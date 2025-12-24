Can you smell the BS Gibbs is shoveling?





There's legal and there's moral. Lots of things don't pass the smell test, but they might technically be legal.



I've written before about the spider web of connections in the governor's office with animal rights groups and rewilding advocates, between the governor's office and groups like the Southern Plains Land Trust.



In describing those relationships, I said that I didn't think anything illegal went on, but that it was swampy. Money and influence swampy.



Department of Natural Resources (DNR) head Dan Gibbs, a Polis appointee, is embroiled in something else that dances right on that line of legal and immoral.



The article linked at bottom has more context and detail, but in brief, a complaint against Gibbs was filed all the way back in 2021 with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission (see the second link if you want to read up on them).



At issue is the fact that while Dan Gibbs was running DNR, his wife Johanna Gibbs was working for Keystone Policy Center, a group which eventually got the contract from DNR to do public outreach for wolf reintroduction. This is something that Gibbs, despite being directly asked, did not divulge while filling out conflict of interest forms.



There are two things going on here. First is a question of rank corruption. For example, did Gibbs steer the business of DNR toward Keystone so that they'd get the business and Gibbs or his spouse would in some way benefit (a raise, a kickback, etc.)?



Again, I'll leave it to you to read the article, but from what I can see here, put alongside what I know of big government agencies and big corporate employers, I don't think that happened. The investigation and the hearing (if there ever will be one--more soon) will be able to ferret that out. I don't think anyone will hide it; there's no call for conspiracy theories there.



That leaves the other half of the issue. Gibbs was asked specifically about conflicts of interest. He didn't answer truthfully. A quote from the article fleshes this out:



"In June 2020, and one year later, after the wolf contract had been issued to Keystone, Gibbs answered no to a question asking, 'Are you, or is a member of your immediate family, an officer, director, trustee, partner, (general or limited), employee or regularly retained consultant of any company, firm, organization, or municipality which might reasonably be expected to have business dealings with the Governor’s Office or your department/agency in the coming year?'”



Gibbs response carries the distinct odor of waste coming out of the back end of a bull. Quoting again:





"Gibbs said that when he answered no to the conflict-of-interest question in June 2020, 'he answered the way he did because he thought the question was about hiring his wife "to do natural resources stuff,"' according to the report. He said he interpreted the question as 'Am I hiring my wife to work for me at DNR for contracts and stuff?', and answered no because she had nothing to do with DNR or the wolf contract and her salary wasn’t dependent on that contract. According to the report, 'Respondent (Gibbs) stated that, looking back, he could have answered the question differently: he could have answered "yes" to be on the safe side. Respondent indicated he would answer differently today.'"



Go reread the question Gibbs was to have answered. Now reread the nonsense answer he gives.



You also read later in the article about how Gibbs forwarded an email to his wife, an email with news about DNR giving Keystone the wolf contract.



Gibb's glib answer that time? Quoting a third time:



"On April 22, 2021, Gibbs forwarded to his wife by email a press release announcing Keystone was awarded the wolf-related contract. Asked about this, he told Ioannides he forwards emails to his wife all the time, showing her what he was working on because they live in two different cities, and while she didn’t work on wolf issues, he sent her the press release because it was about the entity she worked for."



Rank corruption? No. I don't see anything that supports that. It's swampy as my armpit after doing some landscaping work outside in summer while wearing a trash bag, but I'm not saying any kind of direct illegality took place there.



Hiding something he knew to be true? Then trying to paper over it with the nonsense he's peddling above? Yes. The other alternative, swallowing Gibb's story whole, would leave one wondering just how ignorant a human being could be and still find an Executive Director position in the Polis administration.



If you've been noting the timeline, you'll note that this goes all the way back to 2021 and here it is about to trip over into 2026. Per the article, an investigative report just landed in front of the commission in November 2025. No hearing for Gibb's has been scheduled yet. 2021 to 2026 and no hearing yet. Slow walking? I have to wonder.



There are a couple last details to wrap up with.



The first is cost. The article implies that Gibb's defense is coming out of the AG's office. That means it's taxpayer funded. I wrote to DNR and asked if this was accurate and, if so, how much you and I have paid for Gibb's defense so far. As of this writing, I've not heard but I'll update when I do.



The second is a tie in with another Polis staffer. The third link below is to another story dating back to COVID where another Polis staffer had an ethics complaint sworn out against him and was unanimously found to have violated state law by the Ethics Commission.



Interestingly, you see the same weak-tea defense from Polis' spokesperson in this case as you find for Gibbs in his case. I won't quote either, but the upshot is that "it's not too harmful because I never actually benefited from it".



I'll leave you to digest that and also to consider the multiple complaints.



I've said it before and I'll say it again. Representative Jared Polis brought DC swampiness back from the nation's capitol when he took the governor's chair.



https://archive.md/ypmBI#selection-3673.136-3673.174



https://iec.colorado.gov/

https://gazette.com/2024/12/10/ethics-commission-rick-palacio-violated-state-law-by-contracting-with-gov-jared-polis-office/

A leopard doesn’t change its spots, Polis’ judicial board stuffing shows he doesn’t either.

I thought a follow up on an older Sun article (see the first link below) would be in order.

Let’s go back before going forward. The 2023 Sun article details how Polis has stuffed judicial appointing boards with Democrats and Unaffiliateds that (in a startling coincidence) donate to Democrats.

I wanted to share an update on the Sun’s numbers from 2023, now that we’ve had about 2 1/2 years more of Polis under our belts. I also wanted to look beyond simply the State Supreme Court nominating commission that the Sun examined.

The second link below is to the state’s website for Judicial Nominating Commissions. It gives an overview, rules, and a roster of each judicial nominating commissions by state judicial district. You’ll also find that info for the appellate courts, and some lesser info for the court of appeals and the Colorado Supreme Court.

These are the people that Polis appoints who, in turn, nominate the potential judge candidates that Polis picks among to be judges in this state.

I’ll skip a lot of detail which you can find in the second link (and in the one I’m about to reference), but in 1966, our state constitution was amended (see the third link below) to replace what were partisan judicial elections with a system thought would be more fair. Judicial candidates (often 3) would be selected by nominating committees, and then said candidates would be picked by the governor without further vetting. That is, unlike at the Federal level where a judicial candidate is nominated by the President and then confirmed by the Senate, Colorado judges are picked by a panel and then directly appointed by the governor.

A couple non-contiguous quotes from our Colorado Constitution give us the relevant info we’ll need for this post:

“Each judicial district nominating commission shall consist of a justice of the supreme court designated by the chief justice, to serve at the will of the chief justice who shall act as chairman ex officio, and shall have no vote, and seven citizens residing in that judicial district, no more than four of whom shall be members of the same political party and there shall be at least one voting member from each county in the district.”

and

“Members of each judicial nominating commission selected by reason of their being citizens admitted to practice law in the courts of this state shall be appointed by majority action of the governor, the attorney general and the chief justice. All other members shall be appointed by the governor. No voting member of a judicial nominating commission shall hold any elective and salaried United States or state public office or any elective political party office and he shall not be eligible for reappointment to succeed himself on a commission. No voting member of the supreme court nominating commission shall be eligible for appointment as a justice of the supreme court or any intermediate appellate court so long as he is a member of that commission and for a period of three years thereafter; and no voting member of a judicial district nominating commission shall be eligible for appointment to judicial office in that district while a member of that commission and for a period of one year thereafter.”

Clearly great care is taken here to try and keep politics out of the commissions and the process.

Unfortunately, as has been the case with most appointed commissions (and I say that without regard to party because Republicans are just as apt to do it as Democrats), they didn’t stay that way.

In my sweep of Colorado’s current nominating commissions, I found a great example of Obama’s saying about elections having consequences. Yes indeed they do. Years of Democrat rule, and a trend seemingly accelerated under Jared Polis’ rule, have taken what was meant to be a process guarding AGAINST partisan politics in the court, and have turned it into what we see (at least at the appellate level and above in Colorado) now: a judiciary that is as partisan and left-leaning as the other two branches of our state government. Following their playbook in other parts of state government, Colorado Democrats and Jared Polis have not only changed the surface features of the judiciary, they have changed the foundations.

As always, the numbers say it more eloquently than I could. The fourth link below is to a public, shareable spreadsheet where I went district by district through the judicial nominating commissions, counting the number of Democrat, Unaffiliated, and Republican members. I noted two other things. I noted whether there was a vacancy, and I noted the number of members (by affiliation) who have been appointed since 2023.

Screenshot 1 attached is the result of the counting as a stacked bar graph. Judicial district is the horizontal axis, the blue bars are the percentage (by district) of Democrat members, the green bars are the percentage of unaffiliated members, and the red bars are the percentage of Republican members.

Couple quick notes: Any stacked bar not making it to 1.000 means there is a vacancy, and note that there are multiple commissions with no red at all.

I might have missed one or two, but I don’t recall a single commission member across any of the districts or the appellate commission that has held their seat prior to 2019. That means that we can be confident in saying that the appointees you see in the graph are all Polis appointees.

The pattern here is clear. Polis has a definite bias to his own party in appointments and a definite bias against Republicans (with less of one for Unaffiliateds). Despite the fact that Republicans are about 23% of voters, few if any districts hit the 23% mark. Despite the fact that Democrats make up 25% of voters, the vast bulk of the districts greatly exceed 25% Democrat. And, despite the fact that unaffiliated voters make up about 50% of registered voters, few districts hit 50% of Unaffiliateds.

Returning to the numbers, I totaled the number of appointees since 2023 that Polis has appointed. You see a similar pattern to above. Since 2023, Polis has appointed 80 people. 30 of them (37.5%) are Democrats. 34 (42.5%) are Unaffiliated. 16 (20%) are Republican. A leopard doesn’t change his spots and neither does Jared Polis.

Go back and visit the provisions from our state constitution outlining who is to be on these commissions. Then go look in the spreadsheet. Polis does what he has always done: honored the letter of the law to avoid a lawsuit, while completely sidestepping the intent.

And he does this while bloviating about how he didn't just do exactly what you saw him do. Taking his spokesperson's statement from the Sun article:



“'The governor takes the responsibility of appointing boards and commissions seriously and is not interested in playing politics,' said Conor Cahill, a spokesman for Polis. 'These appointments represent distinguished public servants and thoughtful Coloradans, some of whom happen to be Republicans, some Democrats and some unaffiliated. Many of them have served our state for decades, and he trusts them to continue to serve the people of Colorado as they have throughout their careers and select excellent judicial candidates who will help make Colorado safer.'”



I'm sorry. "Many" Republicans? "Some" Democrats.



Polis' choices are bad enough. The insult of telling us that the reality we can witness is not actual reality is simply insulting.



Asking future gubernatorial candidates (Bennett and Weiser, I'm looking in your direction) what they think about the partisan nature of our state courts and what they would do re. judicial nominating committees would be a great idea. If you get the chance, do it. If I get the chance I will.



https://coloradosun.com/2023/08/29/colorado-judicial-nominating-commission-jared-polis/



https://www.coloradojudicial.gov/supreme-court/judicial-nominating-commissions



https://codes.findlaw.com/co/colorado-constitution-of-1876/co-const-art-vi-sect-24/#:~:text=Judicial%20nominating%20commissions,the%20date%20of%20his%20appointment.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_zjaHlMiyqFr7DmByevROUOblGoBQu3a/view?usp=sharing

Related:

With one of the Colorado Supreme Court Justices stepping down, Polis’ and Weiser’s lefty nominating commission will forward 3 liberal names for Polis to appoint.

You know, the kind of judge who would blithely make comments such as the below.

“’I remain deeply committed to the work that is central to Colorado’s Judicial Branch — preserving the rule of law and serving the public,’ [Colorado Supreme Court Justice Melissa] Hart wrote. ‘As you know, I am especially concerned about access to civil justice for low and middle-income Coloradans and making the family law system work for unrepresented litigants. … I joined the bench because I felt called to address these issues, and I plan to continue this work after retirement.’”

More on the justice stepping down below.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/12/19/justice-melissa-hart-to-step-down-from-colorado-supreme-court/

I have a thought as to how people first figured out grafting ....

This will be the last post til the first of the year (barring some urgent info, I’m taking some time off to enjoy the holidays), so I wanted to go out with something fun and not related to politics.

I was working with my dad at his shop recently, and, as I frequently do when I’m down there, I happened to look over at the unusual branch on one of the trees. This is a branch I’ve noticed before, and one I’ve posted about before.

I’m not sure how this happened, but for some reason the tree shot a branch down, said branch then did a quick 180 and started growing vertically up. It continues just growing along. I don’t see any signs of it having trouble or some crack that threatens to open.

It’s just a U-bend branch living its best life.

The image heading this post (picture 1) is a wide angle shot of it so you can see it and the tree it sprouted from. I highlighted it in red.

I zoomed in with picture 2 so you could see what I just now noticed.

As it has grown, the branch has started to get so wide that it will soon be enveloping itself. I bet that in another couple, three years, you wouldn’t have known this started out as a U shape because the whole thing will be one big knot of wood with a vertical leader coming out.

I’ll go further. I bet it was things like this that got people started grafting trees--some clever ancient looking at a tree absorbing itself, or two crossing branches eventually becoming one solid X, and thinking “you know, I wonder if ...”

As for me, I’ve got some scionwood orders in for next Spring and I’m eager to get grafting. I’ve had a lot (A LOT) of failures, but enough successes so far to keep me wanting to try again.

I’m thinking in particular of last year where I had two cherry plum grafts take quickly on my sour cherry. No sooner did I celebrate that than I broke both off. The first I broke off when I fat-fingered the graft trying to get a picture to share. The second broke off (sparrow using it for a perch?) after I took the wrappings loose figuring it was fully healed.

The lesson learned? Next Spring’s grafts stay wrapped until my daughter graduates from college. I don’t think I’ll have a problem getting the grafts to go, they had no problem with that last year. Soon enough I’ll have my sour cherry tree with some cherry plum branches humming along.

How about you? Got any success stories? Heartbreak stories?

That’s it for today.

Thank you for reading, thank you for speaking up and paying attention. This past year has come with its challenges and successes, and I am guessing we’ll have more of both next year.

Don’t look at how far you have to go, look at where you’re going with your next step or in the next hour, or the next day. Before you know it, you’ll look far ahead and be surprised as how much you’ve gotten done.

I’ll be back at it after the first of the year. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!