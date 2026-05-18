Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward
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There are so many oddities in that list.

One obvious one perhaps is the Keltec PR5.7 which was developed specifically for markets where “high capacity magazines” were prohibited. It uses something far closer to a stripper clip to load the handgun. It can hold up to 20 rounds though so perhaps that’s their real reason for inclusion. I suppose Keltec could come up with a CO-complaint model (just as many manufacturers come up with CA-compliant handguns) that comes with smaller stripper clips.

Others include bolt-actions, non-detachable magazine shotguns, .22LRs and the inclusion of the non existent Springfield “M1 Scout.” There’s an M1A Scout and dozens of other M1A models but no “M1 Scout.”

I’ll grant a bit of grace to anyone who was tasked to come up with that list though especially given how the statute was written, it couldn’t have been easy.

If you need a laugh, Babylon Bee just came out with a firearm video:

https://youtu.be/zhI8o9m7BK0?si=r-2LCSruzLy4w1JM

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