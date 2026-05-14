Be grateful HB26-1327 was killed

Per the Sum and Substance article linked first below, HB26-1327 (linked second) made it out of the House but died in committee in the Senate. Quoting:

“Senate Finance Committee members voted down HB 1327 by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, with four Democrats joining the committee’s three Republicans in opposing it. Sen. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, said she was for the idea before groups like CCLP convinced her of its faults, and Sen. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County, joined with several Republicans in arguing that it would violate TABOR.”

However it needed to be, I’m glad it didn’t pass. A look at the bill helps explain why in part. The bill would have been yet another enterprise run by yet another unelected board. Screenshot 1, from the bill’s fiscal note, spells put the purpose and who would have had to pay fees to this enterprise.

Screenshot 2, from the same fiscal note, shows where the money would have gone.**

The other part of the reason I’m grateful for its demise is how it would have messed around with what enterprises are.

I’ll set it up with a quote from the article:

“Trey Rogers, the legal counsel for former Gov. Bill Ritter now representing the Colorado Retail Council, argued the structure of the enterprise violated the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Enterprises must provide services to payors in exchange for fees, and the boost in funding for Medicaid wouldn’t benefit payors directly, nor was it a required voluntary transaction, as companies who did not pay the fees could have been fined, he said.”

As I noted in a recent newsletter, see the third link below if you need or want to revisit it, as time goes on it seems our state legislature has grown more and more creative with Enterprises. We’ve gone from the speculative benefits about air quality to justify fees on rental cars to a (now-failed) bill on childcare financing, to this bill.

While part of me would like the Democrats running this state to trample down the fence and start running free with enterprises, another part of me recognizes the risks.

The boundaries circumscribing an enterprise, what is deemed okay with regard to TABOR and what isn’t, are something defined by judicial rulings. Given our Colorado Supreme Court’s fraught history with TABOR, I’m afraid of giving them yet another opportunity to expand what the government can do; if someone sues based on the contention that they don’t benefit from an enterprise despite paying, if they sue saying that they shouldn’t have to pay a fine if they choose not to participate, there’s always a chance our justices say it’s fine. Enterprises can expand to encompass that behavior.

As things sit now, the legislature has held back and not pulled the trigger.

Will they in the future? I can’t help but think that they might. I’ll end with one last quote:

“Mullica acknowledged just before the vote [at the Senate committee] that one of his biggest aims was to get a conversation going about new ways to fund Medicaid and to make sure that Colorado taxpayers aren’t subsidizing the ‘largest and most profitable employers.’ And the amount of support that HB 1327 gathered this session indicates that conversation likely isn’t done.”

Reading this and putting it next to the decidedly non-TABOR related objections by some of the Democrats who helped kill this bill tells me that my concerns about expanding what an enterprise can do has little to do with why it failed.

**Easily-overlooked but important note: See the last sentence in screenshot 2. This is a common occurrence with enterprises. They take a minute to become revenue neutral. As I have noted with transportation enterprises, they’re taking your money and adding layers to the bureaucratic onion for sometimes a year or two before actually DOING anything.

https://tsscolorado.com/legislators-kill-effort-to-force-employers-to-help-fund-medicaid-benefits/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb26-1327

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/only-co-could-claim-that-tacking?utm_source=publication-search

Hey a guy can dream about actual regulatory relief can’t he?





Colorado legislators, in a nod to the state's growing regulatory burden, recently sent a bill to Governor Polis intended to reduce that burden. That bill, SB26-137, is linked first below.



Far be it from me to criticize any effort to help reduce the outsized bureaucratic structure in Colorado, but I question whether this bill will do anything of note; all the bill requires is that different state agencies look at their rules. There are no definite targets for removal. There are no definite goals.



As I wrote about this bill before, I'll take it. This bill is better than nothing, but it ain't the kind of sweeping reform our state will actually need.



I came across a press release by the USDA recently that I thought would be good information to have because I doubt any Colorado outlets are going to mention it. In addition, I wanted to share it because of its contrast to our state's efforts thus far. That press release is linked second below.



Quoting from the press release with links intact:



"Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has finalized a rule modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. This Final Rule adopts the changes introduced in the Interim Final Rule published on July 3, 2025, which consolidated seven agency-specific NEPA regulations into a single, department wide framework, reducing the overall volume of regulations by 66 percent. This major action is also a linchpin in Secretary Rollins’ broader Deregulatory Agenda for U.S. Agriculture and Consumers (PDF, 5.1 MB). 'Since last July, agencies at USDA have shown they can reduce environmental review timelines by up to 80%. These faster, more efficient reviews are saving the Department millions in taxpayer dollars,' said Secretary Rollins. 'Those savings benefit the American people, and quicker reviews mean the loans, critical infrastructure, and forest health projects our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities depend on can move forward sooner. USDA is proud to help advance President Trump’s vision of a government that serves its citizens, beginning with cutting unnecessary bureaucratic overreach.'”**



Did you catch the important bits? One more time to highlight:



"... reducing the overall volume of regulations by 66 percent."



and



" ... agencies at USDA have shown they can reduce environmental review timelines by up to 80%. These faster, more efficient reviews are saving the Department millions in taxpayer dollars"



I hope that Colorado's regulatory reduction bill results in reduction. I hope the difference between our state and the USDA is one of time, with the USDA having a head start.



We can talk review and assessment all we want, but once the furor dies down over SB26-137, once the backs are all clapped, the tents are folded up, and the revival moves on to the next town, any real change will have to come from the agencies themselves per this new law.



Will our state agencies, whether headed by political appointees or not, be willing to make those changes? Will they do it if their only charge is basically to review adn consider thinning?



**There is more in the press release and if you are in the field of Ag, I'd recommend a deeper look in there. I will keep the focus here on deregulation.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-137



https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2026/04/07/usda-finalizes-historic-regulatory-reform-national-environmental-policy-act-final-rule

Heads up Sterling and Logan Colorado

Signature gatherers are set up in front of Family Food Mart in Sterling, CO to get signatures for Initiative 175, the Right to Natural Gas measure and some others.

The young man said they’ll be there tomorrow (Thursday 5/14) as well.

If you support these measures, pop over to sign!