Academic frippery





The Colorado Sun article linked first below details a study on Colorado teens' access to guns. The study that is the subject of the article is linked second below.



As is common with such academic efforts the study authors add in a blurb near the end to help readers understand the possible use of their work. Quoting the paper:



"The findings underscore the opportunity to tailor prevention strategies among subpopulations with differing societal, family, and individual risk factors."



As is common, the Sun article interviewed one of the report's authors who was kind enough to offer her thoughts on the applicability of her work. Extending the quote gives a friendlier wording about how the study points to tailoring policy to different demographic groups. Quoting the Sun article with link intact:



"Diving more deeply into how kids are able to obtain loaded guns can help better focus public health messages. For instance, the researchers found that the demographic groups who reported the highest rates of being able to access firearms in their homes — kids who are white and kids who live in rural areas — align with the groups at highest risk of firearm-related suicide. Kids more likely to report being able to obtain a loaded firearm outside the home — those in urban areas and those who are Black, Hispanic or multiracial — are also at the highest risk of firearm-related homicide."



Great idea. That's always the holy grail of evidence-based anything no?



I mean, we do studies, the studies point to how to do things efficiently, we save time, money, all of it.



Except ....



Except that evidence-based working depends highly on the strength of the evidence, and it's all too often abused. The paper that is the subject of this post does not have a lot of strength behind its conclusions, and I fear that it will be (as so much of the gun control study oeuvre has been) abused.



If you do the diligence that the Sun didn't you find two major, glaring flaws in the study. One, the survey results were all from people who voluntarily did the study, which the authors somehow magically made representative to the demographics of Colorado.** Two, nothing in this study has been verified.



How on earth can you draw anything in the neighborhood of a valid conclusion from that? You can't. This study only tells you what the kinds of people who choose to fill out such studies think about their access to guns (and this is assuming all that took the questionnaire filled it out genuinely and sincerely). I suppose it's not nothing, but it's not applicable in the way the authors seem to want it to be.



What you can do with studies like these is listen to someone running down the results in a jargon-filled afternoon seminar, stroke your goatee while saying "fascinating, ask yourself "I wonder if ... ", possibly stand up with a cogent question, and and go to the next seminar.



The concern about abuse of this kind of thing is hinted at by a quote from the Sun article:



“'It’s not just about a parent’s decision about what they’re doing in their home or what they teach their kid about firearm safety,' said Ashley Brooks-Russell, an associate professor at the School of Public Health who worked on the study and is the director of the school’s Injury and Violence Prevention Center. 'It’s about the whole community.'"



This is concerning because, you see, when it's about the whole community that means the whole community gets a say in what happens. This is the nexus that people who have a mind to will use to reach into your home and private life, and it's a nexus handily provided by flawed studies.



It's academic frippery made into policy.



**I reached out to one of the study authors by email for details on how they reworked the numbers to make them "representative", but as of this writing have not heard. If that changes, I'll follow up.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/08/kids-access-loaded-gun-study/



https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2836838

Related:





Let me set this up with a quote from the Sun article used in the post above (link left intact):





"Erin Wright-Kelly, another of the researchers on the study, said one thing the study highlights is the importance of parents having conversations with other families about firearms when their children play or have sleepovers at a friend’s house. While that may sound awkward, Wright-Kelly said the conversation can fit into discussions parents already have about safety. And the new study will help refine public health messages around guns — such as the state’s Let’s Talk Guns Colorado campaign."

Along with a lot of chatter in gun control/public health circles about encouraging doctors to have conversations with patients about guns, safe storage, etc., I am seeing a rise in chatter about parents asking the people whose houses their children visit about guns.

"Are there guns in the home?"

"How are they stored?"

Jumping off from the quote above, yes, this presents some awkwardness all around. Make your own decisions, but be aware that you are not in any way obligated to tell about the guns in your home and what you do with them.

As I've said before about doctors. Okay to ask. Okay to refuse to answer.

Open Fields Doctrine

I had a reader send me the video linked first below. It's about a legal concept called the "Open Fields Doctrine". In researching this, I found another link on the topic below from the Libertarian-leaning Cato Institute that was pretty informative and approachable and put it second.

I'll leave it to you to dig around in both but the short version is that, due to a Prohibition-era ruling by the US Supreme court, you do not have an expectation of privacy on your private land.

Government agents (for certain Federal, but unless there's a specific exemption I'm guessing state agents too--so things like Wildlife and Game Officials, police, etc.) can cross and look around in parts of private land without a warrant.

Fenced or not.

Marked "No Trespassing" or not.

The exception would be what falls under the legal term "curtilage"; that is, a small (but not rigidly defined) region around your home on the land. For an example, look at the image heading this post. The yellow is a house and the green is the curtilage. Clearly in urban areas, there's not a lot of real estate government agents can be in. Out in the country, however ...

The Cato article gives their estimate of the percentage of private land where government agents can freely roam around. I took a screenshot of the table and attached it as screenshot 1.

Striking that Colorado, being by Cato's definition 98.5% rural, only has 2.3% of its privately-held land eligible for 4th Amendment protection.



Both Cato and The Institute for Justice (the group interviewed in the video) are fighting back against this sort of thing by running test cases in certain states and claiming the open fields doctrine violates the STATE constitution where they're challenging (even if not the Federal one).

I couldn't find anything about Colorado preventing agents from using the open fields doctrine, nor could I find anything about someone trying such an effort in Colorado, so looks like we're stuck with it (for now at least).

If you have some private land and are worried, I'd first make sure that you don't have anything illegal going on within the boundaries of your open land outside of your house. There's no protection against searches there. The second thing I would say is to loudly and frequently call out any Colorado State officials you see on your land.

Perhaps, as Regan said, they may not see the light but they would feel the heat.

https://www.cato.org/regulation/spring-2024/good-fences-good-luck#real-victims

Related:





I have mentioned the site constitutioncenter.org before as a good resource for understanding the US Constitution.



I got a link for their 4th Amendment site and put it below in case you want to learn more about the 4th Amendment.





https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/amendments/amendment-iv

RM Voice's series on KPK oil.

I wanted to alert you to a series of articles that the RM Voice has done on the oil firm K.P. Kauffman Company.

I'm not sure of the precise order of the stories, but the one linked below is about Mr. Kauffman and the company he built (along with his allegations about how Polis and others have worked to end his business).

At the bottom of this article are links to two more related articles, these detailing the role Kauffman alleges the administrative state is playing in the game.

Worth a read.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/08/08/the-man-polis-vowed-to-destroy-kevin-kauffmans-final-fight-for-truth-and-legacy/