Cellphone investigation reveals tampering by CPW with wolf depredation investigations?

I have to be honest, I do not see direct, irrefutable evidence of CPW commission tampering in the article below; not as much, at least, as the opening paragraph would suggest:

"A secretly recorded cellphone conversation between ranchers and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife wolf depredation investigator exposed how agency investigations receive top-down influence to alter the number of confirmed wolf depredations."

I say this because, even when it's an issue that I have an emotional stake in (perhaps all the more so BECAUSE of the emotional stake), I still hold to the skeptic's maxim that big claims need big evidence and the idea that higher-ups at CPW are putting their thumbs on the scale is a big claim.

Don't misunderstand me. I don't think there is no evidence, I don't think that top-down influence is impossible, I don't think what was recorded in the phone call has no meaning. I just think that it's corroboration, not complete proof.

What the article presents (and it's worth a read in its entirety--what you will get here is a summary) is details about a couple ranchers who recorded a cell phone conversation with a CPW depredation inspector after the inspector was out for a wolf kill investigation.**

In the recording the field investigator CPW sent out is essentially that she was pressured by higher-ups at CPW to mark the damage the ranchers saw on a calf as "inconclusive"; that is, if the investigator didn't mark it that way so that the ranchers couldn't claim wolf depredation, that she's going to get pressure from her supervisors, etc.

This is quite possible. Again, I'm not saying it isn't.

But stop for a second and ask yourself if it's sufficient evidence to say that CPW is pressuring her. Is there any other fact pattern that could result in the same actions?

To me there is one (but by no means not the only one possible--people do all kinds of things for all kinds of reasons). I could see the field investigator saying these things to the rancher so the ranchers won't get upset with her. How many times has a low-level employee blamed the manager, a husband his wife, to avoid similar?

In the interest of fairness, I point you to some other discrepancies in how this case was handled--look in the article under the heading "Discrepancies in wolf investigation unveiled" for more. It's too long to go into here.

Again, tantalizing but reading through it I do not see any smoking guns. I see reports that say one thing while one party to a conversation says something else was said verbally.

No matter the actual truth of what happened to this calf or at CPW, I can say one thing with near certainty. Going forward, I bet anyone at CPW that speaks on the phone will assume they're being recorded and will be circumspect; they will be as bland in their statements as a slice of Wonder bread dipped in tap water. I think you can say the same for any written communications. They will be short, legalistic.

Regardless, I am glad to see the ranchers being careful to document what was said, by whom, etc. We all need a record of what CPW is doing wholly independent of their reports and what the media choose to share. I hope they continue, and I hope that if CPW higher ups are manipulating things that one off them is dumb enough to do something on record.

**I am by no means an expert, but the process to filing a depredation claim for wolf damages starts with having a CPW investigator out to look over what you think is wolf damage. If the investigator substantiates that it's wolf damage, the rancher can file with CPW.

https://www.coloradoan.com/story/news/2025/07/24/cellphone-recording-unveils-colorado-wolf-investigation-tampering/85319701007/?itm_campaign&fbclid=IwQ0xDSwL0a0FjbGNrAvRrPGV4dG4DYWVtAjEx

Every vote counts.





There were a couple notable races in the last statewide legislature elections, notable for their closeness. I thought about that while reading the Colorado Politics article linked at bottom.



It lists some state races that are starting to shape up for the next general election in about 15 months.



I won't go race by race, please take a sec to read through the list and see if any match you or someone you know. There are a couple things worth special mention, however.



The first is Pueblo, CO. Pueblo residents (or those that know Pueblo residents), take note. There is an opportunity to flip that state senate seat to Republican control. If it happens it will be because people who vote Republican don't stay home and/or mail their ballots in. It will also take effort by people down there willing to get involved.



If you live in Senate District 3, remember to vote, remind your friends to do so, and give serious thought to volunteering for one of the Republicans running.



The second is Loveland. I don't get the sense reading the article (and don't know enough of the horserace dynamics to have a sense of my own) that this race will be as close, but voters in Loveland have the chance to elect a solidly freedom-loving Republican to replace Marchman. As with Pueblo, this won't happen without voting and effort.



The last thing of note is how some of the races mentioned in the article don't have a Republican running. Believe me when I say that I have no illusions about a Republican winning some of them. Snowball's chance in hell comes to mind.



That's not the point. The point is that conservatives have to start somewhere. Someone needs to be willing to do the thankless work of putting themselves out there and talking to people in a district that is not likely to welcome them with open arms.



If you're willing but don't know where to start, let me know. I can connect you to resources.



We get the government we elect and are willing to work for. Let's make it a better one than the one we currently have.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/news/state-races-2026-election/article_4949edb9-4333-463f-a86c-3f3d8e6fceb2.html#google_vignette