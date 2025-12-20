This week’s public notice crawl





**NOTE** with Christmas being next week and my taking some time off for the holiday, I won’t pull public notices again til after the first of the year.



If you want to check up on notices on your own, here is the site I use:



https://publicnoticecolorado.com/(S(irqdrs2ipojs4siwrftxttju))/default.aspx





In this week’s crawl, we have a reminder about the 1/6/26 meeting of the Logan County Commissioners to discuss a subdivision exemption, a public meeting of the Sterling Planning Commission, and lastly a call for bids for “engineering work” at the Sterling airport.





PUBLIC HEARING There will be a meeting of the Logan County Commissioners on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Subdivision Exemption application submitted by Marilyn J. Carwin on property described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 8 North, Range 49 West of the 6th P.M. For information contact the Logan County Planning Department at 522-7879, 315 Main St., Sterling, CO. Published: South Platte Sentinel December 18, 2025-2147885

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Sterling Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall, Centennial Square, 421 N Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado, on Wednesday January 7, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. for the following: A. A Final Plat for a Major Subdivision request from David Pickering, a representative for C Double P Land and Development for the proposed Central Development Properties Subdivision, Second Replat to subdivide Lot 3 into 6 lots. The property is located on Lot 3, Subdivision of Lot 3 of Central Development Properties Subdivision recorded November 16, 2022 at Reception No. 764149 and re-recorded December 29, 2022 at Reception No. 764678. B. A Conditional Use request from Travis and Lyndsey King owners of 616 Jay LLC. To open a short-term rental located at 616 Jay Drive Sterling, Colorado. C. A Conditional Use request from Travis and Lyndsey King owners of 317 Jackson LLC. To open a short-term rental located at 317 Jackson Street Sterling, Colorado. A copy of the above documents can be examined in the Public Works Office at City Hall. If you have any questions, comments, and/or concerns regarding these requests please feel free to attend this public hearing. The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments will review the applications, Administrative Staff comments and testimony at this public hearing. Marianne Harbart City of Sterling Public Works Administrative Assistant III Published: South Platte Sentinel December 18, 2025-2148051

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS City of Sterling 2026 Municipal Airport Engineering Contract The City of Sterling will accept sealed proposals for the City of Sterling 2026 Airport Engineering Contract for various Engineering Services for the Sterling Municipal Airport, also known as Crosson Field, STK located in Sterling, Colorado. Proposals will be received until 2:00 P.M. (Local Time) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the office of the Director of Finance, 421 N. 4th St., Sterling, Colorado, 80751. Immediately thereafter, all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The City of Sterling 2026 Municipal Airport Engineering Contract includes the following major items of work: 1. Airport Development Grant Applications 2. City of Sterling Municipal Airport Master Plan Implementation 3. City of Sterling Airport Business Plan 4. FAA Grant Assurances 5. STK Rules and Regulations INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS, SPECIFICATIONS, and REQUIREMENTS are available from Mr. Charles May, Director of Airport Operations, Sterling, Colorado, 80751, phone (970) 522-0417 or cell phone (970) 520-2325. Director of Finance City of Sterling Published: South Platte Sentinel December 18, 2025-2147799