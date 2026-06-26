AQCC approves $13.5 million in fee increases





This is another older, but still relevant article. The first link below is to a Sum and Substance article from late May that details how the unelected Colorado Air Quality Control Council (AQCC) doubled the amount businesses that have emission permits will have to pay for the pleasure of submitting reports to the body and being regulated by them.



Quoting:





“Emissions-producing Colorado companies from oil-and-gas drillers to manufacturing firms will see some of their reporting fees double over the next year, as state officials seek to make industrial leaders pay more for enforcement of the regulations that govern them. Members of the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission on Friday approved more than $13.5 million in fee increases meant to cover the gap between revenues and operating expenses for the Stationary Source Control Fund programs that seek to limit air pollution. They also streamlined some reporting requirements for businesses and asked Colorado Air Pollution Control Division leaders to be more transparent about how the increased revenues are improving services.”

If you read the article (and it’s worth the time to do so), you will see a couple of broad themes.

One, the companies that pay the fees didn’t fight the increase too much because it is their hope--along with the AQCC per the quote above--that the increases will actually smooth out the permitting process and lower the time and cost of doing their business.

Two, the reason for the fee increase is because of all the extra regulatory burden put on the AQCC from our state legislature. There were some interesting graphics in the article that are worth a share.



Screenshot 1, copied from the article but originally produced by the AQCC, shows the various laws that the legislature passed over the years which have added to AQCC’s workload.



Screenshot 2, likewise from the article/AQCC, shows the incredible growth in staffing at the AQCC in order to do all that the law requires of them.



Another quote from the article gives the picture in words.



“The reason that fees are going up, APCD staffers explained, is partly because the division has been given so many new mandates in recent years by the Legislature. Two 2019 laws aimed at reducing emissions have spurred 50 rulemakings since 2021 adding air-pollution regulations on oil-and-gas producers, manufacturing facilities, large commercial buildings, landfills and even commercial users of lawn and garden equipment. Legislators also have established rules regarding environmental justice, the cumulative impact of multiple pollution sources and toxic air contaminants — contributing to a doubling of APCD staff since 2020 to more than 400 workers currently.”**



The burden on both companies and Coloradans as consumers is bad enough, but the delays on top of the ever-increasing regulations strike me as adding injury to insult.



Think about it: how often do you hear companies being sanguine about paying more? If they’re willing to cash flow the cost (it will ultimately be us as consumers that pays the higher fees) so that they can simply get their government compliance over and done with, it’s saying something about this state and its business environment.



I suppose we’ll see if this particular bargain pans out. I cannot find the citation to an earlier newsletter, but I know I’ve heard this story before. Give the government more fees for faster turnarounds on permits. I don’t know how that one turned out.



I want to end with a quote from AQCC Commissioner Dan Blankenship in the article:



“’I’m neither a fan of runaway government nor the spending that is associated with runaway government. But we have some of the most rigorous air-quality laws, and that comes at a price, which, according to the General Assembly, will be paid by the fee payers,’ Blankenship said. ‘If we don’t establish fees to cover the budget expenses, we put the APCD into a conundrum … If the division is unfunded, which of these mandates do they not comply with?’”



Putting aside Mr. Blankenship’s confusion about who pays fees (consumers), his statement points to a fundamental fault in our state’s governance and operation.



Anyone who’s ever had to deal with the government knows it all too well: “I understand the problem, but that’s more an issue for [fill in the blank]”.



The legislature turfs things to unelected boards and bureaucrats to (at least in part) offer them political cover. Theirs (the legislature’s) is to posture and tell voters all about how they’re working to keep our air clean.



It’s left to the government employees and unelecteds to come up with the regulations and assess fees, to be the public face of things. They are the ones lucky enough to hand us all the bill for keeping our air clean. What does that public face do when people see the cost and question it?



Why they turn around and say what Mr. Blankenship says: golly, I wish it were different, but our hands are tied.



Elections have consequences.



**As a quick aside, when you read about the state’s regulatory burden and companies leaving or not coming here due to that burden, this is a case in point.



https://tsscolorado.com/commission-approves-significant-increases-in-fees-for-emissions-producers/

I can’t give an exact figure on how much you paid for ebikes, but I’ll get as close as I can.





Colorado offers pretty generous tax credits to ebike retailers, said credits to be passed to the purchaser to incentivize their purchase--see the first link below for a topic report by Department of Revenue, DOR.



Quoting from that report:



"A qualified retailer may claim a credit for each retail sale of a new qualified electric bicycle sold in Colorado to a qualified purchaser during the qualified retailer’s income tax year. The qualified retailer claiming the credit must provide a discount to the qualified purchaser at the time of the retail sale. The qualified retailer may retain an administrative fee for providing the discount. The qualified retailer must show the discount as a separate and distinct line item from the price of the items purchased and any applicable taxes or fees on a written or electronic receipt or invoice provided to the qualified purchaser."



With an ebike running about $1000 up to $4000, the discount to the customer of $450** is pretty sizeable, close to half off the cheapies.



How well has this incentive worked? How much are we taxpayers charged for it? Where are the credits going? I wish I could give you more, but I am somewhat limited in terms of the data I was able to get.



I can't tell you where the credits are going because (according to DOR) in order to know who was giving out ebike rebates, I would effectively get taxpayer information about businesses I'm not allowed to have. Fair enough, I'm not wanting private information about anyone or any business. I just wanted locations of where the money was going.



Unfortunately, even lower-resolution data on locations was unavailable because, well, DOR told me it was unavailable (see "Related" below for another case where DOR's been helpful in answering questions about your money).



The best I can tell you is this (taken from an email between myself and a DOR spokesperson): the credits only started in 2024, and, as of December 9, 2025, there were 11,926 reported e-bike sales for the 2024 tax year. At $500 per credit, this pencils out to about $6 million in tax credits to get people their ebikes (with about $600k going to retailers to pay for dealing with the paperwork).



A tiny fraction of our state's budget, but not trivial. This is about 20% of the cost of building a new school. It's also roughly the same amount Logan County, where I live, will be spending on human services in their 2026 budget. I know it's anathema to politicians, but dare I say, this money could have gone back to taxpayers too.



The purpose of these credits, per the bill authorizing them HB23-1272 (linked second below), was to incentivize e bike use, to help create a Colorado market for, and get people to adopt, "clean energy" types of transportation. I.e. to get people out of fossil-fuel burning modes of transportation. Don't take my word for it either: the legislative declaration from the bill--attached as screenshots 1a and 1b--spells out the legislature's rationale pretty plainly.



To give you some perspective on both the numbers of ebike credits and the results we got, I offer you DOR's own fiscal year 2024/25 annual report (third link below), and point you to the listing of vehicle registrations starting on p 49.



Per tables 12 and 13 from that report, there were ...



3.3 million passenger cars registered in Colorado in that fiscal year.



174k motorcycles registered in Colorado in that fiscal year.



1.3 million light trucks registered in Colorado in that fiscal year.



From the fourth link below, a commercial site which purports to aggregate locations registered to offer e bike credits, there are about 100 locations in Colorado offering e bike rebates. By comparison, per the DOR report, in 2025 alone DOR processed 4100 auto dealer licenses and 14709 auto salesperson licenses.



If the intent was to get people into ebikes and out of cars, I'd say our money could have been better spent elsewhere. Even with due skepticism about the number of ebike retailers in that fourth link, we put in $6 million and got a drop in the bucket to show for it.



**Note, per the same sheet, the $450 max discount only applies for tax years 2024 and 2025. In tax year 2026, the max discount drops to $225.





chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://tax.colorado.gov/sites/tax/files/documents/ITT_Electric_Bicycle_Credit_Nov_2025.pdf



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1272



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://cdor.colorado.gov/sites/revenue/files/documents/DR_4000_2025_Annual_Report.pdf

https://www.vanpowers.com/pages/colorado-ebike-incentives



https://www.vanpowers.com/pages/colorado-ebike-incentives

Related:





I had hoped for the post above to be both an update on EV/Hybrid/ICE (internal combustion engine) car registrations as well as the ebikes. I wanted to update an early 2024 newsletter where I compared EV registration data to per capita income county by county (and, not at all surprisingly, finding that EV registration correlates strongly to per capita income).



After multiple attempts to get data on vehicle registrations by type from multiple state agencies, the closest I could come was summary data from the Department of Revenue, DOR, broken down by vehicle type, though this type being things like busses, trailers, cars, trucks. More than that, I was told, would have to come from counties despite DOR having no issue finding the numbers the year prior.



I had a reader generously offer their help to do some research on various types of vehicle registrations by county.



Though I had to abandon the effort, I wanted to recognize just how much work it was for this person (see the spreadsheet they shared below). I am beyond grateful for their help and their diligence in trying to answer questions about differing types of vehicle registration in this state.



I also wanted to share the spreadsheet with you so you could see just how LITTLE information our government is willing to share and just how much resistance one can face when trying to get even simple questions answered. I mean gosh, what do you expect? That the people we pay with taxes would be forced to do stuff in order to be responsive to people paying the bills?



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/everyday-coloradans-are-paying-more?utm_source=publication-search



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-MQnv54oPEMVdUykfj4I-OwfnFk_MLw4/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

They say you shouldn’t watch sausage getting made. I’m not sure knowing the etymology will help either.





That time of the week again. Short turnaround after my brief respite, but it is the last post til Sunday and thus it's time for something interesting, a curiosity, not related to politics.



If you do any canning you are probably familiar with the danger that botulism presents. Botulism thrives in low-oxygen, higher-pH, dark environments--just exactly the kind of environment you'd have in a can of low-acid food.**



Interestingly, the word for botulism comes from the Latin word for sausage. Quoting the first link below:



"Food poisoning with neurotoxicity caused by eating food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. From the Latin botulus, 'sausage,' the disease was first recognized in Germany in persons who had eaten tainted sausage and was originally called 'sausage poisoning.'”



As far as I understand it, the actual bug, the bacteria, is relatively harmless. The problem for humans are the toxins this bacteria produces to compete with other bacteria. In sufficient concentrations those toxins can cause a whole host of medical problems for us, the inadvertent victims.



That's why early identification of the symptoms is important. If you catch the bug before the infection grows, you can kill it prior to large amounts of poison being made. If you want a good overview and jumping off point, I put a link to the Wikipedia explainer on botulism second below. If you do any pressure canning of low-acid foods, read up on symptoms.



So there you have it, yet another reason why it's better to not think about sausage while eating it. Just put it out of your mind and enjoy the flavor.



That's it for now. Hope you have a good rest of the day and back at it Sunday!



**Think green beans, chunks of squash, anything with meat. Low-acid canning (despite what you might see in some of the weirder corners of the internet) requires pressure canning. You do not want to roll the dice on botulism. Also, do not feed infants honey. Botulism is hard enough to fight if you're a healthy and hearty adult, more vulnerable infants don't need to contend with it.



https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3366769/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Botulism