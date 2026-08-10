Another Colorado lawsuit, but not one of Weiser's





The Complete Colorado article linked at bottom is an update of sorts to Colorado's Producer Responsibility Program--in an interesting variation on a theme coming from the AG's office, a trade group has been suing blue states that have passed so-called Producer Responsibility laws, and they've finally gotten 'round to Colorado.



There are a number of problems with Colorado's law and I'm happy to see the suit, even happier that they're going to federal as opposed to state courts which would have yet to meet a state law that they believe violates a constitutional provision.



A quote from the article (with links intact) details one of my major issues with this policy:



"The recycling mandate, created by House Bill 22-1355, forces any business that deals in 'packaging materials and paper products sold, offered for sale, or distributed in the state' to fund a statewide recycling program via fees– labeled 'producer responsibility dues.' The money is intended to provide 'free' curbside recycling to more than 700,000 residences, businesses, schools, government buildings, and other public places. The bill also created another appointed bureaucracy via the 'statewide recycling advisory board.'”



Hiding in this quote (though mentioned later in the article) is the fact that there is an entirely separate layer of unaccountability: though the state board provides oversight, the program is run by a group of powerful companies called the Circular Action Alliance.



A group of unelected and unaccountable political cronies is bad enough, it's a whole new level of crap to have our government turning over authority to industry giants, giants able to set fees and terms on their competitors.



I wish the group luck and will update as I hear. The same law firm is representing a group out of Oregon and was able to secure a preliminary injunction against Oregon's law based on the same kind of arguments they seem to make here.** This bodes well for the suit in Colorado's district.



**Per the article the trial subsequent to the injunction just wrapped up and they are awaiting a verdict.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/08/04/trade-group-sues-heavy-handed-colorado-recycling-mandate/

The incentive structure hiding in Colorado’s UPK

I recently shared a video that went into (among other important things to know about school finance) how Colorado’s public school enrollment is dropping.

That video is linked below if you missed it before; it’s great and cheap education on school enrollment and funding.

Not too long after I put up the newsletter with that video, I had a reader send me something I thought interesting enough to share. There is a marked disparity between how much money someone gets from our Universal Pre K program for a child vs. how much they get for educating a child in K - 12.

The second link below is to the state’s UPK rate sheet. It lists the 2026-27 rate the UPK program will pay per child for 10 hours, 15 hours and 30 hours of preschool. The statewide averages are about $5K, $6K, and $11K per child.

The third link below is to SB26-023 one of the bills for the state’s budget, specifically the one dealing with school finance. I will quote the per pupil spending from the bill’s summary (note, this is the base amount subject to adjustments for a variety of factors, some geographic, some dealing with the type of student served):

“The act [s]ets a new statewide base per pupil funding amount for the 2026-27 budget year at $8,900.40”

As the reader noted in their email to me, “a 30-hour-a-week four-year-old is worth $2,200 MORE than a K-12 student. Even the standard 15-hour UPK slot brings in about 70 cents on every K-12 dollar, for a child who’s with you part-time.”

What do you suppose this incentive, stacked with declining enrollment in K- 12, means?

If you’re thinking that there will be a sudden interest by school districts in running UPK programs, you and I think alike. Matter of fact, there already is quite an interest by them.

When the government competes with private industry, who do you think’s going to win?

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1499-knWWQkn9gBR3pLeAewNKVr74EUzT/view?fbclid=IwY2xjawTfBpdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFjYjBxbWd0ZDFKbFg5OWtFc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHj9n-mjPBt3rDBgt69nWsJQm_Pbcb99FBo3wULHg7R44xBfklwgeCuLkTS5t_aem_ZmI8k1k_tmqo30HsgRJG2w

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-023