Be like the concord grape, don't give up.





The picture attached at the head of this post comes with a story. At the start of this year's growing season, the concord grape I'd planted back in 2024 didn't break its dormancy.



I checked it and the plant still felt alive. Due to past experience with a fig I knew that sometimes plants can be really slow breaking dormancy (particularly if they had a rough winter and/or if they accidentally did so too early in a warm spring), so I wasn't too worried. I just dug it up.



I didn't throw it away though. I potted it up and then put a new concord in its place. If it lived, I'd now have two, and if not, I didn't lose a year waiting. By about mid June, it was still dormant. This is the latest I've seen plants that lived take, but at the time I was putting shadecloth on my honeyberries, so I used it as a weight.



There it sat, holding the cloth down all summer. I didn't bother watering or checking it anymore; frankly, I just figured it was dead and would compost it when the shadecloth came down.



Recently, I took the shadecloth down, and noticed a tiny little sprout. Not sure when that happened. I was tempted to think it was an errant weed or something, but as it grew I figured the leaf was looking awfully grape-y. Somewhere down in the roots, some tiny, still-living bit of plant mustered the wherewithal to send up a sprout.



My rule is that volunteers get a chance, and so will this one. I will probably bring it indoors over winter so it can get a leg up. Maybe put it in the cold frame.



At about the same time that I noticed this wasn't a weed but rather a grape, I got an email newsletter from Independence Institute. I took a screenshot of the relevant bit and attached it.



Grape and email newsletter are related, in theme if not in facts. Republicans and conservatives have struggled in Colorado, and have done so for a while now. There are many reasons for this, but the reasons aren't important here.



What is important is that we start to rebuild, that we send up our own little sprouts.



One way that you can start that process yourself or that you can help foster someone else's efforts is to learn how to better speak up and engage with others. Another is to learn how to get involved at the micro level in your community.



If you haven't yet, go look in the Citizen Involvement page (linked below) and see what's on offer. I don't want to volunteer anyone, but if you and a group of people would find a training helpful, reach out to Ms. Chandler at the email on that page and see if she's willing to do a special training for your group (as she is shown doing in the newsletter).



Don't simply sit there waiting for something to change. Positive, definite action is the only thing that will start to turn this state around.



https://i2i.org/local-gov/?mc_cid=0e4289a58a&mc_eid=39f1fbfd78

The Colorado State Supreme Court breaks tradition and rules in favor of TABOR.





That topline above is not an exaggeration. Quoting from the Sum and Substance article linked first below, "The decision is believed to be the high court’s first in which it found expansion of an existing tax to be a violation of the 1992 constitutional amendment [the TABOR amendment]."



The decision relates to expansions of a tax in Lakewood originally for telephone service but then expanded (illegally per the ruling) to other forms of telecommunication without voter approval.



Quoting again:



"Lakewood first established a tax in 1969 on utility companies that maintain a telephone exchange and lines within its borders and that supply local exchange telephone service to the residents of the city. City Council members expanded the tax in 1996 to include all providers, including non-utilities, that offered cell service to any business or entity as its primary local telecommunications service. And then in 2015, the council expanded it again to include providers that supply cellular service to anyone, even if it’s not the recipient’s primary telecommunications service."



There is a lot more context and detail in the article which I will leave you to read. The part that makes this noteworthy (besides the gob-smacking fact that the Colorado State Supreme Court made an astonishingly rare ruling in favor of TABOR) is what this ruling might potentially say about the multiple tax add-backs the Democrats voted in during the 2025 regular and special sessions.



Those de facto tax increases bear a lot of resemblance to what Lakewood did, and have likely already been added to an earlier lawsuit over the overtime tax add back. The hope is obviously that this new ruling adds some teeth to the suit.



I'm not so sure, but we'll see. Ruling the right way once after a string of wrong decisions does not a trend make. A broken clock might be right, but it's only twice a day.



If you wanted some more context on the add back stuff and Supreme Court (along with a look at just exactly what "de minimus" means for tax increases for our state's highest court), I put an earlier newsletter where I delved into this second below.



https://tsscolorado.com/colorado-supreme-court-decision-could-impact-2026-legislative-debates-on-tax-exemption-rollbacks/



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/the-suns-gigafact-check-tries-fails?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Speak up about judicial discipline rules





While on the topic of judges and the judicial branch, there will be another public hearing by the Judicial Discipline Rulemaking Committee.



This is your chance to weigh in (by either emailing or going to the meeting to deliver your comment during) on a couple of proposed rules.



If you're interested, you'll find information on how to either email or join the meeting in the link below.



https://ccjd.colorado.gov/sites/ccjd/files/documents/Notice%20of%20Public%20Comment%20Hearing%2035%20and%2036-UA.pdf