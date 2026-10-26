Colorado Correctional Industries

A bit back a reader mentioned something about Colorado Correctional Industries (CCI). Before digging in on what they mentioned, let’s go back a step and talk about what CCI is. If you’re anything like me, you’ll need the review.

The first link below is to CCI’s main page. The second link is to their online store. If you go looking in both, what you’ll see is that inmates in Colorado’s prison system work a whole variety of jobs and make a variety of things. They fight wildland fires, they work with wild horses (and dogs). They work in metal shops (more than just license plates). They build/assemble furniture.** They make clothes.

The idea is that the prisoners have some incentive for good behavior, they get job training, we get things cheaper than otherwise.

It’s the last of CCI’s offerings in my list above that is the main topic of this post. The reader mentioned that uniforms (for inmates and guards presumably) made by CCI were sold at much higher prices to Colorado than out of state customers. That is, Colorado was getting bilked by CCI (or alternatively that they were using up surplus money by inflating prices to themselves).

This made me curious. The reader didn’t want to go on record, nor could/would they provide evidence for the claim, citing concerns about their privacy. It was an interesting enough story to not let it drop, however.

After looking at what records I could find, I am not sure I see CCI doing anything of the sort. Perhaps this was the case in the past (and the reader mentioned their experience of it was years ago), but from what I can see, CCI is selling well below retail currently.

The third link below is to data from a CORA request sent to DOC. It was for invoices from CCI’s garment shop to any prisons in or out of Colorado. I didn’t find any out of state invoices. An email to the records custodian asking if that meant there were none was not returned.

If nothing else, the invoices provide an interesting peek at CCI’s garment shop. Screenshot 1 is page 1 of 2 for one of the invoices. This one goes from CCI to the Denver Warehouse.

By my reading this is a shipment of men’s clothes (and sheets) sewn by CCI. Other invoices are similar in the big respects if not in details. There are other warehouses too, by the way. There is one in Canon City, Ordway, etc.

I went to Walmart.com and pulled what I thought would be comparable items (plain white cotton boxers and shirts). The results for that are shown in screenshot 2 attached.

If you compare unit prices between the two, you’ll see it’s CCI at $3.25 per and Walmart at $3.12 - $4.07 for the same. Other invoices had similar prices. If CCI is indeed currently bilking the state, they’re doing a bad job of it.

This doesn’t mean they weren’t in the past. Also, without comparisons to out of state orders, I have no way to establish that Colorado isn’t paying higher than CCI is charging other states.

I can say that we’re not paying above comparable retail, however.

If you’re interested in picking up the thread and seeing more about what CCI does, start with the two links below. If I can help you with your research, message me and we’ll see what we can come up with

**The desk in my office was built and then trucked in by an inmate gang.

https://cci.colorado.gov/

https://coloradoci.com/

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WXfr_afwpGW5odioxoksvgkq6REf09ck

Polis rides off into the sunset with “Bold 5” failures

Screenshot 1 attached is from the LinkedIn profile for Eleni Angelides, former legislative director for Gov Polis. That profile is linked below.

Looking past those big old s**t eating grins, to the white board behind Ms. Angelides, you see what must have been one of the discussions among Polis and crew (the picture comes, I believe from Ms. Angelides’ office).



The Bold 5 seem to include:

Housing Now!

Saving People $$ on Healthcare

Property Tax Relief and Reform

Making Colorado one of the 10 Safest States

I don’t know about you, but this teacher would not grade Polis kindly on achieving his goals.

Re. housing, what Polis has done is to make taxpayers pay more by throwing government money at subsidies for some of his preferred constituents. Oh, and while busy at that, he’s signed bills that mandate higher costs for home appliances, as well as requiring tighter (i.e. more expensive) building codes.

It’s about the same story for healthcare: we all pay more so some can pay less (and Polis gets a talking point).

Property tax relief and reform do earn Polis some credit, but those items were not lasting. What relief there was, was temporary. Post-election, it’s dried up.

You feel safer? I have to be honest, I don’t feel any less safe where I live, but I have walked in Downtown Denver and the deterioration there is marked. If I lived there, I don’t think I’d feel safer.

We can’t lay every woe our state faces at the feet of the government. There are some things that happen by the will of voters. There are economic drivers that happen outside the will voters or the government.

But in those areas that we can control, the burden that our government places on people, the times where the government steps in the way, those in power (and who’ve held power since 2018) bear responsibility. This includes Jared Polis.

I’d put him at a D for his efforts on his self-defined goals, not utter failure, but not passing. How about you? Where you you grade Jared Polis on his Bold 5?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eleni-angelides-baa605143/

The plum is ready to sleep, apricot is still making up her mind

This is my apricot tree out back. I grafted a plum scion onto it a few years back.

The part of the tree whose leaves are turning is the plum graft, the rest of the apricot tree is still green (though starting to turn slightly).

I’ve often wondered with my grafts whether or not the grafted parts keep their original properties or whether they stick with the tree they’re grafted to. What I find is that the grafts usually don’t break dormancy too much earlier in Spring, depending as they on the tree they’re attached to for nutrients and sap.

The grafted parts will have about the same bud break time (though perhaps differing flowering schedules depending on what the variety is).

The opposite seems to be true in Fall. In this case, I don’t believe that the graft needs a hormonal signal from the tree below to decide when it’s time for dormancy. Thus you get what you see in the picture. The different varieties may decide it’s time for winter’s sleep at different times.

Fingers crossed for no frosts post-flowering next year!