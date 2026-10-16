Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is a hypocrite

While AG Weiser rails about the Trump administration and their demands for information about voter rolls, public assistance rolls, etc. he and his office are asking for just as much intrusion into the rolls of groups like Colorado Shooting Sports Association.

I suppose to Phil Weiser, it’s only bad if Trump does it; i.e. rules for thee, not for me.

More in my op ed below.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/09/17/lawsuit-fishing-expedition-showcases-phil-weisers-hypocrisy/

Related:





Wonder how Phil Weiser will govern?



The following quote (with links left intact, coming from the Sun article linked at bottom) gives a hint:





“As attorney general, Weiser helped negotiate a deal with Democrats in the legislature earlier this year that prompted the construction industry to drop their ballot measure seeking to boost road funding. Part of that deal, he said, was his openness to supporting a similar ballot issue to raise taxes for road funding in the future. ‘I plan on doing something, which I believe is the responsibe thing to do, coming up with a path forward to improve our roads,’ he said.”

Let me excerpt for emphasis:

“Part of that deal, he said, was his openness to supporting a similar ballot issue to raise taxes for road funding in the future.”

The ballot measure would have required EXISTING funding go to fix roads; it took money that was supposed to be for roads, but was being spent on social engineering and put it back into roads.

Weiser’s (and his fellow Democrats’) deal here is not to redirect existing money into roads. It’s to take more of your money.

Consider this a peek behind the curtain at what a Weiser administration will look like. I really don’t think there is a more accurate (or succinct) way to put it.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/09/phil-weiser-makes-his-case-for-colorado-governor-while-victor-marx-skips-debate/

Where will Colorado put its housing money --updated with a state audit





I wanted to share the RM Voice article linked first below because it provides an interesting update/corollary to something I wrote about earlier ("Where Will Colorado Put Its Housing Money"--the second link below).



There's a lot going on in the report, which I'll summarize in a bit, but the overarching theme is unfortunately not a new one to Colorado: our state fiddled around with COVID money, and we're still dealing with that fiddling today.



The story begins back in 2024, quoting the RM Voice piece:



"Colorado wanted more control over its share of federal pandemic aid before the money hit its federal spending deadlines. So in 2024, the state moved it. It pulled hundreds of millions in American Rescue Plan money back out of four state programs, three of them tied to housing and homelessness, and replaced it with state general funds, so it could spend the federal dollars elsewhere before the deadlines ran out. Then the Department of Local Affairs set those funds up in the state’s accounting system as if they were still federal."



Said another way, the federal COVID dollars had, as many federal and state monies do, an end date. I.e. spend by this date or it goes away. Colorado simply followed the tried and true government pattern of making sure they "spent" the money (even if it wasn't needed immediately) so they didn't lose it.



Grants take time. They have to be set up. People have to apply. You have to judge winners. Then you have to disburse the money. If you don't want to lose money waiting, you spend it now and pay the grant money out of a different account (reimbursed later).



If you're curious, screenshot 1 is from the 2024 bill mentioned above. It shows where the federal money was supposed to go (with the state money going to housing grants for "affordability" I mention in my newsletter. The 2024 bill is linked third below for reference.





Knowing that context, the problem the RM Voice article details relates to how the state seems to have lost track of its own little bit of financial two-step. The state continued to mark state money spent on grants as awaiting federal repayment, a repayment never to come because the dollars got "reimbursed" ahead of spending them!



Quoting again:



"The $158.5 million [mistakenly listed as federal reimbursement] never reached the state’s published financial statements. The auditors flagged it, and the department [DOLA--Department of Local Affairs] fixed it. 'The Department corrected these errors after we notified them of the issues we identified,' the audit says. Colorado’s overall financial statements earned a clean opinion for the year. That is the department’s defense, and it is a real one. It is also the problem. The error was not caught by a supervisor, a reconciliation, or a year-end review inside DOLA. It was caught by outside auditors testing the books after the fact."



As I've written before, who is minding the store? Relatively simple errors are not (repeat are not) getting caught until an audit finds them, not by any internal controls or processes within the state bureaucracy.



I'm glad the auditors caught it, but the repeated financial bunglings are more worrisome than a simple oopsie easily erased and fixed. What if the auditor missed them? What if policymakers were deciding future policy based on money which didn't exist or was labeled wrong?



Lest you think that too far-fetched, I point you to the fourth link below, an article detailing a TABOR oopsie from 2024.



Quoting the intro paragraph from that story:



"The state government owes Colorado taxpayers an extra $34 million in refunds it should have sent out years ago, legislative budget staff told lawmakers Friday, blowing a hole in the state’s budget with just days left in the 2024 legislative session."



Yeah.



Perhaps trying to be clever and move money around to avoid living within our means has costs too.



https://rockymountainvoice.com/2026/09/11/colorados-homelessness-and-housing-funds-recorded-153-million-in-phantom-federal-money-audit-finds/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/where-will-colorado-put-its-housing?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1466



https://coloradosun.com/2024/05/02/colorado-tabor-taxpayer-refund-error/

The last bit of Fall’s floral color

That time of the week again. It’s the last post til Sunday and that means it’s time for something fun.

I was wondering if I’d live long enough to see it, but I did. Both my mum and my aromatic aster (late-Fall bloomers both) finally bloomed.

I keep thinking about getting another mum, but I’m holding out to find one with that same deep red color. Apparently, I’m not the only one who likes it, because you can see in the picture that a sweet potato vine is creeping all over it. Won’t be for long though: I’ll be harvesting soon!

I planted the aster last Fall and both the plants in the front and back made quite a lot of growth. It wasn’t just just about this last week or so that they fully bloomed. Seeing them full size in all their glory confirms my hunch: they were definitely worth it.

What a marvelous showing. It doesn’t come through well in the zoomed out photo but the plant is alive with blue flowers.

A zoomed in picture shows the reason for its name too; The word “aster” comes to us from ancient Greek and means “star”, something quite evident in the yellow center with blue radiating petals.

One last blast of floral color before sinking into Winter from both. Glad to see it.

If you’re looking for a more traditional burst of Fall color, I have a suggestion. The trees are different than the ones you see in the mountains, but leaf gazing on the plains has its charms too.

The picture heading this post is, in fact, from the Logan County Fall activities list linked below. There are some nice walking trails along the Platte out here that offer great leaf peeping and birdwatching. Try something new and pop out this way (there are a bunch of other Fall activities on the site to explore too--I’m thinking of the scarecrow decorating contest for places around town for one).

This is it for me today. I hope the rest of your Friday goes well and see you back at it Sunday!

https://www.exploresterling.com/fall-ideas/

Related:

Speaking of Fall makes me think of harvest. I’m down to the nubbins on my garden.

Sweet potatoes need to be brought in and cured.

A few eggplants remain.

It’s possible that the volunteer cantaloupe will ripen in time.

Maybe a few stray berries here and there, straw and black both.

And the dried beans!

As with my flowers the beans left me wondering all season. Would they produce anything? They did. I have a bunch of pods on there. While I could have eaten them green, they were not a great variety for it. They’re not stringless and not bred for the pods.

This, plus the lateness in the year, made me think that letting them go to full size dried would be best.

They’re well on their way and I’ve got plenty of dried and drying pods out there. I cracked one open to see and like what I got, a nice purple-white, piebald bean.

The color won’t stay through cooking of course, but they’ll make pretty little beans til cooked.