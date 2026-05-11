And the winner seems to be decreasing prison population!





I’ve been watching the tension among Democrats in the legislature, Governor Polis, and the lefty press about our state’s prison population with some interest. The reason why has been that the governor has said we need more prison space to hold our state’s incarcerated population, while many in the legislature and lefty press have resisted that. In their view, we need to reduce prison population.



Oh, and don’t even get me started with the heartburn over private prisons. Reopening some of Colorado’s closed private prisons (as one possible solution posed) has given the progressives a case of the vapors.



As the legislative session winds down, it seems as though this year we will have some expansion in prison capacity, but also some population management (euphemism for letting people out to free up space). In reading the article below, I daresay that the future will be won more by the latter. I say this because Polis, the adult in the room in this instance, won’t be around next year.



For all his faults, Jared Polis has at times reined in his party colleagues’ excesses from the legislature. Holding fast to the need to expand our prison capacity is one of those times.



Despite pushback from multiple legislative Democrats, on multiple occasions, he holds firm to the idea that we need more beds. Quoting from the Sun article:

“Eric Maruyama, a spokesperson for Polis, said the measures [the two laws referenced in the article that reduce prison population] are not enough to address the state’s prison capacity needs. ‘Population management strategies alone, such as those in the legislation you highlight, help, but are not enough by themselves to address our capacity needs,’ Maruyama said in a statement. ‘Increasing capacity is also necessary to ensure the safety of offenders and staff.’”

Later on in the article, you see another quote which I am fairly sure is representative of how many legislative Democrats feel (esp the more progressive branch). Quoting again:

“At a Democratic caucus meeting earlier this month, Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, warned his colleagues that if they want to change the budget situation, they would need to start passing bills to reduce the prison population. ‘If the General Assembly is serious about changing that dynamic, then we need to pass laws that will change when people get out, that will make sure that they get the treatment that they need, that will turn our correction system not into just our security system with a rehabilitation problem, but a real system that is performing and rehabilitating and getting folks out into the community safely,’ he said.”

I don’t know about you, but I don’t get the sense that some of Polis’ colleagues at the legislature are convinced.

I think I know how this ends. This ends with kicking the can down the road for this year, and then hoping for a more progressive, dyed in the wool believer like Phil Weiser to be elected so that 2027 can have all the population management the progressives want.



Guess we’ll see.



**I did not mention the Republicans. This is not because they don’t have a perspective, it’s because their concerns and thoughts are far from affecting policy. Ultimately our reality here, in the short to mid term will be based on what the Democrats settle on.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/05/01/colorado-lawmakers-pass-bills-to-reduce-prison-population/

More disingenuous reporting by the Sun, this time about roads.





The Sun's recent effort about the brewing road funding fight between Democrats at the capitol and the group behind Initiative 175 is profiled in the Sun article linked first below.



As often happens in their efforts, the Sun's reporting is disingenuous; they do not share the full truth with you.



To wit, the following quote, copied here with link intact:



"Lawmakers have also passed measures over the years to devote general fund dollars to transportation, most recently in 2021 with the passage of Senate Bill 260. But when the budget gets tight like it is now, transportation funds are often among the first to wind up on the chopping block."



People familiar with this particular law (SB21-260) who give this a careful read will note just how the language is parsed. Nowhere in the quote does the word "roads" or "bridges" or "maintenance" of either appear.



It's the general, encompassing, beige-bland "transportation" that money is given to.



Small wonder. If you look at the bill (and the embedded link takes you to its fiscal note), you will see all the various things that new monies collected under SB21-260 go to, only some of which are building and maintaining the surfaces people drive on. Screenshots 1a - 1d are copied from the fiscal note and detail it.



Some highlights? Money going to EV and E Scooter subsidies. Money going to building electric transit options and infrastructure. Money to "greenhouse gas mitigation projects" as grants.



Yep. Sounds like money devoted to transportation to me!



When I checked on where this new money was going back in mid-2024, at that time it had mainly just grown government, not really even paid for the decidedly NON-transportation related things I list above. If you want a blast from the past, check out that newsletter linked second below.



This just underscores the need for you to read widely across different news outlets and also to follow links back. You cannot depend on "nonpartisan" outlets like the Sun to give you the full picture.



If you are interested in seeing the bill itself, the one that essentially negates your vote if Initiative 175 makes the ballot, I link to it third below.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/05/07/road-funding-fight-colorado-initiative-175-house-bill-1430/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/are-your-damn-roads-fixed-yet-a-look?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb26-1430

Related:





If the Sun reporter on the story I link to in the post above (Brian Eason) sounds familiar, that's probably no accident.



He recently (and inadvertently) gave us all a masterclass in advocacy journalism. See the link below. Love me some "nonpartisan" Sun coverage!





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-suns-eason-offers-a-masterclass?utm_source=publication-search

We can now put a base price on exercising your Second Amendment Right Colorado!





Per the CPW press release below, we now have a number we can put to the Second Amendment.



It will cost you at least $52 to exercise your Second Amendment Rights in Colorado.



Still to be decided:



How much it will cost for a permit to attend an ICE protest.



How much it will cost for a permit to keep the police from entering your house without a warrant.



How much it will cost for a permit to go to church.



How much it will cost for a permit to speak up at a City Council Meeting.



https://cpw.state.co.us/news/05072026/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission-approves-52-firearms-safety-course-record-fee