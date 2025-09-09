Advocates push CPW to ban lead ammo and fishing tackle.





According to the KUNC article linked first below, advocacy groups composed of current and former Federal employees are imploring CPW, as part of updates to its Wildlife Action Plan, to start phasing out the use of lead ammo and fishing tackle on state-owned land.



Quoting from the letter sent to CPW (linked in the KUNC story, but put as a separate link second below for convenience):



"We strongly urge CPW to incorporate a clear, measurable commitment to phasing out the use of toxic lead-based ammunition and fishing tackle on lands and waters under the state’s jurisdiction."



The letter goes on later to offer some recommendations on implementation. I took a screenshot of that and attached it as screenshot 1 for space reasons.



CPW, for their part, seems to not want to go with a straight ahead ban. Quoting from the KUNC article: "A CPW spokesperson said the plan includes continuing hunter outreach and incentives for non-lead options but isn’t meant to introduce new rules."



One of those bits of outreach (mentioned later in the article) is CPW's site on lead free ammunition. CPW's website on lead free ammo is linked third below if you want to poke around.



I don't know what to make of this issue, likely due to the fact that I don't have enough information either way to feel comfortable in making definitive statements.



Let me illustrate with a couple non-contiguous quotes from the KUNC article:



“'I've held the condor in my arms and watched it die and shake and tremor from lead poisoning, not even being able to hold their head or their wings up,' said Elaine T. Leslie, a former chief of biological resources for the National Park Service. 'It’s a horrible death.'”



"Gun rights and hunting groups argue non-hunters push these bans as a first step to restricting hunting more widely. They also say alternatives like copper bullets are more expensive and harder to find."



Are birds dying off from scavenging or preying on things that had led in them in great numbers? Are copper bullets more expensive and harder to find to the point that it would prevent hunting? Is this threat inflation by both sides?



If you have thoughts either way, you're welcome to include civil comment in the comments section.



Here's what I can hang my hat on, what I can say I don't like and am concerned about, this can't help but feel like yet another example of activists trying to get policy pushed in this state by using the mostly-enviro, and mostly-animal rights, friendly unelected boards like CPW.**



Advocacy groups backdooring policy that may or may not have the approval of the majority of people in this state is not how our government should work and our state's multiple unelected boards which make policy are an open door for attempts like these.



Wherever you land on the issue of lead ammo and fishing tackle, you should have a chance to make your voice heard and nowhere does that carry more weight than when you relay your thoughts to people accountable to you.



If I hear more on this, I'll update. If you got news to share, shoot me a message.



Sterling's 1% sales tax follow up.

I wanted to follow up on a post yesterday about ballot measures coming in Sterling and Logan County.

I got in touch with the City of Sterling City Clerk and got the actual ballot language. It's screenshot 1 attached.

As for sending in pro/con statements, you have til September 19th just like with the Logan County issues. You can drop them off at the City of Sterling City Hall and say it's for the City Clerk Deb Forbes. You can also email them to Ms. Forbes at dforbes@sterlingcolo.com

I am a firm no on this one. I will be sending in a CON statement for the grey book and i copied the text of that below (which will also explain why I'm a no).

Con Statement for Sterling Ballot Issue 2Y

I am a resident of Sterling and drive the same bad roads you do. Lord knows they need repair and have needed it for a long time. The forever 1% increase in sales tax is not the way in which it should be done. Reading the ballot measure closely you note that the sales tax has no limit either in time or in value. Regardless of your feelings about any one member of the City Council now, a forever tax has the possibility to be abused in the future. I also want you to be aware of how high Sterling taxes already are. On a recent cell phone bill of $35, I paid a full $1 in Sterling taxes. This was one bill among many I pay monthly and I'm sure the other bills have Sterling taxes just as high. We were told back when we were voting on marijuana that the pot tax could help fix our roads. The pot tax passed last election and are our roads are no better. Tell the city to spend what they are taking responsibly before they start asking us for more. Vote no.