Another messup at hick-puff





Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF--usually pronounced “hick-puff”) is the part of our state government that administers Medicaid dollars. They manage the Federal matching funds that come in along with the state funds.



I’ve written in the past about one of their earlier “oopsies”, that newsletter is linked first below if you want or need the context.



According to the (by now slightly stale) Sun article linked second below, we now have another oopsie to toss on the pile. Quoting the article:





“Colorado made at least $77.8 million in improper payments for Medicaid services for children with autism and must refund the federal government $42.6 million, federal officials said Monday. Auditors at the federal Office of the Inspector General found the state Medicaid program has been improperly covering care by uncredentialed behavioral technicians for children with autism, among other billing discrepancies.’

A paragraph further down provides some context on the approximately 270% jump in autism Medicaid filings for Colorado from 2019 to 2023 (according to Federal officials):

“The audit reviewed $289.5 million in payments for more than 1 million claims for the therapy in those two years, with auditors digging deeper into the claims of 96 Medicaid recipients for 100 months of payments. The sample included 47 applied behavioral analysis therapy centers, with payments ranging from $1,200 to $15,000 per month. They found problems with the entire sample, including multiple payments to providers without credentials and payments for patients without an official diagnosis of autism.”

Out of fairness, it’s important to also copy over the response from HCPF here. Quoting one last time:



“State Medicaid officials at the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, in a written response to the OIG, disagreed that Colorado should have to return $42 million to the federal government. Federal auditors did not provide the ‘detailed claim-level documentation’ needed to substantiate that repayment amount, the department argued. State officials did agree, however, to provide additional guidance about filing claims to autism therapy centers.”



I am not 100% sure of the process, but my guess is that the repayment amount will get adjusted slightly as whatever procedure is in place regarding Medicaid audits and disagreements between the Feds and Colorado.



I also have to raise an eyebrow at the state’s response to the Federal audit quoted above. I will leave it to you to read the article in detail, but there is mention that HCPF has known about the certification issues for a while now. HCPF certainly knew enough to try and get an emergency rulemaking about certification to cover up their little turd in the litterbox.



I don’t think that anyone is doing dirty here. As with what I wrote about in my earlier newsletter, I think this is plain incompetence; it is a function of huge state system that has bloated and too-freely doled out money.



If and as I hear more about this, I will update. In the meantime, I want you to remember things like this when you read or hear about our state’s budget woes. It’s a good reminder that tax revenue (money coming in) is only half the story.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/hcpf-really-did-accidentally-pay?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradosun.com/2026/03/02/colorado-wrongly-spent-78m-on-autism-therapy-office-of-the-inspector-general-says/

TABOR, despite progressive complaints, has not restrained the growth of government.

Per Nash Herman’s response op-ed in Complete Colorado linked first below, State Representative Sean Camacho recently wrote a piece appearing in the Denver Post “packed with false claims” about TABOR.

I’ll leave it to you to read either the Complete response or Camacho’s original piece in their entirety, what caught my eye and what I wanted to share were some numbers/graphs related to the size of Colorado’s government. They will be a good counterpoint to the relentless claims by Democrats and progressive media about TABOR; they are great evidence for why Mr. Herman called Camacho’s claim’s false.

Embedded Herman’s op ed is a link to a study he did for Independence Institute. I link to it second below. As with the op-eds, it is worth a read in full and I will leave you to it.

Screenshots 1a and 1b from the report show inflation, and population adjusted government revenue with time. 1a is the graph and 1b the context for the graph (note: you cannot click links in the picture, but you can access footnote links in the report itself).

I want you to note that, as Mr. Herman notes in his analysis, if TABOR really were strangling the government, this line would be flat as TABOR does allow adjustments to the state’s revenue cap with population and inflation.

It might be, especially given the initial jump made in beginning of the graph in 1a, right after TABOR’s passage, reasonable to claim that it has slowed the growth of government, but it hasn’t stopped. Going from 94/95 to 24/25 you see a 150% increase in the state’s total revenue. Remember this was adjusted for population growth and inflation. A good deal of the “why” here is shown in 1b.

Screenshot 2, a summary pie chart comparing the years starting in the graph of 1a to the years ending the graph also helps illuminate how it is that our state’s revenue has grown despite the limits of TABOR.

The green wedge is from Federal money--our state is getting more dollars from the Feds--but a much larger increase in state revenue has come from fees and enterprises, revenue sources exempt from TABOR limits.

The time series graph attached as screenshot 3 also shows this dynamic and is perhaps clearer as to exactly when lawmakers figured out how to skirt TABOR.

Quite clearly our state’s government has not had a problem getting revenue in. This is in direct contradiction to claims like those of Camacho and the alarmist claims of sympathetic progressive outlets like the Sun where quotes like those from the article linked third below are not uncommon:

“If the legislature doesn’t [reduce future TABOR refunds to account for an admittedly erroneously large one this year] it would throw the governor’s budget proposal out of balance, potentially forcing lawmakers to cut that much more from public services like education and health care.”

There’s one last graph to share. This one is attached as screenshot 4 and shows both an average rate of public vs. private employment growth as well as the total change.

Note how, for both graphs but especially the total change on the right, show public sector growth is outpacing private sector. All this, again, under the horrible constraints imposed by TABOR.

TABOR has put limits on the size of the government and how much money it can bring in. This might have resulted in some tough choices in the budget, but it has clearly not prevented the government from growing and funding a huge number of new programs that didn’t exist even as recently as 2019.

This is important to remember because politicians and progressive media outlets alike would love to tie TABOR to current financial woes and convince you that roads, schools, health care have all suffered due to an amendment that forces government to live within its means as every family in this state has to.

More revenue could equal more spending, but do not forget more revenue for Colorado means less for you to spend on your children, your house, your life.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/06/state-rep-sean-camacho-wrong-colorado-tabor/

https://i2i.org/leviathan-by-loophole-the-growth-of-colorados-state-government-after-tabor/