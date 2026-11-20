Colorado Democrats focus on affordability by costing counties millions





Colorado Democrats swept into statewide office this year, and there's been a lot of noise about their focus on affordability in Colorado. This is the same "laser focus" (Polis' phrase) that they've had for years now.



While they talk about affordability (again), I thought an example of their actions would be in order.



Back in July of 2025, I wrote a fair bit about the Air Quality Control Commission, following standards put into law by Colorado's Democrats, voted to slap down regulations on landfills regarding methane emissions. If you want to see the context on those, check out the first and second links below.



In the more recent of the two newsletters, the first link, I spent a fair bit of time talking to a Morgan County Commissioner about their landfill and what these new regulations would do.



In brief, the picture was this: the regulations would raise costs on the local governments, thus limiting service and/or raising costs on residents.



We now also know, courtesy of the Nov 11, 2026 Sterling Journal Advocate article I link to third below, that the predictions of Morgan County were accurate because Logan County residents are themselves seeing the bill come due for our landfill.



Quoting the lede out of the Advocate piece:



"It will cost Logan County somewhere around $5 to $6 million to comply with Colorado's new methane emissions rules for landfills which are scheduled to go into effect in 2029."**



It gets better. Further on in the article the reporter mentions the operating cost figures from the county's work session:



"Additionally, operating cots would be around $500,000 to $600,000 a year, so [here the article quotes Logan County Commissioner Mike Brownell] 'in a couple of years you're going to spend as much money on operating costs are you are on putting the actual infrastructure in there'"



I remember testifying against this rule (along with the fact that a bunch of unelected heads on computer screens in the Front Range shouldn't be able to do this to the whole state) at the Commission when they were debating it, and there was some talk then about how the state would provide grants to help cover the costs of putting in methane controls and monitoring.



The Journal Advocate article puts the value of those grants at $14 million. For the entire state. Even were Logan County to get the entire start up costs covered (not bloody likely), you'd still have half a million every year to pay to make this unfunded mandate work.



Now that's what I call focus on affordability: costly mandates of dubious environmental value decided on by unelected officials who haven't darkened a doorstep in many of the places they're regulating.



This is what you're getting from the Democrats running the state Colorado.



**Logan County's total budget this year is about $66 million, making this one thing, this one addition to the landfill, equal to about 10%.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/regulatory-capture-and-colorados?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/and-now-the-landfills-ag-next-cos?r=15ij6n



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/11/11/states-new-landfill-emissions-rules-expected-to-cost-logan-county-millions/

Related:





The next round of affordability measures coming from the state: the Air Quality Control Commission is planning another round of regulations on industry, something sure to keep prices low and our economy humming!



https://tsscolorado.com/business-environmental-groups-spar-over-whether-state-needs-extreme-regulations-to-reduce-ozone-levels/

Hay Gulch, Vaulted Deep, and Morgan County Water.





Back in August 2024, I put up a post about a company called Vaulted Deep (see the first link below).



Vaulted's big idea hasn't really changed. They're still interested in sequestering waste from cattle operations deep within the earth as yet another form of carbon sequestration.



The new update to share is that Vaulted has a site and a plan in mind.



In this first post on the topic (there will be another) I want to give some background on what Vault is proposing and the area they propose to do it in. The second post on this topic will have some reaction from the players.



Let's start with a look at what Vault is proposing to do. Cattle (dairy and feedlot) produce a lot of waste. A lot. This leaves the problem of what to do with that waste. I've seen a number of proposals, but let's focus in on what Vault has in mind.



Backing away from the technology, Vault is proposing carbon sequestration. It's not going to be like what I've written about before (one way or another of pulling carbon out of the air, compressing it, and then storing it deep underground), however. Vault will be taking cattle waste, which would produce greenhouse gases one way or another if left on the surface, skimming off a portion, and then sequestering it deep within the earth.



The part of the total waste (liquids and solids) that Vaulted is going to send down is termed the Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) solids, the part of the waste that is harder to process and which has the potential to generate a lot of methane (a greenhouse gas).



The second link below is to a pretty approachable explainer on what DAF is. Screenshot 1 attached is from that page.





The short version is that you put chemicals into coagulate the mix of solids and liquids in the effluent from a cattle operation, "carbonate" some of the liquid like you would with soda water, and then use those tiny bubbles to separate the coagulated solid waste out, leaving layers of sludge which can be scraped off or drained out and (relatively) clean water.**



The scraped off sludge is mixed into a "slurry" (Vaulted's word) and then pumped deep underground to a layer of porous rock (or some other cavern type formation).



Vaulted's wells, their well casings, the technology they use are all detailed on their site about same which I link to third below. I am not by any means an expert, but the process used here strikes me as quite similar to that for compressed carbon dioxide sequestration and, frankly, fracking.



Let's take a look at where Vaulted is wanting to put their injection well. The image heading this post is the Google map for the location. It's an area outside Wiggins, CO going by the name of Hay Gulch.



Vaulted's choice of location puts them just on the Weld County side of the county line with Morgan County. As such, the application for the well goes to Weld. The fourth link below is to Vaulted's Weld County permit. If you look in that link, besides noting that Weld County got $20k for the permit application, you will see all the various agencies who have a dog in this fight.



And fight is appropriate because Hay Gulch has a history of fights, though not over poop injection. They have a history of fights over water.



As the 2010 Fort Morgan Times article I link to 5th below has it, Fort Morgan (whose drinking water largely comes from the area) and agricultural producers fought off an attempt to sink water wells into Hay Gulch to send the water to the Front Range.



I think that it is this latter that makes Vaulted's project concerning to people in Morgan County: the injection well and the risk associated with it right next to an area where they get the vast majority of their water for Ag and domestic use I'm sure puts them in the same kind of mood as the 2010 attempt to send the water up to the Front Range. I'm sure it makes them feel as though their supply is under threat.



Add to this the fact that the site is right on the border with Morgan County. I.e. pumping poop into the ground is a far different thing when it happens "over there" as opposed to right next to town. I think there are many who feel this choice is a slight to Morgan County. Morgan gets the risk to their source of water, Weld gets the revenue.



In the next post on this topic, we'll look into those issues a little.



**If you are a fan of classic French cooking, you will note the analogy here to a chef using an egg white to get crystal clear broth or stock.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/our-immigration-system-is-broken?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.jorsun.com/news/how-dissolved-air-flotation-daf-works-in-wastewater-treatment/



https://vaulteddeep.com/our-technology/



https://aca-prod.accela.com/WELD/Cap/CapDetail.aspx?Module=Planning&TabName=Planning&capID1=26CAP&capID2=00000&capID3=003XA&agencyCode=WELD&IsToShowInspection=



https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/2010/08/05/gulch-decision-protects-quality-water-supply/

Related:





Vaulted Deep's "news" page offers some glimmers of how the money is moving for Vaulted. I.e. some ideas as to how they make their money and how they raise capital.



https://vaulteddeep.com/news-insights/

Potting up the brown turkey fig



The pictures are a couple weeks old by the time you read this, but with the leaves finally going dead and dropping (see the image heading this post), I was able to catch up on a chore I'd been waiting for: I potted up my brown turkey fig.



As you'll see soon enough, it didn't need it because it wasn't getting close to being rootbound, but I thought now was as good a time as any. I'd had the pot and some potting soil burning a hole in my pocket so to speak.



Picture 1 shows what shook out of the 5 gallon bucket that was brown turkey's former home. As I mention above, there really wasn't much in the way of root circling here. I probably could have gotten another year in the 5 gallon if I'd wanted to. Other figs which have sat longer in buckets have a huge whorl of white roots at the bottom indicating that they were ready to start circling the container, but not so here.





As you can see in picture 2, however, the lack of circling roots didn't mean there weren't some big'uns. As I've mentioned in the past, I'm a big fan of bare root (or as bare a root as I can get without undue damage) planting. This holds whether it comes out of a pot I put it in or a pot I bought it in.





I gently teased out as much of the old potting soil as I could and found some good sized main cables which had contorted themselves around the root ball. Straightening them out, even at the loss of some fine roots, will ultimately be better for the tree. I also had to cut off one or two of the super-long ones. Don't be afraid to be a bit harsh here. You're not taking a bunch of roots in high summer. Figs are also really vigorous. They'll do fine.



Prepping the new pot is not too challenging. I like to drill extra holes in the bottom of the pots I buy, so I did. I tossed in an inch or so of 3/4" rock over the holes. I then hold the fig in the pot with its crown a few inches deeper than I actually want it to sit as a way to gauge how much soil to put in at the start.



The particular potting soil I used felt a little heavier than I liked, so I supplemented with some perlite to lighten it up. That's all shown in picture 3.





After mixing in the perlite, the next step is to form a cone shape with the soil. You'll put your bareroot centered on the top of this cone and then flounce its roots down the sides of the cone like a woman would flounce her skirts around herself as she sits down on the ground.



Roots are best when they go radially out and down. Planting on the cone helps ensure it. Be aware that you might have to hold the crown of the plant with one hand so you can poke and dig small holes for the longer roots to go down into your soil. Give yourself some grace here too. It won't be perfect, but nothing is. Just try to get them spread out equally around the pot and pointing down!



Pictures 4a and 4b show the initial planting (note: 4b has the plant not quite centered. I centered after the photo, just didn't have enough hands to hold it in place and wanted a close up).





At this point put in a little more potting soil. Don't fill the pot, you'd actually be burying the plant. Just put in a layer that comes up to the crown. Spread it around evenly.



Grabbing the plant by the crown, gently jiggle up and down while pulling up (again, gently). This pulls the roots straighter and lets the newly-added potting soil fill in around them. Imagine vibrating the plant gently while pulling up. At the end, there should still be some exposed roots and the crown should be close to its final position, a few inches below the rim of the pot.



Fill in with the last addition of soil, another jiggle (though with less lift up) to help the dirt in around the roots, and a long drink of water to help the soil settle. Come back after all the water's washed in to top off as needed. If you plant things bareroot in this way, what you'll notice (as I did) is the plants immediate stability. Plunking the plug of soil and roots from the old container into the new one will leave the plant wiggly til it establishes. Not so this way. Bareroot also helps you catch unhealthy root patterns and fix them now.



Picture 5 shows brown turkey in its new home with lots of room to stretch out and, I hope, grow big to produce lots of figs. Pro tip for you hiding in this picture: during Spring and Fall it can be a real hassle to move plants inside the garage if it gets too cold too quick, so I use wagons and dollies at this time of year so all I have to do is roll them, not lift.





Speaking of lifting, this pot size will be the biggest I'm going to go on my figs. They all live out winter in the crawlspace and yours truly is the one who hoists them in and out (and maneuvers them around down there). This pot size is the biggest I can get in and out of my crawlspace hatch.



As such, when they get pot bound in these, I'll be doing root "haircuts" not transplants.



Stay tuned.



One last niblet for fun. Picture 6 is of my flat leaf parsley, ticking along through the late Fall, completely oblivious to frosts and even freezes. I continue to be amazed at how hardy parsley is.





I'm going to try something new this year. Parsley is a biannual, meaning its lifecycle is two years long. When it gets really cold, I'll cut off the top growth and mulch heavily. Then we'll see what next year brings!



If it lives, I'll be curious to see what that looks like, as well as to see its flowers.