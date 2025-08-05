CDPHE's harm reduction via Colorado Health Network, Inc.





The Colorado Politics article linked first below is about a meth flyer that was circulating in Denver and causing some heartburn. It's a flyer which offers tips on how to smoke not only meth but also crack cocaine. The flyer was produced and distributed by Access Point Denver.



Quoting the article:



"Operated by Colorado Health Network, Access Point Denver is a harm reduction program offering services such as drug checking, overdose prevention and sterile needle exchanges to reduce the transmission of diseases among drug users. In June, the Denver City Council unanimously approved a 24-month contract extension worth more than $3 million that funds Access Point Denver’s efforts to meet 'the increased demand for services.'



In response to critics, Access Point Denver had the following to say (again, quoting):





"A spokesperson for Access Point Denver told The Denver Gazette that the slip of paper is part of an HIV and Hepatitis C prevention program kit and that “understanding the intended audience” for the paper insert is critical. 'It's written to resonate with people who use drugs,' Access Point Denver Prevention Services Manager Kristin Doneski said. 'While the language may be alarming to others in our community, it's directed at folks who are opting for a less harmful mode of drug use – smoking versus injecting.' The kits, which include sterile supplies, are distributed by trained Access Point Denver employees from both its 936 E. 18th Ave. brick-and-mortar location as well as a mobile outreach unit, 'along with conversations and resources, including options for care and treatment.'"

I'll leave it to you to continue on with the story. I will depart here to share with you a wider view.



When I look at the parent company of Access Point Denver, Colorado Health Network, Inc. (CHN), I found that this company seems to be one of the go-to contractors for CDPHE.



A TOPS expense report for them is linked second below.



Our state has paid CHN about $177 million since 2015, with $28 million of that total coming in fiscal year 2025 alone. Looking through the short explanations for the charges you will note that CHN gets money for everything from HIV/AIDS work, to viral Hep/STI work, to mental health work, to line items labeled as "harm reduction".



As a quick aside, you'll also note CHN gets money from other agencies too. They get money from Department of Local Affairs from affordable housing funds. By and large it's CDPHE, but there are others.



It was that last one--the "harm reduction"--that caught my eye, especially given what I read about their offshoot Access Point Denver. I didn't do a full on CORA request for any particular contract, but I did reach out to CDPHE to see what kinds of things, in general, we are paying CHN for.



The spokesperson's reply is quoted in full from my email below.





"Per state statute (C.R.S. 25-20.5-1101.4), permissible uses of funding through the Harm Reduction Grant Program include, but are not limited to:

Trainings relevant to the field of harm reduction that may include overdose prevention, safer substance use practices, safe disposal, and access to and administration of opiate antagonists and non-laboratory synthetic opiate detection tests;

Purchasing and providing sterile equipment, non-laboratory synthetic opiate detection tests, and syringe disposal equipment;

Providing direct services to persons who have come into contact with or who are at risk of coming into contact with the criminal justice system, which may include accessing treatment and health-care services, overdose prevention activities, and recovery support services;

Outreach and engagement to people who come into contact with or who are at risk of coming into contact with the criminal justice system and who are in need of mental health or substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention, harm reduction, or recovery support services;

Facilitating communication, training, and technical assistance among law enforcement agencies, public health agencies, and community-based harm reduction agencies in order to divert people from the criminal justice system;

Auricular acudetox training and services;

Public education and outreach about synthetic opiates, overdose risks, and recognizing an overdose event; resources for addiction treatment and services; access to and administration of opiate antagonists and non-laboratory synthetic opiate detection tests; and laws regarding synthetic opiates, including criminal penalties and immunity for reporting an overdose event pursuant to section 18-1-711;

Local conventions for the purpose of developing community-based approaches for overdose prevention, early intervention, and harm reduction services;

Developing, or expanding existing, community-based organizations that provide overdose prevention, early intervention, and harm reduction services;

Evidence-based research concerning best or promising practices in overdose prevention, early intervention, harm reduction, and medication-assisted treatment protocols;

Developing strategies for serving populations who are at a higher risk of overdose and live in underserved areas; and

Support for a liaison with experience collaborating with community-based organizations and local public health agencies."



You might comb that list and not see "flyers on how to smoke, as opposed to inject, hard drugs", but if you read it closely you can see some things in there that probably aren't too far off. For example, from the first bullet point "...safer substance use practices".



I struggle with harm reduction as a concept when you apply it to things like drug use. I'm not so dumb as to believe that people will stop using drugs (ever) and thus perhaps we ought to look at ways to mitigate the harm they do to themselves and/or others. I also do not like the idea that I'm paying tax money to grease the skids for someone else's poor choices; if we make something easier to do will we not get more of it?



I would, as opposed to flyers that instruct how to safely USE drugs, much rather have our tax dollars go to things that teach people how to get off drugs, to overdose preventions such as Narcan, and perhaps as far even as safe ways to dispose of things like needles.



I get the distinct feeling (because it's a perennial effort by the uber-progressives in the legislature) that we'll see more efforts to do the former type of harm reduction this coming legislative session.



I'll update as I hear more.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/local-government/meth-flyer-reignites-harm-reduction-debate/article_6e7cd967-42bd-5c2e-8245-924443f86dea.html



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Pr2k-3U0KnjkFxL7n205w0EcaWw3ubu_/edit?gid=367163527#gid=367163527

The image heading the post above comes from the site I link to below.



If you go and read the site, it's clear that they are fans of harm reduction. I don't share their enthusiasm, but I chose to use that picture so that I could talk about the below.



I want you to notice something that would be easily missed.



A common persuasive technique is to try and tie different things together so that the associations you have with one thing will rub off on another. You need to ask yourself when this happens how good the connection really is, however.



If you look carefully at the image, considering that what they're trying to do with it is to convince you that harm reduction is a good thing, it might be easy to miss the subtle making of a moral equivalence among the different activities in it.



E.g. does driving carry the same moral baggage as does needle drug use? Are, therefore, efforts at getting people to buckle up the same as handing out needles and showing people how to use them to shoot drugs?





https://www.tbdhu.com/stopstigma

Pueblo's park surveillance





ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act--see the first link below) was a law passed in 2021 nominally to help aid the US recovery from COVID.



It, like a lot of Federal money, was doled out to states who spent some and then doled some out to municipalities and NGOs/nonprofits. In order to make sure that we got and spent every dime we could, Colorado's various governmental entities spent ARPA money on a whole lot of things that would strain to meet the definition of "rescue" from COVID.



In the post previous to this one, if you look closely at the TOPS expense report for Community Health Network Inc, you will see how they got ARPA money for "harm reduction" efforts from CDPHE.



In the article linked second below, you'll see how ARPA funds are being used by Pueblo to help pay for surveillance infrastructure in the city's parks.



Quoting the article:





"Pueblo City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to reallocate nearly a quarter-million dollars in federal funding to support security infrastructure in public parks. During Monday night’s meeting, council members voted to move $227,956 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, originally designated for railroad permit technology, toward the installation of fiber-optic cables. That fiber network will serve as the backbone for video surveillance systems already in the works at several city parks."

Let's put aside the thorny issue of government surveillance and keep the focus on governmental spending.

By way of explanation, the article has the following further down:

"The use of ARPA funds for this infrastructure project is permitted under Section 603(a) of the federal guidelines, which allows for spending on public safety and essential services."



Leave it up to governments to, years after the end of the pandemic, still be spending grant money intended to help us recover. If you wonder why we all have to pay so much, if you wonder why it is that our children and grandchildren will be buried under a debt burden the scale of which cannot be conceived of by the human mind, this is why.



Government spending is not at all like private spending. The normal rules that you and I have, the gestalt concept of spending we operate under, do(es) not apply.



One of those rules is that you never, ever, under any circumstances, return money. You spend it. If you can't find a use, you make one.



Oh, and p.s., that spending that you undertook to make sure you used up the grant? Now you have to find more money to maintain it.



Concerned about NE and the Perkins Canal?





Are you worried about Nebraska and their threats about taking CO water?



There is a meeting coming up very soon in Julesburg, CO. Go there for an update and a chance to tell your Colorado State Rep Johnson (in person) your thoughts. If you plan to go, sign up quickly, the meeting is only a day or so away.



The announcement I got was via email and is the image heading this post. If you are not able to open the QR code link (or unable to make the meeting), you can contact her via her website below.





