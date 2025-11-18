Acquiring the Lake Fork Ranch to expand “conservation opportunities”.





I saw an interesting press release from our Governor recently. It’s linked first below.



Quoting:



“The Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners (State Land Board) has approved the acquisition of the approximately 800-acre Lake Fork Ranch, located just west of Leadville in Lake County.”



Governor Polis, DNR Director Dan Gibbs, and State Land Board Director Nicole Rosmarino all gushed about the new acquisition. To save space, I attached their quotes from the press release as screenshot 1.



The quotes here, touting success for rural communities (Polis) and preserving agricultural use (Gibbs), put me in mind of an earlier rundown of the Nature Conservancy’s focus on the High Plains of Southeast Colorado. That newsletter is linked second below if you want or need the context, but the connection sparked in my mind here is how much benefit for rural Colorado and agriculture is a part of the hype for these kinds of deals.



That hype merits a skeptical look for this land acquisition, just as it did for The Nature Conservancy, and with just as much reason to think there’s more to the story.



Continuing past the initial quotes by Polis et. al., you get to the potential uses for the property. Again, for space reasons, I attach this one as screenshot 2.



This list is notable as much for what’s in it as what’s not.



Three items right off the bat about carbon and biodiversity. Recreation figures largely (with some mention of fishing). Perhaps straining the words of Mr. Gibbs, about all I see regarding agriculture here is agritourism and use of the property’s water rights for irrigation, not grazing. Not running cattle. A dude ranch where you could come play cowboy?



There are some likely unavoidable economic drivers here. I am not a rancher, but my guess is that ranching in the mountains is a losing proposition; if it were otherwise, there’d be cattle up there now. As such I doubt it’s worth it to either party for the State Land Board to try and lease this land for cattle or hay production. Recreation is probably the best use of this land.



For a second, put aside the obvious happy-talking and falsehoods about agriculture and supporting rural Colorado about this land. That’s not nothing, but it sticking there misses the obvious point.



The point is illustrated by another quote from Polis’ press release:



“The acquisition [of the Lake Fork Ranch] aligns with the agency’s [State Land Board’s] current strategic plan—to grow recurring, diversified revenue through entrepreneurial, non-extractive ventures”



The point is the shift in how the State Land Board will be meeting their legal obligations. This won’t be your father’s Land Board, in other words.



As I read that quote, I can’t help but wonder (and did consider an email to the Land Board and Polis both) just exactly what they considered entrepreneurial and/or non-extractive. Probably safe to say that mining and oil/gas are out, but is ranching or grazing extractive?



I doubt I would’ve gotten a reply from Polis or the Land Board, so I didn’t bother asking.



To help further drive home my point, I want to remind you of something I’ve written about before but which takes on new meaning in light of this and the hire of Rosmarino as the Land Board director.



I want to point you to one of Dylan Roberts’ 2025 bills. It’s linked third below. The summary of what this bill does is attached as screenshot 3. Read that list then go back and revisit the quotes above.



I think what we’re witnessing here is not so much an addition to existing policy as the thin end of the wedge for a complete change in how the State Land Board operates. From Roberts’ law to the new director to the hints we’re already seeing, I would not at all be surprised to see that, after fast forwarding 5 maybe 10 years, conservation easements and carbon credits are the norm with Ag (actual production Ag, not “agritourism”) a rarity.



This is something that I think we all need to be watching and speaking up on. I have reminders out to get info on the working group from Roberts’ bill. I will update as I hear more with chances for you to weigh in. I hope you join me in doing so.



https://www.colorado.gov/governor/news/colorado-state-land-board-acquires-lake-fork-ranch-expand-trusts-revenue-and-conservation#:~:text=DENVER%20%E2%80%93%20The%20Colorado%20State%20Board,of%20Leadville%20in%20Lake%20County.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/cpws-swap-the-nature-conservancy?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1332

Related:

A by-now stale update on the State Land Board’s land deal in the San Luis Valley, the La Jara Ranch swap (which was voted in after the article below was written).

The article at bottom has the following rather telling quote about how the Polis administration likes to do things:

“Questions for Rosmarino, other commissioners and the board spokeswoman were directed to Polis’ office. The board does not typically direct media inquiries to the governor’s office. An email from a spokesperson in the governor’s office said the Land Board ‘is an independent board and the Governor respects their ability to weigh this opportunity to protect access to public lands in Colorado, maximize asset allocation, and work with federal partners where it benefits Colorado.’”

Notable for what it doesn’t say as much for what it does.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/10/state-land-board-la-jara-basin/

An example of the Colorado Dems’ unfunded mandates





The Denver 7 article linked first below is about how, according to the article, 40 counties** have expressed concern to Governor Polis about the quantity and size of unfunded legislative mandates coming out of the state capitol lately.



A quote illustrates the problem, at least in Mesa County (probably not an outlier):



“In Mesa County alone, Daniel tracked down almost $10 million a year in unfunded mandates. ‘We realized that this is a really big problem,’ [Mesa County when Commissioner Bobbie] Daniel said. ‘Legislators are meaning well. Oftentimes they’re passing these bills, and they’re passing them one at a time. They’re not looking at them at a full scope. And so at the county level, we’ve been able to keep track and really sound the alarm here.’”



Gov Polis gave a quote in response, which I’ll leave you to read in its entirety in the article. Most of what I got out of it was a mental image and sound from when Charlie Brown’s teacher talks.

There is one quote which bears special mention, however. Quoting again from the story:

“Polis finished his statement with, ‘That said, legislative requirements are funded according to the fiscal analysis of non-partisan Legislative Council staff, and in accordance with state law and fiscal practice.’”

Thought you might want an example of that, in case you’ve not ever seen it on a fiscal note for a bill.

While poking around in legislation for a recent post on Polis duplicity re. Medicaid funding and expansion (see the second link below for that newsletter if you want or need the context), I found a bill that pretty perfectly shows what an unfunded mandate looks like.

HB21-1227, linked third below, changed the way state nursing homes were certified to accept Medicaid patients. Per the attached screenshot from the bill’s fiscal note, it increased “... state and local government workload.”

That is, it required work by local governments, work for which they’re not compensated.

In reading the fiscal note, this one particular bill didn’t require a lot of work at the state or local level, but it didn’t require none, and this bill is one of many (see the quote above from Mesa County) over the past years that, drip by drip, add to a flood.

This is the fiscal analysis Polis references and it’s not a surprise to anyone.

The Colorado Democrats (our governor included since he can veto things he has concerns with) require things of counties but don’t like to include appropriations to defray the costs since it would interfere with their own pet projects. When the legislative staff produces an analysis of legislation (and this happens long prior to its passage and/or signing), they aren’t shy about telling people that the legislation has the potential to or will increase the burden on local governments.

Per commissioner Daniel, they might all mean well, but not noting this strikes me as a case of willful blindness or perhaps felony-thoughtlessness.



Probably most likely cost-shifting onto others (as they’ve done with the Feds) so they can brag about all they do and how they’re laser-focused on affordability.



**Unstated in the article is how this figure was arrived at. There was no letter they’re signatory on, nor any mention of a meeting.



https://www.denver7.com/news/politics/colorado-counties-voice-concerns-to-gov-polis-over-how-to-implement-unfunded-mandates



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/colorado-bill-search-a-new-tool-for?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1227