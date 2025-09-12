An update on CPW's beaver conservation plan





I rushed to get a post up earlier (see the first link below if you need or want the context) about CPW's beaver conservation plan because the ability to add public comment was time-sensitive.



In that earlier newsletter, I mentioned following up with some information after reaching out to CPW and others. I heard back from CPW but didn't get the other folks I wanted to go on record. If that changes, I'll update.



What spurred this whole inquiry is the Colorado Sun article linked second below. I'll leave it to you to read through the article. Whether you do or not, it's notable for who is NOT mentioned therein as much as for who is.



CPW is quoted. Conservationists are quoted. Environmental restoration company employees are quoted. There's plenty in there about people who seek to encourage coexistence with beavers. There's even a link to a BeaverCon fest (quoting the article with links intact):



"Last year, the Beaver Institute’s BeaverCon brought more than 500 beaver enthusiasts to Boulder from around the world for six days of all things beaver."



Yes, I'm thinking it too. Get your mind out the gutter.



You know who isn't in the article? Landowners. People that find them a nuisance. They're discussed, just not given a chance to speak for themselves. Quoting again:



"'It’s highly frustrating. Beavers have had a nuisance title hung around them for so long,' [beaver conflict resolution specialist Paul] Planer said about his part-time beaver-trouble gig. 'Beavers are an agent of change, and some people don’t like change.'"



This imbalance, along with the fact that some of the people quoted in the article worked for a company that also provided the Sun with photos made me think, something was fishy here. That this article is the PR arm of a larger, behind-the-scenes push by someone (or someones).



If you want to know what I mean, I took a picture of the parts that caught my eye and attached it as screenshot 1.



Ecometrics is sure looming large here.**



I wanted to get some background on who is behind this effort and who were the stakeholders mentioned in the CPW materials dealing with the beaver conservation plan.



At about the same time that I wrote the post on the beaver conservation plan public comment period, I reached out to CPW with some questions. Took a bit getting here with trips and the Labor Day holiday, but I have CPW's response to share.



The questions I asked and their response are attached as screenshot 2.



I followed up by asking who the "private consultant" was mentioned in the answer to my first question as being part of the crowd that was the impetus for this effort. I got an answer, but I will reserve that for a later post, so we can go more in-depth. I will be doing some digging there.



I'm glad to see (if we take CPW at its word which I have no reason not to) that some landowners', hunters/trappers', and Ag groups were involved here. I hope their thoughts were just as well-listened to as the conservation folks.



If you were involved here or know someone that was and have your two cents to put in, please add to the comments or get in touch with me. I'd love to have the perspective of someone besides CPW here.



Obviously my concern is that this plan will turn out to be yet another "climate lever" used by advocacy groups (via the unelected and advocate-friendly CPW board) to accomplish policy that could not be done by the regular means.



There are two things to do to prevent this:



1. Stay involved. If you are concerned about this or other efforts being rammed through via CPW, sign up for updates on their page and keep your eyes and ears open. If you hear something, share something.



2. Shine a light on these efforts. This is perhaps an offshoot of the above, but important enough to mention separately. Bringing efforts like these from the backrooms and out into the open helps level the playing field for everyone.





**See the second post today.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/educational-choice-makes-education?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/24/colorado-beavers-nuisance-or-necessity-cpw-wildlife-management/

Ecometrics supporting ESG reporting and communications

The previous post today made mention of an environmental company Ecometrics: the Colorado Sun article I mentioned had not only quoted people from this outfit, but they had also used a picture supplied by someone who worked there in the article.

What is Ecometrics? What do they do?

The link below is to the company's website if you'd like to go and poke around yourself.

If you think that your body can withstand ingesting so many buzzwords in one sitting, I took a screenshot of Ecometric's explanation of what ecometrics is and attached it as screenshot 1.

I could perhaps be oversimplifying, but my summary of it would be that they purport to fix a number value to environmental benefits for various moves by companies, governments, etc. It's environmental activism wearing a nice three piece suit spouting dollar values so it can join everyone else in the boardroom.

This is an impression bolstered by looking over their material and seeing things like what you see attached in screenshots 2 and 3.

There's that ESG!

With regard to efforts like these, and this won't be a surprise to long time readers because I've said the same about the social cost of carbon, I have to admit to a considerable amount of skepticism.

I'm not skeptical about the fact that carbon credits can get sold and have actual value. That's one of the ways (I'm sure) that groups like the Southern Plains Land Trust make money. It's also frequently mentioned as something you can do if you have a conservation trust.

I am skeptical about an effort to fix a dollar value on something like the joy you get seeing wildlife or social capital or relationship capital.

But I wonder if I'm missing the point here. Perhaps the precision and accuracy of the Ecometrics number isn't the point. Maybe these numbers aren't about real dollar amounts, but instead are about trying to give the sheen objectivity to a decision that is based on opinion or values.

I have the feeling that if you watch wildlife policy out of CPW in the coming near term you may come to get quite familiar with Ecometrics. If you share my skepticism about what it is they do, I hope to hear you joining me in speaking up about it.

We need voices pushing back against this sort of thing so policymakers don't swallow it whole.

https://www.ecometricsllc.com/

Why do bugs metamorphosize?

That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday and so it's time for something for fun. It's time for something not related to politics.

Call me weird if you want, but I have often wondered about why it is that bugs undergo metamorphosis. Maybe I'm missing something but it seemed a waste.

I recently finished another video lecture series on insects and the lecturer presented an interesting hypothesis.

Bugs undergo metamorphosis because in so doing, the young do not compete for food (and sometimes other resources) with adults.

Seemed reasonable to me, but in some brief research, I learned that there are other, equally plausible theories. If you'd like a look at the scientific debate, check out the Wikipedia article on the topic linked first below. Check for the heading: "Theories on the origin of holometabolan metamorphosis".

There's a fair bit of scientific jargon in there, but you can (with an online dictionary's help) get some sense of the other theories there. One other thing helpful about Wikipedia is the references at the bottom.

There is one last little bit I found that I thought worth sharing. The second link below is to a (reasonably) approachable blog post on metamorphosis. In particular, I liked the discussion of complete metamorphosis and how the cells for the future bug's form are ALREADY existing in the larval stage.

This made me think of a couple other tidbits of developmental biology I was aware of. On our bodies, and on the bodies of plants too, there are existing growth nodes which could be turned into more branches (plants) or more limbs (animals).

These nodes sit there awaiting hormonal signals to activate them. Obviously they're not usually activated in animals, but they can be pretty easily turned on in plants by "topping" it (pinching off the top of a stem in a basil plant to encourage branching for example).

Similarly, it is reminiscent of how we all start roughly female and then a hormonal switch is triggered off that Y chromosome and starts some us with down the path toward being male with male characteristics.

It's there. It just awaits a switch to turn it on.

That's it for today. Hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday and see you back at it Sunday!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holometabolism

https://carnegiemnh.org/insect-metamorphosis-the-key-to-a-fresh-new-start/