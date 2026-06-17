Climate lawfare

The PowerGab video linked below was a great primer on how environmentalists (unable to get done what they want by persuasion and the usual legislative process)** are now turning to the courts to pursue their preferred policy.

In the case of the video, the policy relates to climate change and fossil fuels.

I’ll leave it to you to watch/listen to the discussion in full. It’s worth the time. There are a couple things worth special note.

First, the lawsuits here in Colorado (of course) are going after the state’s two remaining refineries. This ought to give you pause. Long a target for shutdown by environmentalists, Colorado’s refineries don’t just make gas for cars. They make diesel for trucks (heavy/light commercial/passenger) and aviation fuel. Shut them down or sue them out of existence, and all kinds of important fuels can only get here from outside the state. Doesn’t take an economist to figure what that does to fuel prices and cost of living.

Second, I don’t think it’s a stretch to see parallels here with the tobacco lawsuits. When you listen to the legal strategy, it reminds me a lot of the one used on big tobacco. Much like the strategy public health is employing with guns, they are likely looking back to see what stuck against the wall when throwing and grabbing another handful.

**A sadly oft-repeated story here in Blue Colorado. Over and over when activists cannot get done what they want done by the normal means, they turn to courts and rulemaking bodies, the latter often stuffed by political cronies/advocates in their own right friendly to their cause.

Related:





Per the Complete Colorado article linked below, a bunch of amicus briefs have flooded in to the US Supreme Court against Boulder's climate lawsuit.



More in the link below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/05/28/amicus-briefs-flood-scotus-in-boulder-climate-lawfare-case/

Broomfield City Council asked for apples, some gave oranges

The Broomfield City Council, earlier this year, had a vacancy to fill. In what is becoming a pattern with Colorado’s political machine, the person who held the Ward 1 seat, Kenny Nguyen, got appointed to the state legislature to fill a vacant seat there, so someone had to be appointed to fill his. All the pegs move forward one space.

If you want more context on this, I put a Broomfield Enterprise article on the appointment of the (temporary--the appointee will face election at the next normal election) new city councilor first below.

A reader had sent me the file of applications which went to the Broomfield City Council and I link to that second below, if you’d like to peruse the applications and/or see what the candidate who got tapped (Katie Peterson) said in hers.

What spurred my writing about this is not the race itself. It’s also not even the person who wrote what I’m about to share with you.

It’s the answer itself, its mismatch to the spirit of the question, and how that (to me at least) fits in the larger culture of politics in Democrat-controlled Colorado.

One of the questions on the vacancy application was (quoting from the application):

“Please explain your philosophy about working with team members who may have different opinions on important decisions, and give an example of how you’ve successfully navigated those critical conversations.”

To keep this post’s size smaller, I copied the candidate’s (it’s not Ms. Peterson) response and attach as screenshots 1a - 1c.

I’ll leave it to you to read through there in detail. My point is better served by enlarging beyond the details of the situation this candidate relates.

Comparing a situation where this candidate was in a position of power explaining a decision to someone who was not in authority is a poor answer to a question asking about a disagreement with a team member; the wording “team member” implies a peer to peer relationship. It implies having to compromise.

All too often in this state it is the former tone that those in authority take. This is not compromise. It’s not peer to peer. This is me telling you how it is. Maybe I have to slow down and go point by point, but I’m telling you how things will be not asking you to work with me.

Compromise is not always fun. It’s messy. Still it’s necessary to avoid strife in shared spaces. It’s necessary if we want to live together in peace if we want a government that serves our needs, not just an instrument of power to have a tug of war over so we can wield it like a cudgel against those who don’t agree with us. It’s shared governance above an exercise of raw, naked power.

When I got married, I didn’t imagine that having to compromise, unpleasant as it can feel sometimes, would be of benefit to me. The same would be true of those running our state if they’d allow themselves to do it.

What we practice we get better at. Practicing coming to an agreement with someone you disagree with (even if it’s a disagreement that goes deep), changes you. It helps you learn to see others points of view and to account for them ahead of time.

Unfortunately, a blindness to this simple life wisdom ends up costing us all in this state. It’s a missed opportunity, and it’s policy that either doesn’t work or makes others chafe, simmering and wishing for their turn holding the stick.

https://www.broomfieldenterprise.com/2026/02/25/broomfield-ward-1-vacancy/

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Dum64vrDq-rzkzJhvkePovyQMiHsr5X4pO8EYY9Llt4/edit?gid=0#gid=0