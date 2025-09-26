CMC asks for some of its previous tax revenue back.





Colorado Mountain College (CMC) is putting a tax increase on the November ballot for all the districts from which it draws revenue (a big district geographically if you read the Complete Colorado article linked below).



The story behind the tax and the increase they’re seeking is an interesting one. Quoting the article with link intact:



“Over the last two years, CMC lowered the mill levy from 4.241 to 3.23, voluntarily giving $47 million back to taxpayers in response to increased property valuations. However, the legislature in 2024 passed House Bill 24B-1001, capping the growth of local government revenue at 5.25% above the prior year’s level, restricting CMC’s ability to adjust its mill levy to exceed the new cap.”



Bet CMC wishes they had that reduction back now.



I’ll leave it to you as a treat to to read the article so you can read the hilarious tap-dance the CMC board president does around this tax increase. Is there a school or something that these people attend? Does Polis have a side hustle offering seminars on how to string words together that sound like they mean something but don’t? Reading his statement sure makes one wonder.



I’ll be curious to see how voters react to this. They are right that it would put the taxes back up where they were, but voters may be somewhat resistant. You get used to keeping more of your own money, and if you don’t notice a huge drop in the services you received ....



There are a three articles (9News, CPR, and KUNC) linked below and all three cover high school student demonstrations/walkouts after the recent school shooting in Evergreen.



The walkouts are a frequent accompaniment to school shootings. Obviously there are those at these events who are emotional about the subject, who are scared, who want to advocate for change. There are plenty of quotes and pictures in the articles if you want examples.



There are others who are using school shootings and the upset they can engender as a way to get young people to advocate for the policy they want. It’s probably no coincidence that two most recent articles (the 9News and the KUNC) profile protests by a group called Students Demand Action. After all, large protests aided by national organizations take time to assemble for the press’ eager cameras. Thus the delay between shootings and capitol demonstration.



Quoting the 9News article and then the KUNC article in that order (with links intact):



“The morning event [the demonstration by students at the State Capitol] was organized by Students Demand Action, which is connected to Moms Demand Action. It involved teenagers from high schools across the metro area calling for what they call common-sense gun laws. Students Demand Action, which was formed shortly after the Parkland High School shooting in Florida in 2018, has hundreds of chapters all over the country.”





“The event [same one as described in the 9News article] was organized by local chapters of Students Demand Action, a national organization that advocates for gun violence prevention. It began with speeches on the Capitol steps, followed by a march through nearby streets before students returned for closing remarks. Diego Holguin, a senior at George Washington High School and co-president of the school’s Students Demand Action chapter, said lawmakers need to be held accountable for the frequency of school shootings.”

It is the students’ (and the group Students Demand Action’s) to march/protest/advocate for policy they want to see enacted. I disagree about their approach, but it’s their right.

The coverage of this sort of thing is what I take issue with. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t object to reporters covering the demonstrations, but the lopsided nature of who gets their platform and who doesn’t is what sticks out.

Some groups and not others get the media’s attention and thus amplification of their voice. Some groups and not others get consistently written about such that it would be all too easy to come to the conclusion that everyone feels the way that those profiled feel. For whatever reason,** after school shootings, we often only hear from the ones wanting gun control.

Your job, as a skeptical and thoughtful reader, is to ask yourself when reading who you’re hearing from and who you are NOT hearing from. When it comes to walkouts and demonstrations, I think it’s also worth asking (and absent at least as far as I could see from coverage) how many students walked out vs. how many stayed in school vs. how many chose to take advantage of the day to not go to either school or a protest.



Imagine the difference in the articles below if reporters went to the students who didn’t protest to ask their thoughts on the shooting and what to do about it. Perhaps some would be just as upset as the protestors. Perhaps some would talk about how they’d like armed security at their schools.

The point is, we don’t know what those students think. We don’t have a well-rounded view of everyone’s opinions. What we have is what I’m sure the advocates who shout and clamor for attention want: we have their side and only their side.

And all thanks to a press that doesn’t have time or will to seek out others.

**I won’t say who because I didn’t specifically ask for a statement, but in my time I have reached out to reporters on articles like those below to ask whether they whether they sought comment from all sides or only one--whether they tried to get comment, say, from the students that stayed behind in school. I often get an answer which I could loosely group and characterize as similar to ones I’ve heard as a teacher: I didn’t ask because it was a challenge and I was busy. When I have had answers like that from students, my response is usually some form of “we always have time to do the things that are important to us”.

Since they are often ideologically sympatico, the press is easily led around by the nose by progressive groups; they know how to make the kind of noise reporters just love to hear and write about.



A thematically-related example about town halls in an earlier op ed below.



That time of the week again. Last post til Sunday and thus time for something for fun. Something interesting and not related to politics.



I recently listened to Dostoyevsky’s fictionalized memoir of his time in prison titled “House of the Dead”.



In case you were wanting to read up on it prior to or instead of reading/listening to the book, I put a link to a Wikipedia page about it below. Quoting that page (with the link intact) shines a little light on why Dostoyevsky went to prison:



“Dostoevsky spent four years in a forced-labour prison camp in Siberia following his conviction for involvement in the Petrashevsky Circle. This experience allowed him to describe with great authenticity the conditions of prison life and the characters of the convicts.”



There were a couple of things that struck me while I listened. The first were the similarities and differences between Dostoyevsky’s time in the Siberian prison (1860’s Russia) and the later gulag system starting under Stalin and Beria.



One of the most startling things was the relative humanity with which the 1860’s prisoners were treated as compared to those sent to the gulag archipelago to be “reduced to camp dust” as Beria put it.



This could be, however, just as much an indictment of extreme dehumanization and brutality under Stalin as it is a remark about the relatively good treatment in Tsarist Russia: one of the punishments meted out by the Russian justice system during Dostoyevsky’s time were being beaten with canes or rods. In the book, Dostoyevsky mentions some prisoners getting 2000-some smacks!



They would have to do it in two sessions for sentences like that, to allow people time to heal up because 2000 in one sitting could be fatal. Yeah.



If you are curious to read up on this punishment practice you’ll find another Wikipedia link second below. The little drawing used to demonstrate it in the Wikipedia article makes it look (at least to me) somewhat cartoonish, but what I’ve heard of it are anything but.



That’s it for today. Whenever I get tempted to think the modern world is tough, I have things like this to lean back on and remind myself that it could always be worse.



Have a good rest of the Friday. Back at it on Sunday!





There was another thing that stood out about Dostoyevsky’s story. Stuck out like a sore thumb.

I would be listening along and out would pop the term lezgians.

Wait, what? Did he mean lesbians? The context of the book made it clear that it was an ethnic group (the entirety of Russia is a big country and they’re not all ethnically Russian), but lezgians?

Yes. It’s a thing. More in the link below.

