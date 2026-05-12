As Senator Tom Sullivan says, you SHOULD write to Senate President James Coleman about his bullying behavior.





The Free State Colorado video I link to first below was infuriating to me. In it, host Brandon Wark details Senator Tom Sullivan's berating of a witness who came to testify on a bill before a committee where Sullivan is chair.



Not okay. I don't care what the bill is. I don't care what any one person's or organization's stance on it is. This is impolite, bullying behavior and it's not okay.



Nor is it, and this is why I find it infuriating, the first time I've seen Sullivan do this in public. The second link below is to an earlier newsletter about a time a ways back where, shockingly, Senator Sullivan berated some citizens who came in to speak about a gun bill, essentially lobbing the accusation at them that they were profiteering off of murder.



Again, bullying behavior. Again, not okay.



In the Free State Colorado video, Senator Sullivan, when he denies the person he berated the chance to respond, suggests that she write to Senate President James Coleman.



What a good idea Senator Sullivan. I believe I will take you up on that.



If you would like to follow suit with both my open letter (see beneath the links) and/or a phone call to Senate President Coleman's office, you'll find his email and phone here:



james.coleman.senate@coleg.gov



303-866-4864



In the meantime, if you know someone who lives in Senator Sullivan's district (see the picture of the map attached as screenshot 1), a word to them regarding the behavior of who speaks for them at the state senate wouldn't be out of order.



Open email (sent to the address above along with a phone call to the number above) follows the links.









https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-senators-sullivan?utm_source=publication-search









An open letter to Colorado Senate President James Coleman and Senator Tom Sullivan.



Hello to both,



My name is Cory Gaines and I am writing this open email (along with sharing with my readers) regarding what I saw in a recent video posted by Free State Colorado.



Once again, as happened back in March of 2023 (at least--I have a feeling it's likely that there are more I am unaware of seeing how leopards don't change their spots), Senator Sullivan openly berated witnesses who came to testify.



In 2023, he did it as a member of a committee while you, Senator Coleman did nothing substantive in response.



Recently, he did it as a chair of a committee. After doing so, when the witness asked if she could respond to his remarks about her, he told her no and that she could take her concerns to you.



I am hoping that you do SOMETHING this time as opposed to the NOTHING you did previously.



I cannot imagine losing a child. As a father, I don't even want to think about losing my young one, regardless of cause.



Still, loss or not, we are responsible for our life choices and the bullying that Senator Sullivan continues to display to people in this state, citizens who come to speak to their legislature, is by no means okay.



His loss does not excuse his repeated poor behavior.



What you do, or what you fail to do, here will show us exactly how you feel Senator Coleman about the people of Colorado.



C

Related:



Not only does Sullivan's behavior go unchecked by his Senate Colleagues, it goes unchecked, and unremarked-upon, by our watchdog media.



Again, bullying is not okay. Tragedy doesn't make ones behavior and words unassailable.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/senator-sullivans-dismissive-rhetoric?utm_source=publication-search

Lesser Prairie Chickens (LPC) and protecting their leks.





From Google: “ A lek is a specific, often traditional, area where male birds congregate to perform communal courtship displays to attract females. Males defend tiny, closely packed territories, fighting and displaying to prove their fitness, while females visit to select a mate.



The FencePost article linked first below was fascinating and worth a share. It touches on a lot of the issues I’ve been watching lately, and shows how some of the problems I’ve been concerned with are playing out in reality. I should also say, in the interest of fairness, that things are not quite as dire as I might have thought either. Reason for concern, reason for wariness, but not for panic. For an alternative take on the LPC conservation plan, from the State Land Board press office, see the second link below.



The overarching topic of both is the State Land Board’s recent approval of a plan to protect LPC habitat, habitat including not just where the birds live but also the leks used for the birds procreation.



This put me in mind of an earlier newsletter I’d written about the Colorado State Energy and Carbon Management Commission’s adoption of high priority habitat maps. That newsletter is linked third below if you are curious.



In either case, for either unelected board, one of my big concerns has been wildlife used as a tool to implement environmental or animal rights policy that wouldn’t have otherwise had enough support to move forward, a story we’ve seen multiple times now.



If you read either, you’ll see how certain uses are getting blocked on state lands where they’d interfere with the birds. Quoting from the FencePost:



“The new plan includes restrictions on new oil and gas, solid mineral, and renewable energy development within 2.2 miles of active LPC leks; no surface occupancy for oil and gas development within 2.2 miles of active leks in Estimated Occupied Range; and no new renewable energy leasing for wind or solar development within 2.2 miles of active leks in the Sand Sage Generational Grassland (SSGG), which is an area in southern Kiowa and Prowers county and is designated as a state high priority area, Focal Areas, and Connectivity Zones. [Writer’s note: if you want specific definitions on these terms and the approximate amounts for each type of zone, see the article]”



At the same time, it seems as though the State Land Board, perhaps knowing they’re under heightened scrutiny, has taken a softer approach with grazing lessees. Quotes by the people from the Land Board (in the FencePost article), set that tone:



“Mindy Gottsegen, SLB’s Stewardship and Ecosystem Services program manager, presented the LPS Plan. The SLB adopted the LPC Stewardship Action Plan after Commissioners Josie Heath and Christine Scanlon spoke about the importance of collaboration with lessees. SLB Executive Director Nicole Rosmarino emphasized the importance of grazing once again prior to the vote. ‘I want to underscore what comes through really clearly in the plan is that what our first steps are on grazing is to reach out to our lessees and to look at how they run the operation, how the state land factors into the operation, so if that point was lost, I just want to really lift that up,’ Rosmarino said. ‘The whole purpose is to have communication and offer incentives for various programs that are in place and there are programs we may put in place to actually make it more financially attractive to engage with the State Land Board on trying to conserve this bird.’”



This is a tone also echoed in the Land Board’s press release:



“A central component of the plan is its emphasis on partnership with agricultural lessees, who play a critical role in managing the majority of lesser prairie-chicken habitat on state trust lands. ‘Our lessees are essential partners in this work,’ said Deb Froeb, President of the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners. ‘This plan is designed to meet producers where they are—offering tools, incentives, and collaborative opportunities to support grazing practices that benefit both their operations and the health of lesser prairie-chicken habitat. I hope this can serve as a useful example, and perhaps as a source of inspiration, for similar approaches across the state.’”



Over and over in both Fence Post and here was the idea of voluntary, of working with lessees, of education, when it comes to grazing lessees. Sorry oil and gas, you get rules. Grazing, though, we’ll meet you where you are.



I guess it’s a positive that they’re consistent and not giving special breaks to renewables as opposed to oil and gas. Actually, I have to wonder whether or not this is actually harder on renewables than oil and gas. Screenshot 1 (from the FencePost article) shows the habitat map and that strikes me as richer territory for renewables as opposed to oil and gas.



The other thing noted in the FencePost article is how restricting these things restricts the ability of landowners to get streams of income from things besides grazing.



It’s also a positive that they’re trying to work with grazing lessees and, at least tacitly, acknowledging that grazing can be done in such a way as to actually improve the land.



I’ll illustrate with one last quote from the FencePost:



“Rosmarino said the current count of LPC is 86 breeding males in the state. ‘I don’t think anybody should feel OK about that number and so I think we can all come together and decide whether or not we’re going to let this species disappear from the state on our watch,’ she said. ‘I think there are a lot of good reasons why the State Land Board should say we’re going to be part of the solution and one of them is actually economic revenue.’ She said there is tremendous opportunity for income in ecosystems services writer’s note: think things like carbon credits, perhaps biodiversity banking/credits, etc.] with there being examples of six figure revenue with the potential for seven-figure revenues. She said while 82% of the trust’s revenue comes from oil and gas production leases, that isn’t ‘in our beneficiary’s best interest, that’s not a long-term solution.’”



The thing is, we’re all on our party manners right now, and the natural question is how long this lasts.



What happens if the number of LPC doesn’t go up enough to suit Rosmarino and the State Land Board?



What if grazing lessees don’t see regenerative grazing the same as Rosmarino and the Board? What if their requirements for regenerative grazing make it unfeasible economically to lease land from them? Guess we’d have to go on over to conservation then.

Time will tell on that I suppose. I’ll keep my eyes and ears open. I encourage you to do the same and give me a heads up if you see or hear something of note.

https://www.thefencepost.com/news/state-land-board-lesser-prairie-chicken-plan-approved/





https://slb.colorado.gov/press-release/colorado-takes-action-to-protect-declining-prairie-chicken-populations



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/ecmcs-2026-high-priority-habitat?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





A quote from the FencePost article I reference in the post above:



"[Rancher and CPW Comissioner Dallas] May also said compensatory mitigation in areas of LPC habitat, which is excluded from the Public Lands Council plan, must occur in Colorado where the work is done. May said there was a recent transmission line through PLC habitat in southeastern Colorado, and all compensatory mitigation was invested in Kansas rather than where the damage was done."



I have written about a form of compensatory mitigation in the past, albeit about wetlands. See the link below for that.



Interesting to me how flexible we can be about the environment when it comes to something the enviros want, like big power line projects to feed the Front Range.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/what-are-biodiversity-credits-where?utm_source=publication-search