Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Don Opeka's avatar
Don Opeka
2h

It's easy to legislate higher standards or other changes to this industry without recognizing the real problem. This is an industry that is trapped between what they can pay workers and what they can charge families. Before being critical of the industry, I would suggest you try operating a home care business. See if you can stay in business with the pressure to pay higher wages and charge lower prices. These people are constantly recruiting because of limits on what they can pay and families have difficulty paying the rates they must charge to cover the expenses. I know people who would make great care givers, but they can earn more than these companies charge doing other work.

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