And now the landfills.





Our state has codified (in 2019 and 2023) greenhouse gas emission reduction targets into law.



As I have talked about before, the way these things work is that the legislature sets a goal, a number (in this case, for example that Colorado's greenhouse gas emissions must fall 50% from 2025 levels). The legislature then tasks the various unelected boards and departments with enforcing that, with coming up with how those reductions are met.



I won't pretend to a comprehensive knowledge of the state's greenhouse gas reductions per state law, but my overall impression is that we're struggling to meet them,** and the political will to take big drastic moves to cut greenhouse gases isn't there.



Yet--wait til Polis is gone.



So, what our state is doing is going after things that are easy to regulate, low-hanging fruit, so we can claim a victory. As was the case with COVID restrictions, this means moving against big centralized industry rather than diffuse individuals.



Thus I present you the topic of the article linked at bottom: our state is looking to now increase the regulations on landfills along with putting in stricter emissions caps. You see, as trash is packed into landfills, the (mostly anaerobic) digestion of anything edible produces methane, and methane is a greenhouse gas boogeyman.



I'll leave it to you to read up on the details if you'd like, but this is a song we're all familiar with: the lyrics may change but not the melody.



In order to meet the Colorado Democrats' arbitrary goals, in order to secure the benefit of a minor reduction in methane emissions, landfills will have more reports to write, more equipment to buy, more labor to employ, smaller rural areas will suffer a disparate impact of the costs, and we as customers will be the ones ultimately funding it by increased prices.



The state's estimate of their costs of this new rulemaking is shown in screenshot 1 (which comes from the second link below). Whatever you think of the state's characterization of the potential increase in costs associated with this, whether or not about $2 a month extra in estimated costs is a lot, a little, worth it or not, rest assured that just a few doors down, some other state agency is putting their own nominal $1 extra estimated monthly cost on you.



Some other government entity is putting a fee on your grocery bags.



Some other entity an extra 29 cents on every Amazon or food delivery.



Some other entity an extra $1 yearly on your car insurance.



So while, quoting a government official from the article, those in our government might be “... mindful of the costs of complying with this rule and how tipping fees may be impacted,” I wonder how mindful they are of the fact that while they take their little nibble, a whole other school of bureaucrats are having theirs too.



**I question also the method by which this is being measured and assessed. That is, the amount of emissions, per our state's "greenhouse gas inventory" is suspect. If we don't know how much we made, and are making, how can we know whether we're reducing per state law.



https://capitalandmain.com/colorados-landfills-generate-as-much-dirty-air-as-driving-1-million-cars-for-a-year



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wRtrt7KqspaVojzCjOgTSbSVrmO-DYPJ

Related:





While increased regulation on landfills is discussed, as I allude to above, per the article below, the state is also moving on so-called "health based" standards on some emissions.



What that means exactly, how they're defined, that gets to be something set by the unelected board.





https://tsscolorado.com/colorado-preparing-to-approve-new-health-based-standards-on-some-air-emissions/

Colorado's lefty press giving us an infomercial for Hickenlooper and Bennet as news.





After reading (and then digging into) a couple of curious news stories involving Bennet and Hickenlooper's pushback on the Trump agenda, it hit me.



Both stories seemed to point to us playing the role of a credulous audience in a TV infomercial.



More "journalism" in my op ed below.





https://completecolorado.com/2025/06/19/progressive-press-infomercial-audience-bennet-hickenlooper/

Speak up for TABOR before you find it gone (or neutered).





Per the AFP page below, contact your state rep's and/or senators and let them know about your support for TABOR.Push back on efforts like those led by radical CO Dems Senator Kyle Mullica, Rep Lorena Garcia, and Rep Manny Rutinel.

Use your voice before they find a way to silence it and remove your consent on taxation.



https://americansforprosperity.org/press-release/afp-co-launches-tabor-campaign-urging-coloradans-to-contact-lawmakers/

Related:

I often put things up on not just Substack and Facebook, but also often on Twitter.

I put up something about speaking up for TABOR on Twitter yesterday and got the reply you can see in the screenshot. I don't know this individual, but their remark is spot on.

If a special session runs, you can bet they'll come after Twitter and I'll bet you my lunch they'll use the distaste that many in Colorado have for Trump to try and make this about Donald Trump while they do it.

Resist that. As the person on Twitter has it, if a special session is called, speak up. All hands on deck!