNlRkc1J5c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpwvx5THZI5itR-8yUrKG11YnRsIBfAE6Lr6qD4Uoz7CRntDSXY5oGD3h2vG_aem_a83BAg0_dMEn4YmqLjYCGQ&brid=9AtsdDe9lC43ktdCOGp-AA

Counterpoint on the fix for high insurance rates in Colorado

I can tell you (probably don’t have to, but I can) that insurance rates are a real hit on my family’s budget. Cars, homeowners, the costs are high and seem to just keep rising.

I wanted to highlight a recent op ed from Complete Colorado because it offers some unique perspective (and counterpoint) to what will likely become the dominant Democrat narrative on the topic.

I’ll leave it to you to read, but author Mark Hillman, a former state senator and treasurer, covers three laws which add risk and cost to insurance companies in this state. I agree with Mr. Hillman in that it’s not at all a stretch to figure that higher costs on insurance companies coupled with increased risk means higher prices for us all.

I also think that the problems in our current law would be relatively easy to fix. That is, there is potential for decent upside for the work required.

Worth a read and some consideration.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/12/10/reforms-colorado-runaway-insurance-costs/