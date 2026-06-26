Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Alano Blanco's avatar
Alano Blanco
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Many years ago I had a conversation with a pHD level environmental scientist whose specialty is air pollution modeling. They modeled/monitored Denver’s air quality over a period of a couple of years and lo and behold the peak PM constituents were contributed by road salts used in winter time for freezing conditions .Although no one would argue that NOx is not the biggest offender year round. Maybe the burden should not be placed entirely on one industry? Who is gonna ride an e-bike to work in winter? Who is gonna load up 6 family members on a scooter like they do in Jakarta? I like e-bikes and want one myself. I see young parents taking their children to school on tandem e-bikes andback home again and it is the coolest thing. Should someone who rides e-bikes almost exclusively for “exercise” on mountain trails get a credit versus using their own human power.? Should the life cycle carbon emission s created by farming to produce food to feed the bike rider be taxed? Not to mention carbon from mining extraction and processing rare earths for batteries. At one time these were on the table.

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