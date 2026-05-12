Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
18m

If Sullivan is so ashamed to listen to citizen testimony, perhaps he shouldn’t be in the legislature.

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