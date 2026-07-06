Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2h

Good article on CHAFA. I remember CHAFA as making mortgages and down payments more affordable for first time homebuyers. I see it has been morphed into subsidizing new slumlords....

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