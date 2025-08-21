Just when you thought public media was going to have to stand on its own two feet.

Public media isn't supposed to be public anymore, but anyone who's lived in blue Colorado for a day since last November can tell you that Federal policy can't stop our state from maintaining their government-funded (and government-friendly) news arm.

Quoting a line from the op ed linked below:

"... local outlets such as Colorado Public Radio (CPR) remain on the local taxpayer dole via 'sponsorship' by governments, public agencies and taxpayer-funded non-profits."

Yes they do and yes they'll continue to do.

The government sponsorship is pretty straightforward. Government agencies buy advertising on public radio.

The nonprofits deserve a little closer look because it's an example of what I term "second-order" money.** Mr. Sharf is a fine author and so I'll let him explain. See screenshot 1 for an extended quote.

Just remember, there's more than one way to skin a cat. If you can't get that sweet government money one way, human ingenuity will find another.

**As opposed to first-order, or direct money, second-order money is money that passes through someone on its way to you. For example, I've called out many nonprofit news orgs (Sun, Newsline) for using second-order dark money while claiming to reveal their donors. They do reveal the people that hand them the check, but if you look at who wrote the check and where they got that money, you can't see the donors no more.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/03/colorado-public-media-local-taxpayer-dole/

"Costs unclear" as applied to government programs isn't comforting.





I have been keeping a watch on the Colorado Producer Responsibility Program for a while now.



When I read the Complete Colorado article linked below for an update, I have to say my earlier concerns were not really assuaged. It's the "costs unclear" part, gets me every time. Quoting the article with link intact:



"According to the Sum & Substance, an online publication of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, the program aims to raise between $215 million and $267 million by charging between 2 cents and 90 cents-per-pound to producers of packaging materials used in Colorado."



Quite a range there. 2 cents up to 90?



Another quote from further down gives more detail:



"Paper products and glass dues average between two and six cents-per-pound, aluminum is four and five cents-per-pound, and paper/fiber packaging ranges from seven to 10 cents-per-pound. Rigid plastic, which is plastic that does not easily bend such as reusable water bottles or window frames, are estimated between 66 to 90 cents-per-pound because they are not currently something collected for recycling. Flexible and film plastics will average between 62 and 86 cents-per-pound, and wood is likely to cost between 43 and 55 cents-per-pound."



A little tighter focus than the previous summary perhaps, but still, quite a spread on the costs. Given this kind of spread, it's quite fair to ask just what we're going to get and just how much we as consumers are going to get charged (because only starry-eyed progressive state legislators don't recognize that costs on businesses end up costing consumers).



I guess we'll all just have to be happier knowing the prices we pay will go up.



It gets worse, however. Guess who's running the show? It's yet another unelected board contracting with a nonprofit. More of Polis' and other Democrats cronies reaching into the lives of citizens and tinkering in the state economy.



I will end with one more quote from the piece.



"Weld County Commissioner Scott James, who was opposed to the plan in the beginning said nothing has changed his mind. 'We don’t need it,' James said. 'It’s just more grist for the green-grift mill. We are creating economies where no economies exist in the name of environmental absolution. People are done with it. It’s going to cost producers more, and companies will not absorb that cost. If we really want to make things more affordable, then we need to stop doing things like this.'"



Hear hear.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/08/costs-unclear-colorado-statewide-recycling-mandate/

Ending corporate welfare as a way to trim the state budget? Now there's a thought.





Doing a lot of posts on the hurry-up because of school and because of the rapidity of output in the run up to the special session.



The first link below is to an op ed in Complete Colorado by Ari Armstrong and it's one I agree with.



We shouldn't be offering special tax breaks to special interest groups whether they be wealthy EV owners or corporations at a time when our budget is tight (we shouldn't at all if you ask me, but let's save that for a day when we have more time).



More in the op ed, worth a read and worth remembering when you tally up what the Democrats do and don't do to fill our budget gap.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/19/closing-colorado-budget-gap-corporate-welfare/