CFOIC updates their CORA/Open Meetings guide





CFOIC has been a great help to me in learning how to do public records requests (and they continue to be as I encounter issues with getting records, etc.).



They recently updated their excellent guide on open records requests and open meetings law based on recent changes. It's linked at bottom.



If you are doing requests or thinking about it, bookmark it.



In the spirit of paying forward the help I received, I am happy to help you in what ways I can if you are thinking of doing some records requests and/or if you have a topic you want to investigate but don't know where to start.



Message me or email through my newsletter.



https://coloradofoic.org/open-government-guide/

We ought to have a right to public records regardless of who is in control of the levers of power, or their ideological bent.





I read recently about the Larimer County Coroner losing a court battle where he held back an autopsy of a young woman who died from complications due to an abortion.



I disagreed strongly with the coroner withholding the records, but not because of any particular stance on abortion; to me it's much more about our access to records than abortion.



Whatever you think about abortion itself, those in our government should not be withholding legitimate public records due to their beliefs.



More in my op ed below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/06/01/transparency-wins-with-release-of-larimer-county-autopsy-report/