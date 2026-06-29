Are DOR employees’ values on gun control leaking around the edges?





I hesitate to be too strong in my contention, and I hesitate to use the phrase “deep state”, but I am beginning to get an intuition that employees at the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) are letting their values on gun control mix in with their jobs.



Even this scaled-down wording is a pretty big accusation, so let me defend why I’m starting to feel this way.



The first and most obvious is their list of weapons you’ll need a government permission slip to buy under SB25-003 (something I’ve covered multiple times in the past, but if you’d like to see a recent discussion between Jon Caldara and Ray Elliott of the Colorado State Shooting Association on the topic, see “Related” below).



The second part goes all the way back to late May and a press release that hit my inbox. The relevant bit of text is attached as screenshot 1. I highlighted the phrase that caught my eye.





The contention that SB25-003 “promotes public safety” is one, not proven, and, two, not something that everyone believes. It’s perfectly reasonable to see it as not promoting public safety, in fact.



Chasing down which state agency made this contention (the email had three different agencies listed: DOR, CPW, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations) and what they based it on is the reason an email from May 22 is showing up in something posted at the end of June.



This was not a quick or easy answer to get, but the answer is that the contention that SB25-003 “promotes public safety”, as opposed to a more neutral statement such as “is intended to promote ...”, was made by someone at DOR.



When I finally figured that out and wrote DOR’s spokespeople with my questions about the basis for this contention, I got the following back (quoting from my email to the spokesperson, with embedded links and formatting left intact):



“The Department of Revenue, Firearms Dealers Division is working to implement the law as it was written. The Department of Revenue cannot speculate on what the public safety component was based, and encourages you to reach out to the bill’s sponsors to discuss public safety. Please let us know if we can help further. For SB 25-003, the following measures are outlined:

Training eligibility: In order to be eligible to enroll in training, a person must submit an application to their county sheriff’s office and pass a name-based background check.

Safety training: Once an individual’s eligibility application has been approved by their Sheriff, the individual will take and pass a firearm safety class.

Seller Verification: Once an individual has completed the class, firearm instructors will provide proof of completion via the digital system so that sellers are able to verify that an individual purchasing a covered firearm has met the requirements of the legislation prior to sale.”



I followed up by asking if DOR was aware of where such a statement was made because I couldn’t find any of it in the law; i.e. there was no language in the bill about promoting public safety. I was told (copied here with link intact):



“Regarding your question about public safety, the Semiautomatic Firearms & Rapid-Fire Devices Act of 2025 (SB 25-003) mentions safety specifically in Section 13. I’ve included a direct quote below for ease of reference. ‘SECTION 13. Safety clause. The general assembly finds, determines, and declares that this act is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety for appropriations for the support and maintenance of departments of state and state institutions.’”



Ah, the safety declaration. This is a common bit of boilerplate appearing on many bills and is there mainly to prevent citizens from petitioning to repeal a law. If DOR put out press releases quoting this on every bill that had it, there’d be so much promotion of public safety we couldn’t stand it!



Lastly, I point you to an email response I got from DOR when I sent in public comment on developing rules for gun dealers. That was in an earlier newsletter, but if you missed it and want the context, see the first link below.



To save space, I copied over the public comment I’d sent as screenshot 2.





In response, I got the following back from DOR (quoting from my email):



“Thank you for taking the time to share your perspective on the 2026 legislation that initiated this year’s rulemaking session. Your feedback has been noted. Please be aware that this input would be most effectively shared with the General Assembly during legislative sessions, where such policy discussions are directly addressed.”



This response, besides being somewhat insulting of my intelligence since I’m quite familiar with the difference between legislation and rulemaking, left me with some questions. Was this just for me, or is it common for DOR to reply in such a way to public comment? Also, perhaps more importantly, the wording and the tone of the response left me wondering if public comment is being managed at DOR. Are citizens’ comments, regardless of where DOR thinks they ought to go, getting forwarded along?



In response to questions like these, I got the following semi-answer from DOR’s spokesperson, copied here with link intact:



“The response you received was a standard response from our rulemaking team, which typically does not respond to follow-up questions [my questions were originally directed as a reply to the address that sent me this missive]. The Department of Revenue and its divisions regularly host rulemaking sessions, where further public comments are accepted. Information about the Firearms Dealers Division’s upcoming rulemaking sessions can be found at SBG.Colorado.gov/2026-Firearms-Dealer-Rulemaking-Working-Groups. Thanks again and have a great day!”



I put all this together and I can’t help but get the gut feeling that someone, or someones, at DOR is/are injecting their politics into their jobs.



I suppose there are other explanations that you could come up with; certainly it would be easy to do if these were separate topics and incidents. The list of guns could be explained by the lack of familiarity with firearms by people at DOR. The “promotes public safety” characterization could be a typo or a misunderstanding of what the safety clause of a bill does. The response I got to feedback about gun dealer rulemaking could be someone quickly reading the email and no taking the time to understand what was written.



But put them together. They’re not that widely separated after all, either in time or in space between humans working at the government. A wide dragnet of guns that fall under the auspices of a bill that (at least initially) their spokesperson was unable to tell me why they said it promoted public safety, and a response that seems to be mildly argumentative and suggestive of gatekeeping.



I hope I’m wrong. It is not the job of a government employee to bring their thoughts on policy to work with them.



If you see or hear of similar from DOR or some other state agency, please let add to the comments or message me. I’d love to start a collection and ask uncomfortable questions (where warranted).



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorado-department-of-revenue-seeks?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





A video discussion on gun control, particularly the list of firearms for regulation recently put out by DOR, between Jon Caldara and Ray Elliott of CSSA is linked below.



Worth a watch so you can better understand the absurdity of the list.







Fiscal note maneuvers?





A recent op ed by Independence Insitute fiscal policy analyst Nash Herman raises an intriguing question.



To help you understand the question, let's back up before going forward. A fiscal note on a bill (and I link to the bill from last Friday, HB23-1272 since it was handy as I wrote this, first below) is a summary of that bill in plain language prepared by legislative council staff.



As you can see in screenshot 1 attached, it's a button on the bill's page and is linked below the bill summary, right next to the full text of the bill.





In addition to a plain language summary of what the bill does, it will have a forecast for how much the bill will affect the state's finances.** As an example, I put attach a picture of the fiscal impact summary, Table 1 from the fiscal note, as screenshot 2.



With that background, let's turn to Mr. Nash's op ed, linked second below. To set up Mr. Nash's concerns fairly, I need to take an extended quote from the piece (though it's definitely worth reading in full). Copied here with link intact:



"By digging through the published fiscal note reports, one can track how expected fiscal impacts changed as bills moved through the session. Mind you, most bills’ fiscal notes did not change at all, and lower-impact, low-controversy legislation is often unlikely to take priority in receiving updated fiscal notes, given that staff only have so much bandwidth during a 120-day session and hundreds of bills to analyze. However, for some bills passed during the 2026 legislative session, their impacts on expenditures and state employment decreased from their first to their last fiscal notes in both the fiscal years 2026-27 and 2027-28. What does that mean? Let’s look at Full-Time Equivalent (FTE), the state’s proxy for new government employees, as an example. Of all the bills that had any fiscal impact passed in the 2026 session, when they were first introduced, they were expected to increase total FTE by 282.9 in 2026-27. However, in their final forms (after being amended in committees or on the floor in either chamber, or after changed economic forecasts), the total expected FTE impact was only 195.1. In other words, legislative staff reduced its FTE expectations by nearly 88 full-time employees for the same bills, resulting in a significantly smaller fiscal impact than initially projected. Conveniently, whether intentional or not, most bills with fiscal impacts became significantly less expensive in terms of spending and employment needs from their introduction to their final versions."



This raises an interesting question: are fiscal notes getting tinkered with in order to hide the real cost of policy? In my mind, there are a couple dynamics going on here.



The first is plain old revision of already-uncertain estimates. As Mr. Nash himself mentions, fiscal forecasts are difficult and fraught with problems. Sometimes when you guess, you guess wrong.



The other broad dynamic at play here is the multiple hands a fiscal note will pass through and the multiple incentives at play. Fiscal notes, putting aside the uncertainty in forecasting, are used by lawmakers as well as the public and in some years (like the last two), there is a strong pressure to get the bill to a place of being "revenue neutral"; a bill that costs the state money when the budget is already in the hole is a bill that's not going to pass.



Knowing this, sponsors, other legislators, must go through all kinds of gymnastics in order to get the forecast to look good, to zero out, similar to a car salesman asking "what's it going to take to get you in this car today?"



Do these maneuvers mean that there is monkey business going on? Perhaps. Perhaps the sponsor or some other legislator changes things around to the point that reality goes out the window. I'm thinking about SB26-178 (see the third link below) that had all kinds of dubious and wacky schemes to keep Colorado health insurance subsidies rolling along.



Regardless of what is at play, I agree with Mr. Herman. The important thing here is not the "how" of lowered fiscal estimates, it's their result.



Quoting from his op ed to end this post:



"... it should come as no surprise that so many state programs end up exceeding cost expectations, with the revenue limits imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) tagged as the main culprit by tax and spend progressives. Legislators consistently over-promise, under-estimate, under-deliver, and then expect Coloradans to foot the bill."



**There are often multiple other things in the fiscal note, most of which are not germane to this post. A handy resource for the layman to make sense of legislation and see how it might affect a variety of things.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1272



https://completecolorado.com/2026/06/02/fiscal-note-maneuvers-runaway-colorado-spending/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorado-department-of-revenue-seeks

Center pivots getting pushed over by wind

Logan County was recently host to a rather nasty storm. Bad. Hail that was nigh on to baseball size in spots.

And wind.

I have a friend who farms out here and he got slammed--tree pushed over into his house, cars and out buildings beaten like a rented mule.

I have seen and lived through some pretty bad storms, but there was something my friend told me that blew my mind: one of his center pivot sprinklers got pushed over.

To give you a sense of why this would be remarkable (at least to me), I put a picture of a center pivot set up heading this post.

They are wider at the base than at the top. On top of that, there are some rather heavy wheels and tires down there.

The rule governing whether something tips over is actually pretty simple. Something will tip when its center of gravity has gone outside its base of support.

Try to imagine how much wind would be required to get a LOW center of gravity out over the edge of that last tire to have contact with the ground, and this on top of the fact that the sections are all connected.

I marvel at how much wind they had out there. It must have been close to a tornado if not actually one. A truly howling wind.