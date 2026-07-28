An open letter to Jay Tutchton on what democracy is





I wrote recently (see the first link below) about how a political agenda has hijacked the CPW Commission and they're really not bothering to hide the ball anymore. I mentioned to someone in the comments on that post that I'd heard Commissioner Jay Tutchton had remarked about the nature of the commission's votes and democracy.



The second link below is to a Yahoo reprint of a 9News article which has the quote I couldn't find for the commenter. Quoting from that piece:



"Yesterday was 6-5, today was 6-5. I'm happy with democracy working," said James Tutchton, the commission's chair."



Said another way, Mr. Tutchton, somewhat resignedly, commented that the vote going the way he wanted on the day prior vs. the day after was something he could live with; that this was democracy in action and he was glad everyone got a chance to weigh in.



I disagree. Rather than laying that all out here, I will share my thoughts with you and Mr. Tutchton via the open email below.



The email follows the links



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/207757631?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fhome



https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/colorado-wildlife-commission-rejects-ban-011947750.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9tYWlsLmdvb2dsZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAAi9QOe8LAgcJXcavlbTxEOjsNWCuXtlmbCtFQUy-Z-DGXuN-YHK2ETuOtRy7sOsuH4pwV4LIfqNuN0ZPbcQOm3dqIhl4vhVgp0WuRANJ2xsjff5ekffB45RXOo8P1KxfoHEORwCjzLG6eDOUG6g6rI2erqxvew0OmVTFhktdHtk

















An open email to Jay Tutchton and Governor Jared Polis re. how democracy is supposed to work vs. how you've got it working at CPW







Hello to both,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County.

I wanted to write you both regarding Mr. Tutchton's comments. Quoting from a recent 9News article, Mr. Tutchton was heard to say at the most recent CPW Commissioner meeting: "'Yesterday was 6-5, today was 6-5. I'm happy with democracy working,' said James Tutchton, the commission's chair."



In watching the meeting Mr. Tutchton, to be fair to him, was referencing two separate votes, one of which went the way he'd have liked and the other not.



Regardless of the outcome, regardless of whether or not Mr. Tutchton, myself, or anyone else likes or does not like the votes, the way CPW is working is manifestly NOT how democracy works, or is intended to work.



A fundamental tenet of democracy, Mr. Tutchton, is popular sovereignty, that the people's will be done. With regard to any moves to change the state's policy around wildlife, a commission of 11 unelected, unaccountable political cronies of the current governor is not a democratic way to go about it.



This is all the more true when one considers that, per the will of the governor, these unelecteds do not, at all, represent the diversity of views in this state, and some even have ties to the very out-of-state monied group pushing the ban you were voting on.



As I have testified in front of CPW, and the multiple other unaccountable boards laden with political appointees doing more and more of the working of our state, this is not what the Founders envisioned for how things would run.



You know that. Governor Polis knows that. Everyone that's taken civics 101 knows that.



For you to say what you said makes me wonder whether or not you are cynical enough, and have been around career politicians long enough, to utterly, unselfconsciously toss off false statements as easily as I might tell someone the sky is blue.



You and your fellow "representatives" will vote how you are going to vote. That's why you're in that job; it's what the governor wanted.



You can at least, however, spare lying to our faces while you do it.



C

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition demonstrates the urgent need for nonprofit reform

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition gets lots of your tax dollars. The numbers are old in my op ed linked first below, but the pattern isn’t. Grant money from the state flows to them like water.

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition is run by a state legislator, Lorena Garcia. Lorena Garcia makes sure that some of that grant money flows to organizations run by her family.

And you know what else? Per screenshots 1 and 2 attached (received in a forwarded email from a reader), Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition is mixed up in state politics, helping to spearhead the push for a graduated (progressive income tax).

I have heard from a couple of Republican legislators (including my own state Senator Byron Pelton that they’re working on reforms for nonprofits in this state. For some context on some moves by Senator Pelton at the end of the last legislative session, see “Related” below.

I celebrate that. They are urgently needed.

Legislators should not be heading nonprofits that take bag after bag of your tax dollars. As the screenshots illustrate, neither should the nonprofits that get state money be mixing in ballot initiatives or referenda.

Initiative 195 is a bad idea. You may or may not agree with my thoughts on it, but I’ve not made a secret of how I feel.

Thing is, while I do plenty of advocating, I don’t get any tax money or grants from the state while I’m doing it. It’s basic fairness and decency that no one involved in the push for the progressive tax should not either.

Whether or not you like or dislike any given ballot measure, no one should be forced to support a campaign for something that they disagree with.

Tax money is fungible. There is no way to completely parse out every single expense going to a political campaign vs. things that are funded by state grants.

There is only one way to ensure that you and I do not end up paying for political campaigns we might disagree with: prevent what Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition and Lorena Garcia are doing by law.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/02/tax-dollars-colorado-non-profit-lorena-garcia/

Related:





Senator Byron Pelton, and other Republicans, have pushed for more transparency and a tiny bit off accountability and reform for legislators and nonprofits.



Quoting from the Complete Colorado article linked below:





“Currently, when a non-profit in Colorado is awarded state-funded grant money, the organization must ask for reimbursement after the expenditures the grant supports are made. However, HB-1274 [passed and ultimately signed by Gov Polis per the second link] changed that so that non-profits can now ask for an advance on up to 25 percent of the funding immediately following execution of the contract. Pelton did not believe that was appropriate for the numerous legislators who work for or run non-profits, so he introduced an amendment to exclude them from the new law. ‘All it said is that we can’t do that,’ Pelton said. ‘It just offered transparency to what we do.’”

After some back and forth and negotiations, the amendment passed, but not without some wailing and gnashing of teeth by a group of Democrat lawmakers.



A quote near the end of the Complete piece points to the coming session and Pelton’s plans:



“Pelton, however, told Complete Colorado that the amendment didn’t go far enough and he plans to introduce a bill next year that will prohibit any legislator from taking compensation from a non-profit. ‘We should not be voting on things that we are benefiting from, especially with taxpayers dollar that are being sent to nonprofits,’ Pelton said.”



Stay tuned.





https://completecolorado.com/2026/05/27/tax-dollars-to-non-profits-stirs-up-gold-dome-conflict/

