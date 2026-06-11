Colorado Department of Revenue seeks feedback from Firearms Dealers





The Colorado Department of Revenue, DOR, was tasked with regulating (on top of the ATF and existing federal regulation) firearms dealers in the state. They are the ones who make the rules to enforce recently-passed requirements on Colorado firearm dealers.



I got an email from DOR last week announcing an upcoming rulemaking relevant to firearms dealers. The Department has an existing working group which will be doing the rulemaking, but that doesn't mean you cannot weigh in.



You can provide public comment to the group and can also send in written comment.



The announcement of the meeting along with all links to draft rules, agendas, meeting signups, email to send comments, etc. is below.



Please feel free to copy and send to anyone you know who might be interested in speaking up.



If it's of any help, I included the email I wrote and sent in to the address linked below. That email is screenshot 1.



Working group details follow:









This is a reminder that our first working group meeting for the Firearms Dealers Working Group is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.





In Person: 1707 Cole Boulevard, Suite 300, Lakewood, CO 80401. We will meet in the Red Rocks Conference Room.



Virtual Information:



Join Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89330482746



Meeting ID: 893 3048 2746





Click on the following text to view FDDWG Session #1: Proposed draft rules

Session #1 Agenda and Presentation





We want to remind everyone that their voice is important, and written comments are always accepted and reviewed regardless of formal working group inclusion status. Written comments



should be submitted to DOR_FDDrulemaking@state.co.us



Furthermore, we will allow time at the end of working group sessions for comments from anyone in attendance as time and technology allows. We have a lot of important work to do this year, and we look forward to your thoughtful insight as we embark on this rulemaking season.



Downloadable Link: Proposed draft rules

Related:





When you pile state regulation on top of exiting federal licensing and regulation, I think it's hard to argue that you'll have a huge increase in safety. Pretty easy to argue, however, that you will make life harder on those trying to sell the firearms, perhaps to the point that they quit.



In case you missed it, I recently did a quick look at the declining numbers of firearms dealers in Colorado from 2021 to 2026.



That is linked below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/cos-second-amendment-deserts-2-part?r=15ij6n

No silly, not cost cutting, more temporary patches to keep the spending going!





The Sum and Substance article linked at bottom details another bill signed by Governor Polis, SB26-178. The bill itself is linked second, an earlier newsletter I wrote (for context) prior to the bill passing and becoming law, is linked third.



There's a whole lot in the article that relates to politics. There's the back and forth by the sponsors along with a hearty helping of sausage-making. Sharp eyed readers will also note the usual claptrap by Governor Polis talking about saving Coloradans money when what he really means is Colorado is taking from all to make it cheaper for some.



You're welcome to read that if you'd like. I want to take the time here to discuss what this bill means, how it's an example of poor financial decisions that prove disastrous for our state's budget.



Over and over from Democrats/progressives and in the press (I know, startling that they'd forward the narrative) there is talk of structural budget deficit. Our state doesn't gather enough money. We don't get to tax more because of TABOR. Etc.



The opposition argument usually runs along the lines of noting how our state doesn't manage its money well. In particular how they nationalize costs with one-time or limited monies thus obligating our state to pick up the slack if that outside funding falls flat.



This article provides you an example of this latter dynamic in real time.



For years now, in various ways (and yes, this is bipartisan, simply look at how some Republicans were all too happy to ladle the federal largesse around the state during COVID), the state of Colorado has nationalized its costs. I say nationalized here not in the common sense, the state taking over private industry, but more in the sense that Colorado has asked the entire nation to pay for its choices by Federal money.



Those running the state were all too happy to then turn to voters and the none-too-curious media to say how they've lowered costs for things like health insurance.



No. They didn't. They subsidized it with federal tax dollars.



A quote from the very top article hints at the problem with this kind of sleight of hand:



"Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday to give Colorado’s health-insurance subsidy program a one-time $140 million infusion to keep it solvent for one more year, temporarily ending a contentious debate on how to sustain the ailing Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise."



When the feds stop offering health insurance subsidies to the states, somebody's gotta make up the difference. I mean, unless you want to cut costs or raise premiums for those getting the subsidized insurance.**



So what we have is yet another patchwork solution. Colorado Democrats will hold together the subsidies for another year or two with spit and bailing wire.



If you would like to see the details on that, screenshots 1a - 1c come from the bill's fiscal note. It gives the little nibbles at cost cutting and the three various schemes to try and raise money.





Without any sort of permanent change, I think it's safe to say the legislature will have to be back in the near future to have to "fix" this again.



This is the kind of fiscal irresponsibility that leads to bad money problems. I fear that, bad as things are now, they're going to get worse because those running the state just don't seem to get it.



I'm reminded of a friend I had who was terrible with money. They got underwater on the note for a vehicle they didn't like. They then went to a, let's call it flexible, car dealer who wrote them a new loan which paid off the old and got them into a car they did like.



I guess you could say they solved their problem. They got a car they liked better. Trouble was, they were now doubly underwater. Balanced on a financial knife-edge, they were vulnerable. Other financial problems and expenses hit, long story short, they were in bankruptcy.



No one with real political power in this state seems to understand (or have courage to fix/prevent) our state's similar financial dynamic. They overspent. Compounding this foolish choice, they overspend again, only this time having to resort to less than sound choices to keep the party going.



If this story ends as my friend's did, we are going to continue down the road of poor choices leading to financial ruin in this state. I fear the budget problems we have now are mere prelude.



**I suppose you could, oh I don't know, cut costs or curtail the program, but many Democrats don't seem too interested in that. A couple of non-contiguous quotes demonstrate:



"If legislators could not figure out a way to boost program spending by $140 million this session, Coloradans who benefit from the HIAE programs could have been hit hard financially, cosponsoring Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, said. Premiums for reinsurance beneficiaries would have risen by $4,000 annually for a family of four, subsidies would have dipped to just $10 for some low-income individual-market buyers and the OmniSalud program would have shrunk again to 3,900 participants."



Along with,



"Republicans still opposed SB 178 en masse — only GOP Rep. Rick Taggart of Grand Junction voted for the bill, while all Democrats except Rep. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch backed it ..."



Out of fairness, however, two more quotes are necessary for context (embedded links left intact):



"What that solution [an amendment that ensured the bill's passage by Democrats] nixed a proposed $40 million assessment on the state’s five largest health insurers — a fee that would’ve been passed along and raised premiums specifically for Aetna customers by $480 next year, company officials said — it still drew criticism. Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat and vice chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, described selling bonds repayable over 15 to 20 years to plug a one-year budget gap as 'one of the craziest fiscal procedures I’ve heard in my tenure.'”



[And yet despite these brave words, the bill still passed with the bonds provision--guess Bridges got over it. He voted for the bill as written.]



and



"However, during a heated Senate Appropriations Committee meeting during the session’s final week-and-a-half, Bridges made it clear that he would vote with Republicans to kill the bill unless efforts were made to reduce its costs. He was particularly exasperated, he said, that he had asked Colorado Division of Insurance leaders repeatedly how they planned to rein in costs for what has become an unsustainable program without the enhanced premium tax-credit funding and had gotten no answer."



https://tsscolorado.com/polls-signs-heavily-rewritten-bill-to-fund-health-insurance-subsidies-to-coloradans/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-178



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/only-co-could-claim-that-tacking?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





Any time something requires government money to operate, it’s a subsidy. Plain and simple.



There is a lot we subsidize that all too often doesn’t get labeled as such. The Sun, to their credit, seems to have recently recognized that reinsurance is also a subsidy, though certainly not forcefully and perhaps unwittingly. Quoting from the article linked at bottom (with embedded links intact):



“While the Polis administration argues that the Colorado Option has provided better value to customers shopping for health insurance and has kept rates lower than they would have been, the program has not achieved the ambitious reductions in insurance prices it aimed for. The reinsurance program, which the state estimates has saved consumers more than $2 billion on their insurance premiums, is facing reduced funding from the federal government due to the expiration of certain federal health insurance subsidies. Lawmakers have patched together solutions for two years to keep the program at full strength — the latest involving a complicated plan to issue bonds to fund the program — but have yet to identify a sustainable funding source.”

https://coloradosun.com/2026/06/05/amgen-drug-price-cap-lawsuit-pdab/