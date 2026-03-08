Cause if there’s one thing transit needs, it’s more subsidies (and homeless people)!

A recent newsletter had a couple sections on transit. After that published, I had a reader mention HB26-1269, linked below.

It is yet more subsidies for transit, this time mostly for homeless people. Screenshot 1 is from the bill summary and lays out the major points of the bill.

A few of those terms were vague enough, that I thought expanding them out (from the same summary) would be handy. That is screenshot 2 attached.

I don’t know if this is such a good idea, on a number of fronts, but particularly in a fiscal sense. In a previous newsletter, I showed how public transit does not in any way sustain itself via fares. In fact, RTD is losing money over time because of freebies the state legislature has seen fit to give. More freebies and more lost money mean more coming out of your pocket, whether you ride the bus or not.

And we’re not talking about a free pass here and there. No, in screenshot 2 you can read how those who are homeless or living in public housing get free 6 month passes. Reading through the bill you note that low income people get a discount of 50% on the fares or a certain number of free rides per month.

It gets better though. There doesn’t appear (by the reading of this non-lawyer) to be any limit on how many free rides you get either in time or rides. Nor is qualification rigorous: all you need do to start getting your freebies is to fill out an affidavit saying you don’t make enough money or to have a partner organization say you’re homeless or living in public housing.

At some point, at long last, don’t the freebies in this state have to stop? I’m all for compassion, but compassion without expectations is a bad idea. It’s a great way to engender dependency. It’s a great way to create a budget item that takes and takes and takes with no end in sight.

I wonder if the politicians running this state would so blithely spend on things like this if it were their money and not yours.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1269

SB26-135: more thoughtless money for the insatiable education machine

CPR’s delightful little propaganda piece was my first introduction to SB26-135, so I linked to it first below if you want to see what all the supporters say about it. Saying CPR’s coverage is biased is as novel and noteworthy as telling you the sky is blue, so I wont waste any more time on the article. Let’s focus on the bill itself. There’s a lot going on. I link to the bill itself second.

The early part of the bill offers an example of the year 1 study becomes year 2 legislation dynamic I have written about before (and will again). It also offers an example of how research can be cherry-picked by legislators to justify their policy wishes.

Screenshot 1 attached shows this in detail for this particular bill.

The studies mentioned are available, if you want to do some digging, in the Colorado Department of Education page third below. For our purposes, the executive summaries ought to suffice.

Screenshots 2a - 2c offer the recommendations from the Equity and Adequacy of Colorado School Funding - A Cost-Modeling Approach study.

Screenshot 3, the recommendations from the Colorado Input-Based Financial Adequacy Study Report.

Revisit their recommendations in light of how the legislators characterize them. In particular, revisit sections (k) and (l) from the first screenshot.

To be sure, both studies seem to conclude that Colorado schools are underfunded and that teachers are underpaid. They define these terms differently, but both list that in their findings. Neither, by my reading give the rationale for this as the sponsors have it in section (l).

Missing entirely from the legislative declaration (the first screenshot) is something that both studies seem to indicate: Colorado’s funding formula, the way we dole out money to schools and students, is not working and not fair.**

One might reasonably expect that this dynamic, that some schools have and some do not would be specifically addressed in a bill that attempts to drive better outcomes from school funding, but one would be (mostly) disappointed here.

SB26-135 does offer more money to schools. It also somewhat restricts how that money is spent. Quoting the summary: “A district may only use its positive factor funding for increasing teacher pay, improving teacher retention, lowering class sizes, and increasing access to career and technical courses.”

These are good things, but not really matching what the studies concluded. This is, in other words, a slightly better “let’s firehose money at education and hope it helps” approach. Still a firehose, perhaps a bit more precise.

There is no tailoring of funding to help the lower performing schools specifically.

There is no money spent specifically on those students that would struggle: English language learners and special ed students.

There is no money spent on putting good teachers in bad schools.

Go look again at screenshot 2c and note their discussion about wages vs. cost of living and amenities.

Lastly, through some fun financial maneuvering, this bill refers a question to voters to let them keep excess revenues over the TABOR cap (as long as they’re put to the purposes above).

With a notable exception. Quoting again from the bill summary:

“Lastly, the bill makes conforming amendments to ensure that voter approval of the bill does not impact the expanded earned income tax credit, the family affordability tax credit, or the affordable housing financing fund.”

That is, they can keep excess revenues, but those excess revenues can’t conflict with existing revenue changes that shunt money to tax credits for the groups above.

Think of the children, support our schools, but don’t get rid of any existing government gimmes to do it!

Counter to what the teachers union boss and Senator Bridges claim in the CPR advert for the measure linked first below, it’s not a problem with TABOR that has driven the low school funding.

It is a fiscal responsibility problem. It’s a responsibility problem.

Our state’s been great at expanding Medicaid and overpaying for it. Our state’s done wonderful things with offering prisoners free phone calls. We’ve funded therapy with horsies with government money. We’ve offered able-bodied young people government insurance. We’ve subsidized housing. We’ve given tax credits and refunds to folks who don’t really pay tax at all. We’ve given tax breaks and subsidies so wealthy Front Range drivers can have EV’s and heat pumps.

All the while the things you might traditionally think of the government doing with tax money--building/maintaining roads, building and operating functioning schools--has fallen by the wayside.

We do indeed need to fix our broken school system.

I don’t agree with every single recommendation in the two studies the bill’s sponsors reference as the justification for their policy, but many of them are sound in my view.

The problem is that, while this bill addresses some minor points of the study, it is still mostly thoughtlessly throwing money at the education machine.

How many times need we tread this ground before we realize we’re not on the right path? How many times do legislators try to fix education by taking more and more and more to appease their union paymasters?

We need to reprioritize our spending in this state, and we need to be more targeted in how we spend what we have.

This bill doesn’t do either of those things.

**See “Related” below.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/03/05/cea-lawmakers-education-funding-bill-tabor/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-135

https://ed.cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/senate-bill-23-287-school-finance-adequacy-studies

Related:





There's a lot more in the video linked below about Colorado schools, but I want to highlight one particular topic Mr. Izard goes into: how Colorado's school districts are laid out.



Originally done to be exclusionary, to keep out various groups of different races and/or classes, our state's school districts have effectively seen to it that our districts are separated into haves and have-nots.



This is particularly relevant to the studies the legislators cite in the studies above because it is a recommendation in both that this be remedied (in one way or another).



