Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
2h

“Please be aware that this input would be most effectively shared with the General Assembly during legislative sessions, where such policy discussions are directly addressed“

Oh boy, does the person who wrote this not realize hundreds of people showed up both in person and over Zoom each time SB25-003 was heard and testified in opposition in numbers far greater than those in support?

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
3hEdited

Cory, great article this morning. I wish it would create some heartburn in DOR and DOW. I learned this spring from conversations with the DOW officer in charge of implementation at their meetings for firearm dealers and instructors, that the FTE does not include staff shifted for implementation (planning and execution) of the program. This revelation came in innocent conversation about how difficult this is. I gather that any new State initiative that expands responsibility for an agency, is staffed in this fashion (existing employees being redirected). That is a "hidden cost", It's no wonder that expenses overrun the FN's estimate!

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
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