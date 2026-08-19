Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition is helping feed the next generation of tax takers.





HB24-1312 (linked first below) was a 2024 bill which created tax credits for those working in early childhood and healthcare. Screenshot 1 attached is from the fiscal note for this bill and shows the summary version.



What was kind of startling to me was the tax credits given to private parties: if you took care of an individual at home or if you watched someone’s child (with the proviso that you registered with Colorado Shines professional development program, see the second link below), you too get a tax credit. It’s not just those working in professional settings for an established business/organization.



The third link below is to a mini-grant program that Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, CSPC,** is running. CSPC’s mini grant program ended in February this year, but I wanted to share because of its novelty.



Quoting from that link (with formatting left intact):

“CSPC is offering mini-grants ranging from $500 to $10,000 to organizations that work directly with FFN (Family, Friend, and Neighbor) providers. These funds are meant to support efforts that help FFNs access the Care Worker Tax Credit. Is your organization already working with Family, Friend, and Neighbor (FFN) childcare providers? Apply now for a CSPC mini-grant to help them access the Care Worker Tax Credit (HB24-1312) starting in 2025.”



Screenshots 2a and 2b are from further down in this same page and give more details on the mini-grants.



In plainer language, CSPC is trying to get organizations out into the community. They’re trying to get these organizations mixed in with people like grandparents, aunts, friends, and neighbors who are helping watch children while others work. The organizations would help these folks get signed up for and taking advantage of tax credits.



Note since CSPC is focused on childcare and education, none of these grants are to help people access the tax credits for healthcare.



You are welcome to your own opinion on the wisdom of this policy.



I should also point out that what CSPC is doing here, offering money to help get people signed up for these tax credits, is not unique (save for perhaps that they are a private organization offering their own money to help publicize and get people to take advantage of this credit). The state does this sort of thing all the time. The fourth link below is to a CDPHE webpage/press release about children tax credits for low income families. I have seen similar to what CDPHE is doing here more than once across various departments in state government.



What I really want to highlight here is how this bill, an idea that CSPC clearly supports, opens up another “market” in this state. It’s getting a whole new group of people accustomed to public money that weren’t getting it before. Grandma stays at home to watch the kids? Give her some money for that. Do you help care for someone at home? Get your tax credit too. There are some requirements, but you needn’t be in any formal program.



Per the bill, this credit is supposed to end in 2029, but as we’ve seen with other government subsidies and credits, they’re a hell of a lot easier to start than to wrap up.



Teach people that this is something they will like. Let them, like baby birds, learn to get a taste for government money. Yes, I do indeed deserve a subsidy (and/or perhaps another one).



Then watch what happens when you try to take it away or let it expire.



** Note that Rep Lorena Garcia is both a sponsor of HB24-1312 and the director of CSPS.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1312



https://www.coloradoshinespdis.com/s/pdislogin



https://coparentcoalition.org/care-worker-tax-credit-2/



https://cdphe.colorado.gov/press-release/get-ahead-colorado-campaign-helps-families-claim-tax-credits-that-can-cut-child

ECLC’s Policy Recommendations: spoiler alert, it’s more (and easier) government spending!

The Early Childhood Leadership Commission (ECLC) is a governor-appointed board of 21 people. In short, they are a federally-authorized board created by a 2008 federal law intended to help coordinate and plan across state departments involving early childhood.

To put a finer point on it, see screenshot 1 attached from ECLC’s “About” page linked first below. Note: if you would like to learn more about ECLC you will find plenty about them, the commissioners, etc. in the links on the upper left of that page.

The reason for mentioning them is that a reader recently shared their latest batch of state policy recommendations about little ones. In looking at the report, which I link to second below, you will note that some of the themes in there dovetail well with the first post today.

Namely that a lot of the recommendations, whether you like or agree with them or not, involve extending public money transfers.

Screenshots 2a and 2b are from the report and list the recommendations out in summary form. If you would like more details on each, you will find each recommendation given its own heading in the report.

If you’re more a visual person than a text person, I also found a recording of a meeting where ECLC gave a presentation on their recommendations to the Colorado Dept of Early Childhood. That is the third link below and the presentation starts at about the 9 minute mark.

As with the first post today, many of the recommendations are related to helping enroll people who qualify into government benefits. I won’t go point by point, but I want to give you a sense of why groups like this make such recommendations. Whether you end up agreeing or not, you should at least be familiar with the rationale used by those that do.

Screenshot 3 attached is from the first policy recommendation (see the bottom of p 10). If you would like to follow any of the links, go to the report, find that paragraph and have at it.

In broad strokes, the idea behind getting more eligible** people into the services is to avoid the (assumed to be) larger consequences that flow from not getting the services. This is a reasonable argument to make, particularly if you separate the ideas of eligibility from enrollment. I.e. my gripe is more often the expansion of eligibility of government services and handouts, as opposed to helping legally eligible people to get them.

Reasonable or not, these kinds of arguments need to be balanced against cost, something almost wholly missing from ECLC’s report. Whether or not such policies end up resulting in an overall, long-term savings (something I’m not ready to concede because I’ve not seen good evidence of it), we live in the here and now. More urgent expenses in the present might need attention. It’s not wise to invest in a new, more efficient water heater when your car is broken and you can’t get to work.

This is not touched on in this report. I do not see any sort of fiscal estimates of the cost of such proposals. I see sweeping claims about saving money (claims backed by some pretty shaky evidence when I followed a few of the links).

There is a blindness on the part of those that work in government. When you spend your life in a government office looking at spreadsheets, when your job is not contingent on how much your ideas cost a company, when your choices don’t in any way encumber your own finances, you’re liable to lose a sense of how your decisions effect those paying the bills.

Our focus should first and foremost be in shoring up the existing programs. We need to render them sustainable long-term because a government that struggles to fund programs does no good to anyone.

This means, in my view, cutting eligibility down to those that are desperately needy so we can get our expenses under control. Only then should we look at ways to keep those that need it in the program. Only then should we consider things that might pay off long term.

**You should note the care I use with this term. I have not seen any legitimate group encouraging fraud. If I saw a group actively promoting such a thing, believe me it’d be up here.

https://www.earlychildhoodcolorado.org/what-we-do

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