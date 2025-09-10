CDOT warned you, now they're going to start taking your money.

Per the CPR article linked first below, CDOT (granted the authority by a 2023 bill which you'll find a link for embedded in the article) is going to start issuing citations instead of warnings for their automated speeding cams. This is for a section of HWY 119 between Longmont and Boulder.

As part of reading the article, I went back on some of the links to CDOT's websites, and found the one where CDOT lists the areas where they are using their automated cameras. That site is linked second below.

If you're on the highways often and want to avoid getting a ticket, keep that one handy.

In looking over the CDOT sites on this speeding enforcement, what you see in screenshot 1 caught my eye.

Maybe it's just me being old fashioned, but golly it sure seems like it violates the Constitution, norms around the way we enforce law, and common sense to make an innocent party responsible for the violations of others.

It's also a violation of same to make that innocent party responsible for enforcing state law.

This state law, and the way that CDOT enforces it, flip that on its head. If someone is driving your car and speeds, you as the owner are penalized. If you don't like it, why you can just get the money from the person that broke the law.

I assume (since CDOT nor the law make any explicit statement either way) that you're going to get to incur the expenses and loss of your time to do the state's work for them.

Where else but in Democrat-controlled Colorado would a backward system like this make sense? Imagine that you were the owner of a car and your friend was taking his turn driving. He got pulled over for speeding and the cop hands the ticket to you as the car's owner.

When questioned, she says over his shoulder on the way back to her cruiser that if you don't like it you can always just collect from your friend.

Since when does law enforcement work this way? Since Democrats took control of the state apparently. Screenshot 2 shows you the sponsors of this bill in case you were curious and wanted to say a thank you. A word of thanks to CDOT would probably also be in order.

https://www.cpr.org/2025/08/31/cdot-cameras-monitor-speeding-highway-119/

https://www.codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement/violations

"Taxpayers are covering rents of up to $3,879 per month in Colorado"





That quote above comes from the Center Square story linked at bottom. A longer quote from further down (copied with links intact) puts a little more meat on the bone:



"In Colorado, the HCV program covers rents up to $3,879 per month for four-bedroom homes in the Colorado Springs ZIP codes of 80118, 80914, 80924, and 80927. Of the 43 available four or more bedroom homes listed for rent in these ZIP codes, all but three were below the $3,879 limit. In 80924, which includes Wolf Ranch, there are 28 homes with four or more bedrooms for rent, ranging from $2,099 per month to $4,250 per month, all but three of which are below the $3,879 per month limit. The median rent is $3,250 per month. One $3,250 example is a five bedroom, four bathroom, 3,790 square foot home including a home theater, bar, a large fenced-in yard, and three-car garage."

It's reasonable that in a state like Colorado, where housing costs are high, that you would have to have more of a monthly check than in other, more affordable states. As such, some of the houses that come within the amount offered for Section 8 vouchers are startling, but they don't stick out to me as much as other numbers in the article.

Quoting again with link intact:

"HCV [Housing Choice Voucher, the official name of the program] recipients remain in the program for an average of 15.1 years – that’s up from an average of 12.4 years in 2000, according to a 2024 federal report."

That is worrisome. The price is one thing, the fact that people are staying on the dole for 15 years on average is another! There is no way that one could reasonably call this temporary assistance.** This is making people wards of the state, wards that you and I (who worry about meeting our own bills let alone supporting others) get to support.

The appetite for more (and more and yet more) of your resources by the Takings Coalition (the groups and politicians who feel that they can't ever get enough of your money) is insatiable.

Stand up and speak up.

Remind those in the Takings Coalition that every dollar they want to put to one of their sad stories is one less dollar for your children, your family.

Government money is only raised by taking from you and your family. Your family matters just as much as any other.

**The article highlights some other cases where it's GENERATIONAL assistance!

https://www.thecentersquare.com/colorado/article_d4f06c07-7306-4ee3-b100-e4064fb2b78b.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawMlip1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFhajJWMHBGWFFYbVVHMUZ3AR4Zl1dP0sO5OfY2N03AjGDa0VgI7tF0_0Ubp0T6rND-HbuMh6wMTyXwPQDhuw_aem_Qcc6eAQFEE28AbEPKx8OEQ

Last minute bonus addition: Which teachers? Which farmers? What’d they say?

I had a friend tell me that the job of the media is to make it look like the 10% they talk to are representative of everyone. That quip shines through in the Colorado Sun article linked below.

Quoting the headline: “Teachers, farmers, advocates urge voters to approve new tax for school meals and food stamps in November”.

Advocates sure enough do get their say in the article. They are sure urging a yes vote.

The weird thing, however is how the word “teacher” only appears in the headline itself. The word “farmer” only appears in the article either as part of an advocate’s quote or as part of the description of Colorado’s “free” lunch program.

There is no teacher quoted as doing any urging. There is no farmer either. Surely you’d expect one given the headline, no?

That’s part of what made me think of my friend’s quip above. This article is clearly written to be an example of just such opinion-setting and influence.

Part of being a skeptical media consumer is to continually ask yourself the question (when you see something like “experts say” “farmers urge”, etc.) which experts and what did they say? Which farmers, what did they say?

Because if it’s not in there directly quoting, it’s the reporter and/or news outlet editorializing.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/09/09/ballot-initiative-campaign-school-meals-snap/