Some numbers on heavy truck inspections



If you have a commercial vehicle in Colorado or drive one through it, you're subject to an inspection by the state to ensure safety of your vehicle and compliance with state and federal regulations. If you want more context on the inspections, check the first link below.



This is commonly known as a DOT inspection, and the responsibility for performing these inspections (as well as running ports of entry, where both inspections and weight checks happen) has shifted a couple times in our state's history.



Up until 1955, the responsibility lay with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). After that, and lasting until 2012, the responsibility shifted to the Department of Revenue (DOR). Then, a 2012 HB12-1019 (see the archives linked second below) shifted the responsibility back to CSP.



I was talking with a reader and they had mentioned that CSP, since being handed the responsibility, was slacking up. I.e. that they've cut DOT inspections lately.



I wanted to look into that claim a little bit. Unfortunately, I cannot get you as complete a set of data as I'd like. CSP didn't have numbers dating back to 2012 readily archived and, despite requests, seemed only able to provide data from 2018 up to 2025 (the last full year of data).



Prior to the switch, DOR kept yearly statistics in their annual reports. I link to their yearly report archive third below. Any CSP numbers I use came to my email via a CSP spokesperson.



One last thing to note. The number of DOT inspections--done at ports, by mobile officers (either DOR or CSP), and by memoranda of understanding with local governments--on its own is not incredibly meaningful.



Think of it this way. 100 inspections a year means something different if there are 500 trucks traveling a total of 500 miles that year in Colorado than if there are 10000 trucks traveling a total of 10000 miles. I.e. we need some way to scale the inspections to truck traffic "volume".



Given my time and resources, I chose the best proxy for truck-miles driven by commercial vehicles in Colorado I could. I used the same DOR reports I mentioned earlier to find a yearly amount of CDL's (commercial drivers licenses) in force. I then put the number of inspections relative to the number of CDL's to get an approximate rate of truck activity in Colorado.



I compiled this data into a spreadsheet which I link to fourth below. I took a screenshot of the data and attach as screenshot 1.



This shows the last two years of DOR inspections and the years of CSP inspections I could get. There is a gap from 2012 to 2017. I also included the yearly CDL's in force and then found inspections relative to every 100 CDL's.



If you look at that last column, I don't see a trend. There are some odd blips there (2011, 2023 where the rate is startlingly low), but even the COVID blip of 2020 is not too much of a loss compared to other years.** There was no notable, enduring pattern between what DOR accomplished vs. CSP.



Out of curiosity, I went to CDOT's crash data page (6th link) to see if there was any notable pattern in crashes involving heavy trucks. I pulled reports for crashes from 2022 up through 2025. I then counted the number involving a "medium/heavy truck" as one of the vehicles.



I found 3188 crashes in 2022, 3568 in 2023, 3130 in 2024, and 2121 in 2025. Put these numbers next to inspections and, again, no pattern emerges.



There are ways to half-ass DOT inspections. There is the distinct possibility that my search method is not returning results, not because there has been a drop but because of my method.



I don't see anything I would hang my hat on to say CSP has been dogging it lately. The inspections since they've taken over haven't shown a trend. Safety (as measured by vehicle crashes involving heavy and medium trucks) doesn't either.



If you have some other approach, please share it in the comments.



**As an interesting side note, there does appear to be a downward trend in Colorado-issued CDL's by year. Make of that what you will.



https://csp.colorado.gov/services-we-provide/motor-carrier-safety



https://archive.leg.state.co.us/archives.nsf/Accessible-Archive?OpenPage&content=https://www.leg.state.co.us/clics/clics2012a/csl.nsf/Committee?OpenFrameSet



https://cdor.colorado.gov/data-and-reports/cdor-annual-reports



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JjJp9t3x7tz0wlXsefDCLovIKFKlRuq0/view?usp=sharing



https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/crash-data

Eye opening reading on school closures.

I wanted to share Michael Brown’s column on school closures below because, as opposed to the coverage about teachers and families that you’ll see in the mainstream media, Mr. Brown comes at the issue from a different route.

He, in the process of answering one of his listener’s questions, looks at what happens to the teachers and buildings.

I’ll leave it to you to read, but what surprised me was just how LITTLE money is saved (at least in the short term) by closing a school. With the (sometimes apocalyptic) stories you read in the papers about schools closing, you’d think the money saved would be commensurate. Apparently not.

I will end with the following quote because it echoes something near and dear to my heart: what should you be doing to watch your government?

“The next time your school board brings you a closure list, ask for two numbers: the savings as a share of the whole budget, and the one-time cost of making the move.”

Hear hear. As you can read in the piece there are all kinds of ways that the district will try to hide that critical information (and the media will not focus on the money).