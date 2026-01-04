Colorado following in Minnesota’s footsteps?



Colorado has followed in Minnesota's footsteps in that we've sought (and received) a waiver from Medicaid to start paying for things outside of medical care.



Let's hope that our state doesn't follow in Minnesota's footsteps in inviting gigantic fraud by the seemingly unending expansion of this government welfare program.



Oh, and as a bonus, we also leave our state budget yet more vulnerable to changes in Federal law.



I did some digging and then wrote an op ed about this topic recently, more in the link below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/12/12/minnesotas-medicaid-fraud-warning-for-colorado/

Meet the Fellows’ Bosses

This is the second part of a multipart series on the "Legislative Policy Fellows", 4 individuals (this year) with the stated and lofty mission of providing nonpartisan analysis on complex issues to support policy decisions that will benefit all of Colorado.



The purpose of this series is to provide you some background and information on the Fellows that was not in most major-outlet news coverage. This is part 2 where I will share with you the responses to questions I put to their bosses.



Part 1 is linked first below and provides some background and history of the program.



As we saw in part 1, the Fellows have two different supervisors. One is the Legislative Council Staff, the other is the organization that helped create and guide this whole effort, the Institute for Science & Policy at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Per the contract I showed you in the first installment, these two groups share responsibilities to train and oversee the Fellows.



As such, when I began to look into this program, I sought answers to my questions from both. I sent emails to Elizabeth Burger, their direct supervisor at the Legislative Council, and also to the media person at the Institute (who later relayed answers from Kristan Uhlenbrock, Executive Director of the Institute).



I will show you the questions and answers in that same order.



Screenshots 1a - 1c are almost the entire list of questions I sent and responses I received from Ms. Burger. My questions are in plain text, her responses are in bold font. There is one question and answer not shown, but I will get to that later in the series as a direct quote.





Since the screenshots do not allow you to click on links, I excerpted the link for the legislature's publications page second below. It is the same text as in Ms. Burger's response. The links on geothermal energy and NEPA will be in future posts.



Screenshots 2a and 2b are the list of questions I sent to Ms. Uhlenbrock and the responses I got. My questions are in plain font, the answers are in italics. Any links from Ms. Uhlenbrock's answers are put as links 3 - 5 at bottom, using the same text as her response.





A quick note about screenshot 2b. There is a part in bold at the top, that is from the Institute's media person, heading the responses to my follow up questions.



I'll leave it to you to read through them in full, but I do want to call some things out that felt noteworthy to me.



As was the case with supervision, the hiring of the fellows seems to be a joint venture. Someone from both groups seems to have had a hand in the full process.



142 applicants winnowed to 4 tells me the selection process must have been pretty rigorous. It was also interesting to note that some were turned away for not wanting to work in person. I have seen and heard of same at the school where I teach.



I'm glad to see that questions about impartiality and being nonpartisan were part of the hiring process. This is encouraging. Without more specifics, and none were given, encouragement is about all we have to go on here, but at least it was on the radar.



Relatedly, it was disappointing that neither the Institute nor the Legislative Council gave more insight into the hiring process. I understand the nature of our world. Both for fairness and for legal reasons, I understand some of the reticence to answer questions, but as above, it's hard to just go on their word that everything came out okay.



I'll flesh out an example. Despite asking I wasn't given any of the rubrics used. I also wasn't given any real answer about where candidates came from (were any from industry?).



Consider the difference between someone who studied and teaches engineering as opposed to someone who is an engineer and has done design work for 10 years. All other things being equal, you'll get two vastly different perspectives from either, and both are needed for a full picture of our world.



I'm not saying either group is better or worse, but besides the general ideological drift in academia, academics lack the boots-on-the-ground experience of someone who's had to work in industry. Someone who's worked in industry may not be up on the latest frontiers in research and may not be able to answer questions about same.



Without seeing general information about the applicant pool and the instruments used to winnow that group down, we don't know how much lean there was in the process to one group vs. another. Did we get only people applying from NREL or were there people from the oil and gas industry applying? Did anyone doing the hiring try to change that?



The last thing to mention (and you'll note it in the 1's series of screenshots) are my repeated pressing about supervision. I do not mean any disrespect to anyone at the Institute or at the Legislative Council Staff, but we all have our blind spots. I do.



I like to think myself a reasonably smart man and have spent a lot of time educating myself about physics, from the basic up to some more esoteric parts. Still and all, I'd be hopeless if you asked me about a whole lot of things.



If, for example, you asked me to assess someone's paper about Medieval Latin manuscripts without giving me a couple months to learn, about all I could tell you was how fluid the writing was. I could tell you nothing about the content.



When I repeatedly pressed about assessing the Fellows' work, then, what I was trying to get a sense of was this dynamic. If someone produces a report on geothermal energy, and you don't have a background in the natural sciences or engineering, how well could you assess that work for it's factual basis? How well could you assess it for things included and things left out?



As another example, if you weren't aware of the distinction between correlation and causation, how could you tell whether or not one of the Fellows stretched a study result beyond where it should go?



I appreciate Ms. Burger's seeming confidence and her repeated mention of standards, but you don't know what you don't know.



I hope that this doesn't lead to something slipping past the gate, and I think a major fault here is not having outside peers review the work of these Fellows.



The general public can do so for the publicly-produced material of course. I invite you to do so. It would be a great act of citizen journalism on your part to do so and share with others, but revisit the third question in screenshot 1a I put to Ms. Burger.



Work that is produced for an individual legislator or legislators is not public.** Presumably then we must rely on the work getting assessed only by the legislator and the Legislative Council Staff.



You don't know what you don't know.



In the next, part I want to share the answers to the questions I sent the Fellows along with their public work.



**Unless the legislator decides to share. I urge you to, if you share my concerns, advocate for your legislator to share theirs.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/meet-the-legislative-fellows-xcel?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true



"Publications" tab on the GA's website



link regarding the grant



Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation



Advisory Committee

Updating an earlier post about the Sun and Benefits in Action.





I posted earlier about how the Sun turned an event nominally about the state of Social Security into a platform for Democrat Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen to slam Republicans. See the first link below for the earlier newsletter.



In that earlier newsletter, I discussed how government contractor Benefits In Action (a company that helps people navigate getting various government benefits) sponsored the event and how they said no public money was used to fund Pettersen's soapbox.



Quoting that earlier newsletter:



"I did follow up with [Benefits in Action President and CEO Cari Frank] Ms. Frank for more details on the way in which they can pay without using taxpayer money. Perhaps because I don't run an organization like Benefits in Action I don't know how this works, but my checking account may have several streams of revenue (my pay, a gift at Christmas) which all end up in one big pot. I don't keep track of which goes where. That is, I don't say that I will only fund a dinner out with my Christmas money, get to the end of the month, and not fill my gas tank because that last $50 was a gift. As of this posting haven't heard back about this. If I do, I'll follow up."



I recently got an email from Ms Frank, so I wanted to make good on that threat.



In response to the questions I mentioned in my earlier newsletter, I received the following from Ms. Frank via email:



"Yes, we account for our funding in categories that appropriately separates funding sources and this came from discretionary funding."



Consider yourselves updated.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-sun-aarp-colorado-and-benefits?utm_source=publication-search