Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward
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On my long list of projects on hold is trying to (with the help of AI) design an alternative database/dashboard for CDOT's crash data. One of the biggest red flags I see with the dashboard, is the single dashboard item for non-motorized users.

This makes it difficult to figure out which users were on some sort of non-motor vehicle such as a bicycle, e-bike, scooter, etc, versus who was walking. Colorado also doesn't count "dooring" type collisions because the state's crash recording manual specifically says not to count them although per my understanding of a law passed in the last session, this may change.

Also on that dashboard in terms of non-motorist action, the most common is "null," whatever that means with a count of 13,596 with "cross/enter at intersection" coming in at 6,102.

Here's that dashboard https://tableau.state.co.us/t/CDOT/views/CDOTCrashSummaryAVtestver2_0/StatewideSummary?%3Aorigin=card_share_link&%3Aembed=y&%3AisGuestRedirectFromVizportal=y

Speaking from experience, it's these context-free "dashboards" both poorly trained transportation officials, activists, and politicians love to use to push their preferred transportation policies.

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