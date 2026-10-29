After a judge forces them to, the Secretary of State’s office finally brings the hammer down on scofflaw Pueblo Democrats ... with a settlement offer of $3202.

The Rocky Mountain Voice article linked first below updates an earlier story they did about the Pueblo Democrat Party and their financial shenanigans with campaign money: the party was hiding money raised by bingo games, not properly disclosing the fundraising.

It gets worse.

This didn’t go unnoticed. A Pueblo resident tried multiple times via campaign finance complaints to get the Secretary of State’s (SOS) office to do something about it, but the office simply dismissed them.

The individual who filed the complaint, finding that Democrat Jena Griswold wasn’t going to do much about it, took his allegation to district court and got a judgement forcing Jena et. al. to, you know, do their job.

Well, a few weeks later, the SOS’s office finally brought the hammer down. They settled with the Pueblo Democrats, getting them to admit wrongdoing and paying about $3200 in fines.

By way of contrast, I offer you the story of Unite for Colorado. This was a conservative, dark money group (one that didn’t reveal their donors). The SOS’s office alleged that they didn’t register as an issue committee after giving a pretty sizable sum to support a ballot initiative.

No judge had to force Jena et. al. to act here. The SOS office trailed Unite for years with the case eventually hitting the state supreme court. The justices ultimately ruled that Unite was not an issue committee, and thus didn’t have to follow the rules about revealing donors, registering, etc. For more context on this see the second link below.

The point is not the outcome per se. I think the settlement and fine on the Pueblo Democrats were fair. From what I read in RM Voice piece, it was based on the law. The scale of dollars was much higher in the case of Unite, but when you look at that spending compared to what Unite brings in and spends on all its activities (something the State Supreme Court did), it wasn’t a “major purpose” of the group. I remain concerned about the influence of dark money in politics (on both sides), but the cut off had to be somewhere. The ultimate deciders (the CO Supreme Court) decided Unite was on the right side of the line.

The point is the differential treatment. Zealous prosecution for conservatives, lame (and forced) pursuit of another.

Jena has created a culture of politicization and polarization in an office that used to be rather quiet, an office mainly intended to make (among other things) sure that elections had rules that everyone had to follow.

The disparate treatment I highlight today is a great example.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2026/10/15/pueblo-democrats-admit-bingo-money-went-unreported-settle-for-3202/

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/06/29/colorado-justices-say-group-that-spent-4m-on-ballot-initiatives-does-not-have-to-disclose-donors/

Colorado Dems: more regulations will fix the "crisis" in the long term care industry

I was driving home the other day and heard a radio ad from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment about direct (think "home health") care worker training.* A press release by that Department is linked first below, covering the same program as the ad mentioned.



The training is free and mandatory for those working in the field. Those that employ direct care workers must ensure compliance and keep records on the training.



The trail is winding here, so stay with me.



The legally mandated training was spurred by HB25-1328, a 2025 bill signed into law in late May of 2025. HB25-1328's page is linked second below and the sponsors can be seen in the image heading this post.



The 2025 bill was spurred by, and is intended to implement, the results of a 2023 bill (SB23-261, linked third below) which created the Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Board, another of Colorado's manifold boards and commissions, and tasked them with making recommendations regarding direct care workers and the industry.



This is all another example of the bill creates a board, creates a paper with recommendations, which creates a new bill implementing the recommendations cycle familiar to those who watch legislation.



The fourth link below is to the Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Board's site. Among other things you will find there are the recommendations of the board for 2024 and 2026.



Among the recommendations about "Acknowledgment of Systemic Racism", recommendations about increasing state reimbursement to those working in the field, and recommendations about paid health insurance and child care for same, you will find the recommendation about the "Know Your Rights Training".



The sponsors of the 2025 bill took that recommendation and made them into law.



I think it's valuable when looking at a law that you don't really know much about, to go to the bill's legislative declaration. That is the part of the bill where the legislature speaks to the rationale. It gives you a sense of what the sponsors were trying to solve.



I copied over the legislative declaration from the 2025 bill, the one that officially mandated the training, and attach that as screenshot 1.





There are a couple notable things here. The first I would direct your attention to is the savor the bill sponsors gave this of that systemic racism. I mean, no direct acknowledgement, but a sop to those folks that wanted it.



The second is the encouragement by the sponsors to raise the minimum wage for direct care workers. Not visible in the legislative declaration (but still in the bill) is the requirement that the board also investigate requiring/giving health insurance to direct care workers.



That effort is well underway. If you go and look at the 2026 recommendations, you'll see that they ask for money to be lined up to help fund the study. A study which will almost certainly recommend that the state fund health insurance for direct care workers, and which will almost certainly be a bill in the future.



Again, bill makes study makes policy.



Return with me to the top two items in the legislative declaration for the bill. Both tell you that the state is having a hard time finding and keeping people in the direct care business (something I can see every day where I live with the help wanted signs in the home health care business along Main St. or the packed CNA classes on the way to my class). We can only expect this to get worse if the statistics in item (b) are correct. Colorado is aging and we're making old people faster than we are direct care workers.



Advocates conflate the problems with their favored solutions. I bring this up because, while the problems in the direct care industry are real, you need to remember to parse out how the Democrats that voted for (and signed) this bill think we should solve our problem from how it must be solved. Their ideas are not the only ideas. Nor are they guaranteed to be the best ideas.



In fact, stop for a second and focus just on this direct care Know Your Rights Training. If the problem is getting and keeping people in the industry (and if I resist the temptation I have to label this bill another effort at tilting the law to the groups Democrats usually like to favor when they're in power), the idea seems to be that we can improve morale and retention among these folks by helping them not be exploited. Fair enough.



In order to make this happen, however, a couple things have to occur.



1. We all have to pay tax money to the state so a contractor can be hired to make and provide the training.



2. Someone has to ensure compliance. In order to not spend more public money, the state is happen to spend private money. From the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment page linked fifth below, I got screenshot 2. These are all the requirements on direct care employers. These are all the new things they must do (in addition to everything else).



Making the case that direct care workers knowing their rights will help recruit and retain them is reasonable. What is equally reasonable is the idea that recruiting and retaining direct care workers is a function of how many businesses are willing to do that work.



When those in power have the kind of orientation that the Democrats do, we get the kind of policy that you see here. We get lots of attention paid to their preferred groups and more government regulation on business. Regulation might feel good in the sense that the legislative declaration I shared has it--that of "you go get those exploitative bastards!"--but it has real costs.



Colorado is, by the last survey I am aware of, the 6th most regulated state, and we are starting to feel the effects that this economic millstone has on our necks.



Not every solution to the problem needs to favor business, but after years and years of one party rule, after years of no effective way to rein in those in power, I hope by now we see that returning to the same Democrat playbook of dumping on business to get things done has not only not worked well, it's cost us plenty.



**Quoting from the fourth link below: "The term 'direct care workers' usually includes Nursing Aides, Home Health Aides, Personal Care Aides, Companions, and other jobs. For example, it also includes home and community-based services (HCBS), facility work (day programs, assisted living, etc.), Job Coaching, Job Development, Mentorship, and Pre-Vocational services."





https://cdle.colorado.gov/press-releases/press-release-direct-care-workers-must-complete-state-issued-know-your-rights

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-261



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1328



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-261



https://cdle.colorado.gov/dlss/labor-laws-by-topic/direct-care



https://cdle.colorado.gov/labor-law-stats/labor-laws-by-topic/direct-care/direct-care-required-training