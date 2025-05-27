The State Land Board meeting to consider Ms Rosmarino to be commissioner is coming up on June 12th.





I plan to try and speak at the meeting, but I like to be prepared (and am usually better at writing than speaking) so I wrote an open letter which I will use for my comment at the meeting.



If you would like to sign up, check the first link below on or about June 5th. Scroll down to the June 12th meeting. Look for the agenda link to be up and then follow it to sign up to attend the meeting virtually. You needn't even be at a computer: I testify from my old school flip phone. You can testify from any touchtone phone too. If you don't know how message me and I'll share.



The second link is how you can provide written comment to the State Land Board. It is where I put the open letter that is below the two links. If any part of my open letter is helpful to you in your advocacy, please feel free to use it.



Whether you are a rancher or not, please take the time to speak up or write in. The slow creep of extremists into state boards is something we should all be pushing back on.



Open email follows the link.



https://slb.colorado.gov/public-meetings



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdASgTwT-4i4lzmboUoz-sNzpLMOL99YxGNz4LGR-UFf7OJdQ/viewform









An open letter to the Colorado State Land Board regarding the hiring of Nicole Rosmarino to be director.



Hello to all,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County, CO.



I wrote you this open letter, and hope to also share my thoughts with you during your June 12th meeting, in regard to your considering Nicole Rosmarino as director for the State Land Board.



I have deep and abiding concerns about Ms. Rosmarino's views and judgment. I also have concerns regarding her ability to work effectively with the people she will need to work in concert with to be effective in her intended role.



There is no other way to put it: Ms. Rosmarino is an extremist. Wherever any of you fall on animal rights or environmentalism, her values are not mainstream. This is easily demonstrated with Ms. Rosmarino's past comments. I will quote some which I first saw in a March 23, 2025 article by Rachel Gabel (linked below for reference).



Rosmarino is quoted from a contemporaneous article by Alex Markels in a piece in Mother Jones as saying that she has "absolute adoration, even quasi worship, for wildlife.” Further on we see Ms. Rosmarino's views on a terrible act of eco terrorism. Ms Rosmarino characterized it as “one of the most beautiful acts of economic sabotage ever in this state,” and said she was, “jumping up and down with delight” over the fire and destruction.



She also had this to say: "This was not terrorism — it was economic sabotage. And it did more for the cause than anything that came before it! The reaction from those who purport to speak for wildlife is really a reaction of fear. If they don’t have the courage to light the match, that’s fine. But to attack those who did is sheer hypocrisy.”



This, this, is the woman that has made it to be the sole finalist for director of the State Land Board. A woman who celebrates a horribly expensive act of terrorism, an act which had the potential to kill other human beings. Let's hope she would have enough adoration for humans to not have said the same if someone had died.



I would also like to point out Ms Rosmarino's association with rewilding groups and wolf reintroduction. I am sure the people on this board are familiar enough with both to not need much context, save to note that rewilding is an effort to remove human economic activities such as development, oil and gas exploration and agriculture from the land and to note that neither rewilding nor wolf reintroduction has sat well with ranchers in this state.



The State Land Board puts public trust lands to economic and other uses in this state, using the revenues from leases to help fund our public schools. The lands have uses beyond economic and have value beyond economics of course, but the activities that generate revenue--something you're charged to do in the state constitution--are primarily those that provide energy to heat our homes, cook our food, and provide the food we cook.



Appointing an extremist such as Ms. Rosmarino would not only be a great insult to those groups but would also put her (given her past words, associations, and deeds) directly at odds with them. How on earth could you expect things to run smoothly with her at the helm? How on earth can your department do its job effectively?



It's hard for me to fathom how, what I was told from the Department of Natural Resources spokesman, a "national search" could return Ms. Rosmarino as the best possible candidate, but here we are.



Have some consideration for the people of our state, for the people that you are supposed to do business with, and tell Governor Polis and Mr. Gibbs to try again, and to try harder.



Thank you.



C



https://www.thefencepost.com/news/rosmarinos-previous-comments-raise-concern-ahead-of-slb-appointment/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKf5I5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFSTU93ZjBCVUxTV2pPZGhWAR6WkqhsELS1QaU8X9Tob6OdFMAfkr6Q7iF_J8G62ktLLimR2OhyBgX5YjaYMw_aem_tt70BwKyXWKu7vcy1IwLZg

Government money quid pro quo at The Bend?





There is no quick and easy way to describe what is going on between the Lakewood City Council and the developer for The Bend, a project out in Lakewood.



There is no quick and easy answer, but Karen Morgan from the Lakewood Informer does a great job in going through the details to explain the apparent quid pro quo going on here.



It seems as though the developer will get a metro district (money), the city will get affordable housing (a feather in their cap along with opening up opportunities for more state money), and the Lakewood residents will get ... an opportunity to help finance it.



More in the article and, if you a resident and take exception, there's something else in there that is important enough to note it here.



Quoting with links left intact:



"There will be a City Council vote on the metro district and URA on Monday, May 12 that is open to public comment."



https://lakewoodinformer.com/the-bend-a-government-financing-trade-deal/

Of tap fees and cozy relationships between news orgs and NGOs.





A bit back I posted an article about tap fees and a bill before the legislature (it was also a Lakewood Informer article as in the post prior to this).



As a quick follow up, the Sun article below talks about Polis signing that bill after it passed the legislature with, of course, the NGO Western Resource Advocates extolling its (the bill's) virtue.



Quoting with link intact:



"Western Resource Advocates, an environmental advocacy organization, offered steady support for the legislation. The new law draws from the organization’s recent study, which found that conservation-oriented tap fees more fairly prices tap fees based on water demand at new sites. 'Reducing water demand in new development helps save water and money for both developers and special districts,' Chelsea Benjamin, a Western Resource Advocates policy advisor, said in a written statement. That will trickle down to housing prices and monthly water bills, she said."

There is, as there was in the earlier Lakewood Informer piece, some pushback on this. Quoting again:

"That’s not necessarily the case [the "trickle down" claimed in the quote above], according to some water districts who say the money for infrastructure might end up coming from monthly water bills. For Ty Jones, district manager for the Clifton Water District, the criteria for reducing tap fees aren’t realistic. Clifton Water serves 12,300 taps across about 10,720 acres around Clifton, located between Palisade and Grand Junction. A new home might include a gray water system or a certain square footage at the beginning, but new owners can change all of that, Jones said. Lawmakers amended the bill to allow districts to recoup the lost income from discounted tap fees when conservation measures are modified or the building’s structure changes. But special districts aren’t involved in permitting, and they’re not updated when changes are made to buildings or landscaping, Jones said. 'We don’t have the staff nor the desire to go through and monitor those all of the time,' he said. 'It would be impossible for somebody to do that.'"

There are a couple things to leave you with. First, let me pull one more quote from the article. It expresses something similar to what I gathered in reading the Lakewood Informer piece from earlier, the idea that the state rep whose district includes Lakewood has had this legislation on her brain and wanted to make an issue in her district a statewide one:

"Jones in Clifton questioned the whole basis for the new law: It seemed like a local issue in Lakewood ended up changing the rules for the entire state. 'I think that’s where I had the biggest hang-up,' he said. 'It’s like, you all are having a problem, find a way to resolve it rather than dragging the whole state and all of the special districts into the mud with you.'"

The other last note was more of a press coverage thing than anything else. I referenced Western Resource Advocates (WRA) above. This is an NGO I've written about in the past. It's one that gets plent of money from our state for water policy.

You know what else it does? WRA sponsors Water Education Colorado, the parent group of Fresh Water News (the site that produced this article). Seeing WRA quoted in a paper WRA supports, supporting state policy felt awfully cozy to me.

I reached out to the Sun editor and the editor of Fresh Water News to see if they have a policy on quoting or mentioning their supporters.

Dana Coffield, of the Sun responded with (the Sun is not supported by WRA):

"Hi Cory. Fresh Water News is affiliated with Water Education Colorado, but funded separately. Money from the small Western Resource Advocates donations to Water Education Colorado do not flow to FWN, as far as I know. Typically the Sun makes mention of funders who have contributed more than $5K (you'll see this mentioned, for example, when we write about Ken Thiry. We mention that the Thiry O'Leary Foundation, which is run by Ken Thiry and his wife, Denise O'Leary, have provided funding to The Colorado Sun but has no influence over editorial decisions.) We would not make mention of sponsorship (ie advertising) in our stories."

After a few attempts at followups with Fresh Water News, I heard back from Jerd Smith a writer (editor?). Quoting her email:

"Water Education Colorado is funded by a combination of membership dues, grants, sponsorships and fees it charges for its educational programs. Fresh Water News receives funding from WEco, Alpine Bank, Chevron and two private foundations."

I followed up with Smith by repeating my question about policy on quoting supporters and also asked about the two private foundations. Smith replied with

"If we quote people on WEco's board of trustees, we identify them as being affiliated with WEco. The two foundations are Mighty Arrow and Conscious Bay."

It seems a little bit of semantics and parsing words is going on here (see, for example, Coffield's sponsorship = advertising above, and also the fact that WRA funds the Water Education Colorado but not Fresh Water News even though I doubt anyone is putting ear tags on the money). Both of these outlets should have identified that the "expert" they quoted in support of this bill gives one of them money.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/05/14/colorado-law-tap-fees-conservation-affordable-housing/