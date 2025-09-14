Colorado Democrats love them some add-backs!





And they believe they don't need to ask you for them.



During the recent special session, Colorado Dems passed a series of bills to generate more revenue for the state. HB25B 1001 (linked first below) was one such bill. It passed and was signed by Polis into law.



This bill is an add back tax. If you want more in-depth context, check out my earlier newsletter on the topic linked second below. The short version is that add back taxes are taxes where you have to add back to your Colorado state taxable income after you make your federally-approved deductions.



Say you made $200 in income one year. After calculating your federal taxes, you only had to pay tax on $150 of that income. Colorado used to follow exactly what the feds had, so you used to also only have $150 of taxable income for Colorado too. The bill below--and others which we'll touch on soon enough--changes Colorado's tax laws so that you must add back some income, say $25 to be taxed. So federally you are only taxed on $150, and for the state you're taxed on $175.



HB25B-1001 is an add back tax but it's on certain types of business



Why is it notable? Why write about the topic again? I fear that the Democrats may start getting a taste for add back taxes, and, what's worse, they believe that add back taxes are exempt from TABOR's requirements that they ask before raising taxes.



Let's go back before going forward. This November, Proposition MM (see the third link below for the first draft blue book language--the language for the bluebook might change slightly from this draft, but the important details for our purposes will not) will be on your ballot.



It's a measure to generate yet more money for the woefully-short-of-money "Free" Lunches for All program voters approved earlier. The way it generates more money is via an add back tax. Screenshot 1 is from the third link and you can clearly see in there that the funding mechanism is to force those that have to pay the tax to keep more of their income taxable for Colorado even though they could deduct more Federally.





So far so good. And also, so far so TABOR-compliant. Whether you like this or not, the legislature did refer this measure to the people for their vote. That's what TABOR requires.



As a quick side note, I want you to pay careful attention to the draft language in the blue book entry for Prop MM. First, because it relates to the second post today, and, second, because it is a tacit acknowledgement that add backs are a tax increase. It's right there in the screenshot.



Fast forward from Prop MM--referred during the regular session of the legislature at the start of 2025--to now. Contrast this with HB25B-1001.



You and I don't get to vote on this one. It's an add back tax. It will raise taxes,** but we don't get to vote on it. Democrats insist (see a different earlier newsletter linked fourth below for both their insistence and the wrongheaded Colorado Supreme Court ruling they're depending on to back up their insistence) that this is not a violation of TABOR.



Maybe I'm being paranoid, but do you see the progression? First it's an add back where they ask, then it is an add back with them insisting they don't need to ask. If you have ever raised children, I don't think I have to show you what I fear comes next; give them an inch ...



I have heard that (if it's not already) this bill will be added to others in a lawsuit claiming such things are unconstitutional under TABOR. I wish them luck but knowing our State Supreme Court, I have the feeling that the suit will only result in more (again, wrongheaded) case law further eroding TABOR's protections.



I guess we'll see.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25b-1001



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-great-co-add-back-progressive?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/initiative%2520referendum_2025-2026%20hb25-1274%20section%203v1.pdf



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/the-suns-gigafact-check-tries-fails?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

I enjoyed the special session rundown discussion with Jon Caldara and Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland. It's linked below.



In the post above, I mentioned concerns over a lawsuit about add back taxes lawsuits reaching our State Supreme Court because that "august" body would rule as they always have: against TABOR and our wishes.



If you watch the discussion, you'll see how it seems that Ms. Goodland doesn't seem to share my pessimism.



For what it's worth.





Garcia is proud to openly vote for tax increases, wants to keep you in the dark on them.

Per the Free State Colorado post linked first below, CO State Rep Lorena was a proud and emphatic yes vote on the Colorado Democrats' earlier regular-session 2025 measure making sure that Colorado still taxed overtime regardless of what the Feds did (recall that at the time HR 1, the Big Beautiful Bill, was only a glimmer in Trump's eye).

Oddly enough, per the Colorado Politics article linked second, Rep Garcia was a bit more circumspect when it comes to ballot measure titles that mention increasing taxes.

As you can see in the extended quote (with highlighting) attached as screenshot 1, Garcia wanted to remove language about Prop MM (see the previous post today for more on that topic) being a tax increase so that the ballot title would "reflect the purpose of the question".

That is, ignore the grab at your money, think of the children!

As I have noted about Rep Garcia in other posts, inconsistency in statements, deeds, and beliefs seems to be a stock in trade for her. Another example to toss on the pile I suppose.

https://freestatecolorado.com/garica-overtime/

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/09/04/colorado-legislators-deny-move-to-delete-tax-increase-language-in-ballot-title-in-statewide-publication/

