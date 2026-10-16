Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Oct 16

Single Party control of our State has led to nearly a hopeless situation of Government corruption. The letter to Suzanne is ample evidence of that corruption, as they already had their tails spanked by the Colo Supreme Court, but continue on, regardless.

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
Oct 16

I was furious when I read that the highway funds constitutional referendum was pulled from the ballot box thanks to a "compromise" with the state legislature. Talk about dealing with the devil. That baby was a sure win because next to liberal whining from Trump Derangement Syndrome, the condition of the state highways pothole derangement syndrome was next on taxpayer's minds. Never mind the ballyhooed recent multimillion dollar animal overpass bridge over I-25 and the high speed (25 mph) Colfax wonder bus, BRT, what about the damn potholes on I-25, I-70 and I-76? And don't even mention the total absence of speed and noise enforcement from screaming motorcycles zooming between Castle Rock and Lone Tree at all hours of the night. 

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