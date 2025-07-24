Colorado Springs sued over alleged violations of the Colorado Constitution and TABOR.

Per the article linked below, the Springs got sued by a group named Preserve Pine Creek Village over alleged violations of the Colorado Constitution and TABOR over how they handled a bond deal.

At issue is the city council issuing a Private Activity Bond (PAB) to a developer to finance the construction of (quoting the article) "...residential facilities for low and middle-income families."

Before going forward, let's pause and talk about what a private activity bond is. I put a couple references below the article (links 2 and 3) if you'd like to read up on the topic. The first is a congress.gov explainer, the second is to our state's page on the topic (with details on how this manifests in the state).

While a new topic to me, I gather that these bonds have been around for a while now. I'll leave it to you to read up in depth, but in a (perhaps grossly over--) simplified form, it goes like this.

--Governments, including municipalities like the Springs, can issue bonds to fund things. The government issues a bond, investors buy, the proceeds are used to accomplish what the government wants to do, and the investors are paid back over time. If the government defaults or doesn't have a good record, the bond rating suffers; the investment is seen as riskier since the entity getting the money hasn't always been a good risk.

--Per a law dating to (if I read it right) 1968, governments can also issue PABs. These are bonds issued by the government but they fund private activity the government wants to encourage. The law puts limits on what the bonds can be used for (e.g. can't use them to build a liquor store), and limits on how much you can lend.

--Why not just make the private investor get their own bonds? Besides wanting to encourage a specific activity, with the government's intercession, the interest rates are lower and the interest paid on the bonds is tax exempt.

--Curiously, the government entity, by my reading, isn't always responsible for the debt and doesn't always have its credit dinged by the private entity's bad behavior or default. It can, but it's not always the case. Thus the word intercession above: this whole thing carries the flavor of the Catholic faithful asking the Virgin to intercede on their behalf. It's almost as if the government goes and asks investors nicely if they'd give them some money to give to a friend who needs it.

Back to the Springs. The people suing allege that these PABs violate the state constitution since they are a multi-year debt taken on by a government entity and thus the issue should have been put before the voters before the City issued the PABs. They also allege that the debt violates the (existing prior to TABOR) Colorado Constitution's Article 11--see the fourth link below.

I was not able to find out whether or not the Springs put their credit on the line for this particular PAB and the reason that is important to this non-lawyer is that I'm betting that will ultimately be the hinge on which this case turns.

Screenshot 1 attached is from the IRS's guide sheet (this is not legal advice nor court holdings mind you, it's the IRS's perspective on the law) gives some detail on how public consent MUST be involved in the issuance of a PAB. This can take the form of an elected body okaying it, it can take the form of a referendum too.

In Colorado TABOR requires the consent of the people for multi-year debt, but I bet you dollars to donuts that if this case ever crosses the threshold of a Colorado appellate court or higher, the test those judges define for this will be whether or not the government entity directly backs the debt.

They'll say that if in at least some way the government doesn't back the debt it's not theirs, and thus it's not something they need to get voter consent on. Call me cynical, but our higher courts have a terrible reputation about skirting voter consent on fiscal matters. The government cannot do any wrong it their eyes regarding encroaching on TABOR.

As to the Article 11 concern, I'm less certain how it would be phrased, but I bet the Colorado Supreme Court will wiggle around that too. I mean, this is for low income housing right? Surely we can bend the constitution for that.

I wish these folks luck with their lawsuit. Despite not holding out hopes, I think the effort, the standing up, is important in and of itself. It's a risk. It's a fight that you may not win.

It's also important. Not fighting is giving a tacit signal that, no, we voters don't really want to be asked and we're perfectly fine with the government picking winners and losers in the economy.

The Colorado Democrats have punted a lot of decision making to the AG: was that wise?





The first two links below are a sampling of the different ways our Attorney General can enforce law and act as a quasi prosecutor. Believe me when I tell you that I could have easily included more, I chose to stop at two.



The first is a bill from 2024, the one that established a special code merchants must use when you purchase any gun or gun-related item in the state with a credit card. The second is a link from the governor's suite of webpages, this one about the AG's responsibilities. Screenshots 1a and 1b are from those sites and give you the relevant parts about the office.



A couple days back, on the 22nd, our Attorney General Phil Weiser (per the Sun article linked third below) brought suit against the Mesa County Sheriff's office and also against one of their officers. The suit is for an alleged violation of our state's sanctuary laws.



Our Democrat-run legislature has punted a whole lot of decision-making to our AG over the last few years.** I question the wisdom of that because when you have an AG like our own Phil Weiser, you see him taking his power and running with it.



When you are in the neighborhood of 30 lawsuits against the Presidential administration, when you reach across the state to sue a single cop for cooperating with Federal law enforcement, you have reached "Full Lawfare".



There is no higher to go. Well, check that, I suppose you can go higher by starting to sue private individuals who you disagree with.



This is why it's concerning to give more and more authority our AG. Whether you like Weiser's current moves or not, you might not like what an equally agenda-driven and ambition-driven AG to our current one does in the future.



Avoiding problems like that can be accomplished by limiting the power of any individual office, not giving it more.



You trust Phil Weiser to "facilitate productive and honest conversations regarding statewide and national issues"?





I don't.



The 2024 bill linked below requires the following of the AG's office (quoted from the summary):



"To prevent and combat the sharing and spreading of factually inaccurate data, the attorney general is required to:



Establish an initiative to encourage respectful engagement and discourse;

Develop and share resources to facilitate productive and honest conversations regarding statewide and national issues to help people find common ground; and

Collaborate with organizations across the state to develop and update the materials that are used in connection with the resources and coordinate with the department of education to make the resources available to schools and school districts in the state."

Not quite more enforcement powers like in the post prior to this one, but an equally bad idea. Seeing what we're seeing now from the AG do you trust he can do any of the above in good faith?



One last side note. I've been after the AG's office about once a month since the bill's passage to get a handle on what he's doing with regard to this bill.



He's either doing nothing or he's not engaging in respectful discourse with this particular citizen of Colorado because his office either ignores my emailed requests for information (see the second link below for acknowledgement of same in a CORA-requested email from his office) or said "we have no public records responsive to this request"--carefully phrased legal wording if ever there was such a thing.



As in the previous post, a caution about whose hands you place power in.



