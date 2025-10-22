Colorado Sun follows Democrat dark money?!





Like a Yukon fur trapper making his semi annual visit to town to see the store, bar, and brothel, the Sun recently decided to delve into Democrat dark money. Their story is linked first below and details a Vail conference some Democratic state lawmakers recently had.



The conference was put on and attended by a group of lawmakers going by the name the Opportunity Caucus. This caucus is set up as a nonprofit and doesn’t reveal its donors, though it also gets funding from its legislator members. The Opportunity Caucus was helped (incubated?) by one of Colorado’s copious lefty nonprofits, One Main Street.



Why would the Sun pick these groups to investigate and report on out of all the various NGOs and nonprofits they could have chosen? A quote from the story helps illuminate:



“Like the Opportunity Caucus, One Main Street has in the past declined to name most of its donors and has riled progressives in recent years by backing more moderate candidates in Democratic legislative primaries”



The Colorado Sun, more precisely a progressive Democrat mouthpiece than a strictly Democrat one, is likely covering this because of progressive concern rather than out of a spirit of describing and outlining the Democrat dark money machine in Colorado in general. It’s the riling up of progressives that spurred the story.



But to their credit, they are (finally?) giving some attention to the well-funded nonprofit Democrat political machine in this state** as well as revealing an undercurrent in Colorado’s politics that’s been been growing for some time now: the schism between more mainstream Democrats and their progressive party-fellows.



There’s another detail about this to be aware of, however, and another quote from the story tees it up:



“Members of the Opportunity Caucus are considered among the more moderate Democrats in the legislature. The retreat the weekend of Oct. 4 has stoked ire among Capitol progressives, who are quietly asking questions about who funded the gathering and its intent.”



There’s ire being stoked? Check.



Asking questions about the groups funding this sort of thing? Check.



Asking out loud? Going on record? Nope. Asking quietly and only someone from the ultra-left Colorado’s Working Family on record.



It might be tempting to think a divorce is imminent, that serious political infighting on the Democrat side is going to be bad news for them. I don’t know though.



They strike me now as a couple who is fighting a lot and unhappy, but still has concern enough to mostly hide their arguments. On top of this you have the decidedly sparse coverage in the media.



I hope to see more of both, frankly. One of the reasons why the Democrats have held such considerable power in this state has been their ability to keep the various factions inside the party moving in lockstep. If that were to change, it spells opportunity for conservatives.



Capitalizing on that opportunity means being ready when it comes. Given the current state of the Republican party in Colorado, I don’t think they’re going to be able to do much right now. So the onus here falls on you and I. It falls on us to start laying the foundations so that when (and I do think it’s a when rather than if) Democratic infighting weakens them, we can spring.



If you would like to be a part of that and don’t know where to start, get with me and I’ll see about connecting you to resources.



**In addition to a little at the end discussing big money groups influencing lawmakers behind closed doors. Glad they’re doing it, don’t get me wrong, but this little nibble at that particular issue by the Sun is nowhere near enough coverage of the NGO/nonprofit/dark money ecosystem in Colorado!



https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/13/colorado-opportunity-caucus-retreat-vail/

A later addition to the story above.





https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/17/colorado-opportunity-caucus-one-main-street/

Colorado’s DDG dreams

SB24-207, linked first below, among other things, required that (quoting the bill’s summary):

“ ... utility with more than 500,000 customers to acquire 50 megawatts of distributed generation paired with energy storage by June 1, 2026, and an additional 50 megawatts of distributed generation paired with energy storage between January 1, 2027, and June 1, 2027.”

Before we go on, let’s firm up what dispatchable distributed generation means. Breaking down the phrase into its component pieces ...

--Dispatchable electric generation is power that can be turned on and off relatively quickly. It’s power that can be dispatched to various parts of the grid to fill needs as they com up (or pulled back when not needed).

--Distributed electric generation is when you make your electric power via a series of smaller, more geographically spread out sources than by a few, larger sources.

The graphic heading this post gives a pretty good visual. The idea here is that a utility could pull from a variety of sources (big and small) to meet its power needs as consumers pull more or less from the grid.

The EV part is a great example. Say you had lots of people with their EV’s plugged in to charge. If a utility had a huge spike in demand, it could pull power from the EV batteries to help fill that demand. When the demand has fallen, the utility could direct surplus power back to those EV’s to make up the loss.

Golly, this seems like a great and novel plan, with only two problems. One, we’re not there yet in terms of the resources to have a system like this, and two, who gets to pay to get us there.

The bill I link to below and the article I link below it help us figure out answers to these questions, at least insofar as what our state politicians THINK should be the answer.

SB24-207 sets targets for when utilities had to begin acquiring various types of distributed (and presumably dispatchable) electrical generation. Given the types of technology we have currently on hand that could fill out the requirements of this law, what this essentially meant was they needed to build or buy wind and solar, perhaps also some storage (though by what I have read, storage of electrical power is today at the stage where it’s barely learning to walk).

According to the Solar Builder article, Polis is trying to accelerate this program to try and get more distributed generation built while Federal tax credits are available.

Polis is also encouraging contractors to take advantage of their ability to appeal local decisions to his cronies at the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) if those pesky local people get in the way, something he’s made a bit of a habit lately (see the third link below for this in the context of Power Pathway through Elbert and El Paso Counties).

Quoting the article:

“Polis anticipates that a coordinated approach to the DDG program will mean ‘leveraging existing PUC [Public Utilities Commission] authorities to evaluate and approve existing and forthcoming resource acquisitions, [and to] utilize applicable PUC appeal authority when projects are denied at the local level.’”

I have some good news to add to that cheery thought. Let’s say you don’t want this next to your neighborhood and Polis’ political appointees at the PUC override you. You’ll still, as a ratepayer, get to help fund it!

Quoting the bill’s summary:

“The act authorizes the commission to approve cost recovery for prudently incurred costs, including energy purchases, administrative costs, and information technology expenses, by a utility.”

You see utilities in Colorado are regulated monopolies so in order for them to raise their prices or to charge you for something, the PUC must approve those increases. This is Polis and his fellow Democrats making it clear to the PUC that they can indeed allow rate increases to pay for the things in SB24-207.

As time goes on consumers in this state will start to see the effects of Democratic energy policy as it ages and comes into full flower. Bills like SB24-207 were easy to miss at the time (easy to miss now too) because they’re filled with technical jargon, boring, and sound mundane.

They’re not. They’re carefully planned to force a risky and unproven shift to renewables.

And to make you foot the bill for their dreams.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb24-207

https://solarbuildermag.com/news/details-on-colorados-push-for-dispatchable-distributed-energy/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-progressive-tax-scheme-and-colorado?utm_source=publication-search