Colorado Democrats get away with lies you can’t





SB26-135, the Democrats' referred measure to "fund schools" is lying to you. The sponsors have said (see my earlier newsletter linked first below for some context) it is to fund schools, but the reality is that most of that money goes to a slush fund politicians can use for whatever they'd like.



You don't have to take just my word for it either. The Colorado State Title Board has said as much.



Let's back up a bit.



If you or any other citizen wanted to run a ballot initiative, you would have to eventually go before the Colorado State Title Board which assesses your ballot measure for a variety of things, among them that your ballot measure is clear to voters and doesn't misrepresent what it will do if voters approve it.



Jon Caldara of the Independence Institute took the exact text of SB26-135 and did a ballot initiative,** and just recently had it in front of the Title Board.



Per the CBS article linked second below, the Title Board said that "his" measure failed because it misrepresented what would happen; i.e. that it promised money would go to schools when something like 80% would just go to a slush fund.



They are lying to you and they're allowed to.



CBS' Shaun Boyd puts it more diplomatically than I would in her video below. Quoting:



"Lawmakers ... are bound by a different set of rules [for referred ballot measures as opposed to citizen's initiatives] than the rest of us. When citizens bring an initiative the State Title Board writes the question to ensure it's not misleading. When lawmakers bring an initiative, they write it. And, depending on who you ask, they were either being strategic or very sneaky when they wrote this one [SB26-135]."



I am following this bill and hope to remind lawmakers of this fact (among other things) when it has its next committee hearing.



I shared the video below in the hopes that it encourages you to speak up and also so that you can share it in your circles.



I will end with a paraphrase from something I wrote in my earlier newsletter (the full quote is attached as screenshot 1).





Voters do want a say on taxation. They do want to choose. But their choice should be an informed one, not one where they were lied to and sold a pig in a poke.



**I don't know how many times Caldara has done this, but it's not the first time.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/senators-bridges-and-kipp-are-right?utm_source=publication-search





Polis’ CDOT nom: too extreme for even fellow Democrats?

Governor Jared Polis has a nasty habit of appointing advocates to the various unelected boards across the state. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioners may be the freshest example (see the first link below for an update the fate of his most recent slate of appointees), but they are by no means the only examples.

I heard Senator Kirkmeyer make reference to one of Polis’ CDOT commissioner nominees (this is another board appointed by the governor that has to be approved by the State Senate) who Kirkmeyer said was onerous enough to some Colorado Democrats that they were blocking her nomination.

That nominee would be for CDOT district 4 (see the picture of the CDOT map attached) named Elise Jones. Her CDOT profile page is linked second below.

According to her bio, and I put her LinkedIn profile as link 3 below for reference, Ms. Jones has been a Boulder County Commissioner, a Commissioner at CDPHE, and, most recently, the Executive Director of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP).

Quoting from SWEEP’s description on Jones’ LinkedIn profile: “SWEEP promotes policies and programs to advance energy efficiency, clean transportation and clean buildings in a six-state region that includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.”

Too right. As I cover a little in my op ed linked under “Related” below, SWEEP is a big player in Colorado environmental politics.

To help give you a sense of Ms. Jones’ ideology, I have also put a link to her Colorado Sun author page (opinion pieces) third below.

The rumor I heard and some of the texting I did seems to dovetail with the claim by Senator Kirkmeyer in her radio interview; the hang up seems to be that some Democrat Senators think that the last thing we need on the CDOT commission is someone who ran SWEEP. I have a call in to the Senator whose name came up but haven’t heard as of this writing. If that changes I’ll update. Please bear in mind that until it’s confirmed, it’s rumor and value it accordingly.

Regardless of any potential holdup in the State Senate, someone who runs SWEEP and writes op eds in the Sun with titles like “Opinion: 10 points to deflate the claim that “ending fossil fuels” is dangerous to the environment”, is probably not a good choice for CDOT Commissioner.

The CDOT Commission is incredibly powerful, wields lots and lots of money almost entirely independent of the legislature, and is making decisions which have huge effects on the economy and the entirety of this state.

She’s definitely too extreme for me, and indicative of Governor Polis rewriting this state and putting his political cronies on the various unelected boards.



If you feel the same, I would recommend that you contact your state senator and tell him or her your thoughts, tell him or her to send Polis a note saying “try again”.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/04/24/colorado-wildlife-commission-shake-up-2-nominees-withdraw-before-full-senate-vote/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRayERleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFWZ1h6MVFHeGxMVWttcnJtc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHiqqJ-RAc2GP33DXCUPzJ4Qye6XNbf9TK-UaOoW4Cx0-ctBPDvvLCXSZxKv2_aem_4LSivKVQgdE7yC7ZKVohCw

https://www.codot.gov/about/transportation-commission/commissioners/elise-jones

https://www.linkedin.com/in/elise-jones-42780516/

https://coloradosun.com/author/elise-jones/

Related:

If the name Southwest Energy Efficiency Project is familiar, that’s because they’re all over Colorado. They’re advocating all the time, they work with the Colorado Energy Office, they’re in front of the PUC, and they’re a perennial favorite for quotes and studies by the lefty press.

Know what else? They are a grantee of a group with ties to China. That is, they likely have received Chinese money. And they’re not the only ones. More in my op ed below.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/04/10/foundation-ties-to-china-playing-in-colorado-politics/