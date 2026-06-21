Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Jayne Mae's avatar
Jayne Mae
14h

Happy Father's Day, Cory.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
14h

Thanks for your efforts and Happy Father's Day!

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