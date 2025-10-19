“...build[ing] a national network of scholars committed to community-engaged research”

I got the flyer (linked as a webpage below) from the University of Colorado’s Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative in my inbox recently. It invites scholars to apply to their Firearm Injury Prevention Research in Nursing Scholars Program (you’ll find a link to that program in the link below if you’d like).

A couple of non-contiguous quotes flesh out the program a little:

“This 12-week hybrid training initiative is designed to equip early-career scientists in nursing and allied fields with cutting-edge research skills in firearm injury prevention, to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and to build a national network of scholars committed to community-engaged research. All scholars will also be matched with a mentor with experience and expertise in the field based on their individual research interests.”

And

“We encourage applicants from nursing, public health, medicine, and related fields to apply—even if new to the field of firearm injury prevention research.”

I’ve followed what the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative has done pretty closely since they are the ones who contract with CDPHE’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention for a great many things. This program is entirely new (at least to my eyes), and, I thought, noteworthy because I wonder how much of this is training and how much is indoctrination.

Long time readers of this site will know that I look askance at a great deal of firearm injury prevention research. Not all, but a good deal of it. One more than one occasion I’ve noted firearm injury researchers stepping well outside the limitations of what their tools can teach us. On more than one occasion I’ve seen their research used erroneously to justify (or persuade others to accept) public policy, again without regard to whether that is called for by the actual research itself.

In my mind, the field itself has a whole lot of sorting to do with regard to what it is, along with the proper scope of its research and conclusions, and I believe this needs to happen PRIOR to training more people in the field. Doing otherwise risks merely adding more voices who can come up with more shoddy, essentially-inapplicable research to drive more gun control policy.

It risks settling the question by exhaustion rather than deliberation--a mountain of material to overwhelm skepticism and legitimate concerns about the research.

A mountain of material generated by a national network of scholars all pulling in the same direction.

https://view.com.cuanschutz.edu/?qs=fd2b670f59ed61ad4e093bcbd66f4fe0cec118c5ce620d15bb372b6ebf669b0e2a4f4d385ab7d82c3bb413a5291cf7dad15319e34be4732cfa0dcdcf0b41437f78885e0682e29f588437364f9eca2ba9

Following up on the claims Weiser makes on ERPO’s





In an earlier newsletter, I covered AG Weiser’s Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO, aka red flag petitions) training curriculum for educators. That newsletter is linked first below if you want or need the context.



There were some claims made in that training curriculum, see the image heading this post, that I thought were worth following up on. I have written in the past about shoddy research being used to bolster policy, and this felt like a good example.



Having some familiarity with guns and public health already, I had a feeling that I knew which studies were being used, but I wanted to be sure. I reached out to the AG’s office to see and, after they treated it as a CORA request, received what you see in screenshot 1.



The three studies mentioned are linked below in the same order in which they appear in the screenshot. Quick note: the actual link provided by the AG’s office in the screenshot is not to the study mentioned in the text above it. My link (the fourth below) is to the correct study mentioned.



Before looking at the studies themselves, I want to call something to your attention. The last bullet point in the picture from the AG’s curriculum says, “ERPOs can prevent acts of violence before they escalate”. I don’t doubt that it is a possibility, but note how this “can” here is closer to a “do” as phrased. This claim is unsupported by any evidence (more coming), and apparently tossed in by the AG’s office without any support since the three studies they sent me are all about suicide and not violence.



The studies they used as references are the same kinds of kinda-but-not-really “science” (one of the studies, in fact, calls its method “quasi-experimental”) anyone looking at gun policy research is sadly familiar with at this point.



They range in sophistication from the laughably quick-and-dirty to a more statistically complex analysis, but none of the three provide any evidence of reliable, causal links between ERPO policy and suicide, let alone violence.



What they do is make inferences based on made to order control groups and hide their lack of relevance behind statistical language/jargon.



Of course, none of this is in any way referenced in Weiser’s curriculum, there you will only find emphatic statements about the efficacy of ERPOs.



I do not swear by RAND’s meta-analyses of gun studies, but they at least provide a more thoroughgoing, transparent, and complete look at the state of extant gun control policy research than Weiser does. I link to their page on ERPOs fifth below, providing their summary of study results as screenshot 2.





If you are curious to know what their definitions of “limited evidence” and/or “inconclusive” are, I attached them (from the sixth link below) as screenshot 3.



ERPO’s do have the potential to prevent some suicides and some violence. But for every positive, you need to ask yourself what the cost is. Expanding those who can swear out ERPOs increases the risk that someone will get one who didn’t need one, a risk increased by blithely saying with certainty that they prevent some sort of bad outcome. Tossing out an accusation, and upending a family without need is not without consequence.



This is all to say nothing of the fact that overstatement of evidence harms our ability to have productive disagreements about policy. AG Weiser should have taken more care.







https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/hb25-1250s-required-materials-for?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ps.201700250



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39164044/



https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/lcp/vol80/iss2/8/



https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/analysis/extreme-risk-protection-orders.html



https://www.rand.org/research/gun-policy/methodology.html#quality-assessment-

Related





Want to hear it straight from the horse’s ... mouth?



Weiser sat down for a brief and friendly interview with KUNC re. his new training curriculum.



Listen below.



https://www.kunc.org/podcast/inthenoco/2025-10-07/how-a-new-program-hopes-to-enable-teachers-to-use-colorados-red-flag-law-if-a-student-shows-troubling-behavior